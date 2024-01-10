Woman Sparks Heated Debate After Sharing Everything She Does For Her 'Blue-Collar Man' That He Won't Do For Himself

Everyone has different dynamics and expectations in their relationships. Some are more equitable than others, and many find it easy to judge when they’re less balanced.

One woman used a TikTok video to share all that she does for her blue-collar fiancé and sparked quite the outrage while doing so.

A woman made a TikTok detailing everything she does for her 'blue-collar man.'

Olivia Whitehead is engaged to a blue-collar worker. She took to the video-sharing app to share all that she does for him.

“I’m marrying a blue-collar man,” she stated. “If I don’t pack his lunch every day, he’ll just eat taquitos and pizza from the gas station.”

As Whitehead made a salad topped with chicken and strawberries, presumably for her fiancé, she continued her list of all that she does for her “blue-collar man.”

“If I don’t do his laundry, his laundry won’t get done and he’ll just keep wearing the same grimy, dirty, oily clothes every day, all day long,” she said.

Despite all of the things that Whitehead claimed to do to take care of her fiancé, she was not complaining at all. Instead, she seemed proud of what she contributed to her relationship.

“He would eat steak the size of a dinner plate every single night if I weren’t around,” she shared.

Not all of what Whitehead described had to do with her actions, though. Some of it was simply what she was willing to put up with.

“There’s piles of crusty, inside-out socks all over our bedroom floor,” she said. “If I didn’t live in the house, it would be decorated with an American flag and anything he’s ever hunted or fished.”

Whitehead’s video opened up quite the debate in the comments section.

Commenters on Whitehead’s video were very divided. Some agreed with her, saying they could relate. “I married a blue-collar man and can confirm all of this,” one person said. “I can relate to this on such a personal level,” said another.

Photo: evgenyatamanenko / Canva Pro

However, many people implied that they felt like Whitehead was doing too much in the relationship. “It seems like your blue-collar man needs to learn how not to be a child that relies on you for everything,” one user wrote. “My blue-collar man does his own laundry, cooks himself [and] can’t stand mess,” said another. “So you’re his mom?” one person asked.

Some people even expressed concern over the relationship. “Please reconsider. Some of these are serious red flags,” wrote one person. “I would literally cry,” said another. “Get a prenup, girl,” said a third.

Opinions on Whitehead’s video were clearly split. Some seemed to be perfectly fine with the relationship she described, saying it was similar to their own. On the other hand, others felt that Whitehead had gone too far and the responsibilities of the relationship were not being shared equally. Some were even worried about the life of cooking and cleaning she detailed.

It’s important to share responsibilities in a relationship.

While there are various reasons it could feel more natural for one partner to take on more than the other, it has actually been proven that relationships are at their happiest when responsibilities like chores are split equally.

According to Women’s Health, “When it comes to daily household responsibilities, not sharing the same values can have a huge impact on your bond. So if you feel like you’re not in an equal partnership, talk to your spouse about taking a bigger role in household decisions. It may be an awkward discussion, but it could boost your relationship satisfaction in the long run.”

Of course, it is important for each couple to decide what is best for them. So, ultimately, if Whitehead’s situation is working, it may be just what she and her fiancé need.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.