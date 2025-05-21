Left-handed people have had a tough run throughout history. Strange prejudices, taboos, numerous negative mentions in the bible. Left-handedness was even grounds for divorce in Japan in the 20th century. But despite all of that, lefties are a pretty spectacular group, known for being creative, sensitive, and able to solve problems with little to no effort.

In addition to their unique personality traits, there are plenty of little reasons left-handed people make the most loving partners. Relationships are strengthened by compassion, open communication, and trust, which makes lefties stand out from everyone else. From showing empathy to their partner to remaining positive in difficult circumstances, left-handed people really do make incredible romantic partners.

Here are 10 little reasons left-handed people make the most loving partners, according to research

1. They easily adapt to new situations

Due to having to live in a predominantly right-handed society, left-handed people have had to adapt quickly to their surroundings and circumstances. As one study from the Sport Journal concluded, "As they usually live in a population of right-handed people, [left-handed people] must become adapted to them." And this trait can be incredibly positive in relationships.

In any partnership, there will be moments of uncertainty. Whether it's a job loss, financial strain, or communication problems, it's all about how both partners respond to these situations that define the relationship. Left-handed people tend to embrace these new situations and use it to their advantage, leaving themselves open to new opportunities and experiences in their relationship.

2. They're natural-born leaders

There are many historical figures and celebrities throughout history that have been left-handed. At least seven United States presidents were left-handed, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Gerald Ford, and George H.W. Bush. Research from the Journal of Neurosurgery concluded that because left-handed individuals are right hemisphere-dominant, presidents are "more effective leaders or at least more effective political candidates."

Having leadership skills in a relationship means doing everything they can to improve trust, find shared goals, and understand one another's needs. And it's something left-handed people do incredibly well. In fact, research published by the Wallace Foundation determined that leadership skills develop from from the ability to nurture interpersonal relationships, which positively impacts romantic bonds.

3. They're highly intellectual

While being left-handed may not seem like it indicates intelligence, 20% of all Mensa members are left-handed. Research from St. Lawrence University even found that more left-handed people have IQs over 140 than their right-handed counterparts. Professor of psychology, Dr. Alan Searleman, concluded, "Left-handers have a higher 'fluid' intelligence and better vocabulary than the majority of the population. This is perhaps why there are more of them in creative professions, such as music, art and writing."

High levels of intelligence is one of the little reasons left-handed people make the most loving partners, as they tend to also exhibit higher levels of emotional intelligence, specifically. With studies showing that there's a faster connection between the hemispheres of their brain, left-handed partners process information quite quickly, allowing for deep, impactful conversations in their relationships, as well the ability to actively problem-solve any relationship conflicts.

4. They're compassionate and empathetic

Because of how they've had to adapt to a predominantly right-handed world, left-handed people have grown to approach situations, including their own, with empathy and compassion. Research published in Behavioral Neuroscience found that left-handed individuals perform better at tasks that require quick-thinking, including things like empathizing. An additional study from Neuropsychology indicated "potentially higher levels of empathy in left-handers, especially for males."

When applied to their relationships, left-handed individuals can enhance their connection to their partner when they lead with compassion like this. Their caring and supportive nature makes their relationship stronger, and by staying emotionally sensitive to their partner's needs, they make them feel heard and loved.

5. They tend to make a lot of money

Money can't buy love, but lefties tend to make more money than right-handed people. Data from the U.S. National Bureau of Economic Research determined that left-handed men are 15% more likely to be richer than right-handed men. And for those who went to college for all four years, they made 21% more than right-handed men who were similarly educated.

While money isn't everything in a relationship, it certainly provides financial stability and security for couples. Making more money means they don't need to worry as much about paying rent on time, paying off remaining balances on bills, or being able to purchase necessary items to live comfortably.

6. They're great at multitasking

While people try to multitask, it doesn't mean they're good at it. But for lefties, they can balance doing several things at once. Because being left-handed forces your brain to think more quickly, lefties have an easier time sorting through unorganized information. One study from 2006 even found that because lefties could handle large amounts of stimuli, they're better at playing video games.

When you're juggling children, a full-time job and trying to get dinner on the table, a left-handed person won't use excuses to not lend a helping hand. Instead, they will perform their necessary tasks, all while jumping in to assist their partner in whatever they need.

7. They're creative

Left-handed people aren't just brainiacs — they're artistic, innovative thinkers, too. Since lefties rely on the right side of their brains more, which is used for activities needing imagination, emotions and creativity, they're said to be better at music, art and language. In fact, Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo were both left-handed.

According to research published in the American Journal of Psychology, left-handed people are divergent thinkers, meaning they generate ideas that explore many possible solutions. Their talents don't only exist within their jobs. Chances are, your partner is incredibly creative and will bring some of their imagination into the relationship, too.

8. They're good at problem-solving

One of the more obvious little reasons left-handed people make the most loving partners is their ability to problem-solve. Because of the way their brain works, they quickly come up with solutions to issues, whether it's at work, with their family, and especially with their romantic partner. They are able to communicate openly and work with their partner to find a solution.

According to clinical social worker Robert Taibbi, "Unsettled problems are a major source of stress, stress that can... undermine your relationship... Research has shown that successful relationships are not those that necessarily have fewer problems, but those that have found effective means of solving the problems that come up."

9. They have excellent communication skills

Couples know how essential open, honest communication is to keeping their bond strong and their relationship full of understanding. When couples have effective communication skills, they are better able to express their wants, needs, and perspectives without feeling judged or criticized by their partner.

As professor of communication Dawn O. Braithwaite explained, "How we communicate helps relationships get off on the right foot, navigate problems, and change over time. What is important to understand is that relationships are talked into (and out of) being. In communication, we develop, create, maintain, and alter our relationships. As we communicate, we become and change who we are."

10. They're incredibly rare

Only about 10-15% of the world population is left-handed, meaning that as romantic partners, they are an incredibly rare breed. And it's this rarity that counts as one of the little reasons left-handed people make the most loving partners. Because while they're the minority in terms of left- versus right-handedness, it doesn't mean they're going extinct anytime soon.

University of Montpellier researcher Charlotte Faurie explained that lefties come out on top when it comes to survival of the fittest. She said, "The fact that left-handers are less common means they have a surprise effect." In relationships, that "surprise effect" can include things like mutual respect, authenticity, shared values, and independence, all of which contribute to relationship longevity.

Michelle Toglia is an Executive Editor at Elite Daily and Bustle with over 15 years of media experience. Her work has appeared in publications like Huffington Post, Yahoo, and Thought Catalog, among others.