4 Subtle Traits That Launch An Ordinary Man Into Dreamboat Territory, According To Research

What makes an ordinary guy go from ‘reasonably good-looking’ to ‘Holy cow! Who is that dreamboat?!’ … it’s his energy. You don’t have to be the hottest guy in the room by looks standards. Because when you’re on point in your energy, women’s heads will do a 360 if they have to … just to drink you in. Why?

Energy is vibration. An invisible field is made tangible by your walk, facial expressions, the speed of your movements, voice tone, pitch, speed, language, and the way you interact with others. You already have this — and science has discovered that when we’re depressed, angry, anxious, sad, or frustrated, our energy field shrinks.

When we’re happy, joyful, funny, caring, and loving, our energy field expands. And that's what women pick up on the most. Your vibe attracts your tribe.

Here are subtle traits that launch an ordinary man into dreamboat territory:

1. Confidence — not cockiness

A confident man walks tall. He doesn’t walk in like he owns the joint, he walks in like he knows everybody. It’s different energy (the first one being arrogant, the second one being charismatic.) You don’t have to be a gym junkie but taking care of your body so you naturally walk confidently will make a world of difference.

Research suggests that men who display expansive, upright postures are perceived as more dominant, confident, and attractive, potentially leading to more tremendous romantic success. Upright posture can also signal interest and value in a conversation, while slouching can suggest a lack of engagement.

2. Positive masculinity

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Look at yourself in the mirror, stand in your manliness, and say the words, ‘You need me’ with a strong tone and fixed eyes. There’s attractiveness in a man’s certainty. When he holds himself in full masculine energy, he stands out from the other guys who are slouching around the joint (and being overlooked by women.)

Women tend to find men with average to slightly above-average levels of masculinity attractive, particularly during fertile periods and in the context of short-term relationships, while extreme masculinity may not be as preferred. A 2019 study concluded that positive masculinity can provide a framework for healthy and positive behaviors that contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities.

3. Slow to anger

This isn’t a practice of acting. It’s a practice of being. The daily work is to leave the ‘little boy’ behind and step into being a man. He’s drama-free, patient, slow to anger, and operates from a place of love and care. He also knows what he wants and goes after it fearlessly.

A 2019 study concluded that maturity in men can be appealing, particularly regarding responsible decision-making, strong relationships, and stability, though societal expectations and maturity models are evolving. The ability to navigate life's challenges and responsibilities with grace and composure can be seen as a sign of maturity and a source of attraction.

4. Worthiness

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

Whatever you focus on expands … and I don’t mean focusing on a bald head means you’ll lose more hair. It means that your focus on it will create more insecurities around it and your insecurity will block you from meeting women. Because if you believe they don’t want you because of it? Your belief will create that reality.

I’m not teaching you new skills here. I’m teaching you how to strip back to the energy you were born with.

We all have a mix of masculine and feminine energy, and attraction often happens when you’re standing strongly in your masculine. Women love a man who is confident in who he is, and it will turn more heads when you embrace your masculine energy.

Ainsley Micallef is a self-esteem, mindset, and dating expert for men.