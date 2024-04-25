It always feels good to hear the right words from the right people at the right time, especially about love. If you don't know what to say, here are four short lovely quotes that will definitely let your man know he is loved.

Here are 4 love quotes that will make your man fall for you every single time:

1. "Thank you" is just so understated for the things you do

"Thank you" might seem like a very small and insignificant phrase, but most of us forget to use it in our relationships. It shows the other person the respect and courtesy you have for them.

We say thank you to others after they do some favor for us, but, sometimes, we forget that our partner helps us numerous times a day. Hence, simply smiling and saying "thank you" to your partner can work wonders for your relationship.

2. You are talented and the best at what you do

Sometimes it is good to boost the male ego by genuinely complimenting your man on the work he does.

Avoid overdoing it with your compliments as they might sound cheesy and your man might realize you're blowing smoke. Sometimes, a guy just needs a few positive remarks from his partner to motivate him professionally. Understanding your partner's professional goals and giving him useful advice can make him fall for you.

3. Nothing can make me smile, but you

Telling your boyfriend from time to time how blessed and happy you are to have him in your life can work wonders for your relationship. Of course, he can see how happy you are but telling him with a sweet romantic gesture or a quick reminder of how happy he makes you can brighten his day.

4. Your kiss is like magic

An easy way to make your man feel proud is by telling him how good he is at kissing. (Hopefully, it's not a lie.) Men feel proud when they hear they're satisfying their partner's needs, even for something as basic as kissing. (It also works wonders to let him know that he is good in bed, but we'll leave those compliments up to you.)

When we talk about relationships, it doesn't take a degree in rocket science to understand the emotional needs of your partner and occasionally say things to make him feel at ease in your company.

If you're serious about your current relationship, it's time you started looking for the right opportunities to tell him how much you adore and respect him for being a special part of your life.

Studies have shown that men sometimes have a hard time accepting compliments, but that doesn't mean that they're not valued. Men might struggle with humility, but the emotions behind the words still matter. It's not just to make them feel good about themselves, but also to give them the recognition their partner is equally serious about the relationship.

It is important to give genuine compliments to show that you're not taking each other for granted in a relationship. But how do you find the words? How do you find the perfect cute love quote to tell your guy "Hey, I appreciate the heck out of you"?

Mike Hatcher writes about open relationships, swinging and intimacy, and relationship advice for alternative lifestyles.