Whether you're starting a new relationship or already married, there are some things that don't change, like the need to feel sexy, appreciated, and needed.

And it's not just women who want these things — men do too! Below are six things you can say to a man, at any stage of your love life, that will leave him glowing.

Want to make your man love you? Say these 6 phrases:

1. "You look great."

Men have insecurities, just like women. And whether he shows it or not, sometimes he's wondering if his shirt looks better tucked in or out, or if his belly is sticking out a little too far over his belt. This is an especially good compliment if he's been going to the gym — why do you think he's doing all that working out?

2. "I love your [insert body part]."

Sometimes it helps to get specific — see the above tip. And, we're not gonna lie, one of the best fill-in-the-blanks here is, "I love your you-know-what" (or whatever word you can say without laughing or blushing too much.) Men are sensitive about their bodies and they want to know that you're attracted to what they have.

3. "I love it when you [insert action]."

This is one that can benefit you as much as him. Men are the traditional initiators, and even if your man isn't the one to make the first move, chances are he sometimes feels like he should. If you don't tell him what you like, he's just flying blind. In fact, if you haven't complimented him he might even think you don't like what he's doing. And of course, the more you tell him you love it when he scratches your lower back, or runs your fingers along your chest, the more he'll do it.

4. "That woman just checked you out."

Yes, this helps his self-confidence. But it also tells him that you just saw another woman looking at him and you're not afraid to tell him. It shows that you're confident enough to know that he won't be lured away by another gal. Plus, what guy can resist the thought women are giving him the once-over?

5. "You're right."

We all like to be right, men included. And you know what? Sometimes they are. It probably happens less often than he thinks, but when he is right, it's nice to tell him, especially if you are arguing. Sure, it might make you feel a little sheepish, but it's worth it in the end. It'll make him feel good, and showing that you're a reasonable creature who can admit when you're wrong will help temper future disagreements.

6. "Will you help me unscrew this?"

Men like to feel manly. It might not be PC, but it's ingrained in our culture. Helping women with simple tasks makes them feel macho and noble. We're not saying you should ask him to do things you can easily do yourself, but if you do need assistance, it's a little ego-booster he'll be happy to accept.

YourTango is the leading online magazine dedicated to love and relationships. We know that by helping women love better and connect more meaningfully, they feel happier and have a greater sense of belonging.