Life Coach Reveals The 5 Less-Obvious Ways To Attract Genuine Love

Are your actions attracting love or blocking it from your life?
By Kristine Carlson — Last updated on Dec 26, 2023
There is plenty of dating advice out there but if you want to specifically know how to find love and attract a potential relationship in your life, you need to know if you're doing the right thing.
Ask yourself: Are your actions attracting love or blocking it from your life?
The Law of Attraction states that we all have "the ability to attract into our lives whatever we are focusing on." So, if you're attracted to a person and want them to feel the same way, you can.
However, finding love requires some inner work.
Here are 5 less obvious ways to attract true love into your life, according to a psychic medium:
1. Love yourself
This may seem cliche but it is so important when you're dating and looking for love. If you don't love yourself or are always putting yourself down, you will only attract those who won't truly love you and who will also put you down.
How you treat yourself will be directly reflected in who you attract to you. Learn to admire yourself and be confident! Be in love with yourself!
Don't compare yourself to others — love your amazing qualities! Confidence attracts love. Think about it, do you want someone who is insecure and down on themselves all the time? No, you want someone who is confident! If you aren't confident in yourself, no one else can be either!
Work through any insecurities you have and know that you are exactly who you should be. Love is attracted to fun and confidence. Let down the walls you have built up, love yourself, and have some fun!
2. Don't be overly focused on finding love
Unfortunately, love only comes when you least expect it and aren't looking for it. When you are desperately looking for love, an energy of desperation comes through and that can never attract love.
Focus on finding happiness within yourself first and put your energy into that instead. Happiness can only be found within yourself.
3. Let go of the past
You cannot be holding on to an ex or be stuck in the past and expect to also move forward with love. So really look back and be sure you have fully moved forward. Work through and close any past chapters so you can be free to move forward.
You can never move forward if part of you is still stuck in the past. Look into all areas of your past, not just relationships.
Are there emotions you haven't dealt with and things you haven't faced yet? Focus on settling those things so you can free yourself up for love!
Holding onto the past only takes up the space where love goes. Empty that space so you are ready for love!
4. Express your true self
Be yourself! Let your true self be free! Hiding or being secretive can never attract true love. That only attracts more secretiveness and attracts those who can't be attracted to your true self which always ends badly.
Always speak up and say how you feel, never push anything under the rug or ignore any red flags. You must be your authentic self to attract authentic love.
5. Don't ever look for someone to save you
Don't ever go into a relationship thinking you need to be saved. To find love, you need to be whole in yourself first then love is the cherry on top.
Looking for someone to save you will only turn into an unbalanced and unhealthy relationship. Remember only you can save yourself no one else can do that for you.
These dating tips may sound simple but they require your full attention and effort. And when you've done them, you're finally ready to love and attract the right person to your life.
Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul-realignment practitioner, life coach, and author.
This article was originally published at Psychic Medium Readings By Kristine. Reprinted with permission from the author.