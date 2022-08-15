Woman Buys Full-Page Newspaper Ad To Get Revenge On Cheating Husband With A Harsh Message

A woman named Jenny claims that she was wronged by her husband, Steve, and decided that with the help of a local newspaper, she would get some revenge on him.

Jenny reached out to the Australian newspaper, Mackay and Whitsunday Life, in order to post an advertisement about her predicament with Steve, and they happily obliged.

The woman paid for a full-page newspaper ad that revealed Steve had cheated on her.

Jenny asked Mackay and Whitsunday Life for the premium placement ad spot inside of their paper in order to send a message to her partner, Steve, who had been cheating on her.

“Dear Steve, I hope you are happy with her. Now the whole town will know what a filthy cheater you are,” read the advertisement. “From Jenny. P.S. I bought this ad using your credit card.”

On Friday August 12, 2022 on page four of the Mackay and Whitsunday Life paper in large bold letters, Jenny’s declaration of disappointment in Steve hit readers with a force that turned the advert into a viral sensation almost immediately.

Unfortunately for Steve, nearly 50,000 readers from the area in Australia, close to the Great Barrier Reef, caught wind of the advertisement, not to mention the international success the advertisement had.

After the advertisement was featured, the newspaper received so many calls about it that they decided to post it both on their website and on Facebook in order to give the details behind the scathing ad.

“We have been inundated with dozens of messages this morning about the Advert on Page 4 of Mackay Life — As there’s too many to reply to; we would like to address it here,” they wrote.

Jenny booked the ad through the online portal on their website, and when they noticed that the name on the card was different than the name on the booking, they decided not to charge the payment.

The payment would have to be authorized by the person whose name is on the card, but since the advert was supposed to be a surprise, they decided not to charge Jenny for it at all.

“1. We do NOT know who Steve is, but apparently he’s been very very bad,” wrote Mackay and Whitsunday Life on Facebook. “2. We won’t be revealing any details about Jenny. 3. We have not charged the credit card in question.”

Naturally, everyone in the comments decided to share their opinions on the public shaming, with most of the people on Jenny’s side.

“A lesson in ‘don't do bad things if you don't want the world to find out what you've done’. Who needs social media when u can use the paper,” wrote one Facebook user.

“Mackay is a small place too so Steve you realllyyyyy messed up,” wrote another. “Jenny, go buy yourself more than an ad in the paper, I think a holiday is calling your name.”

Many joked that all the Steves that live in the area are worried, and “are paranoid checking their credit cards.”

Men named Steve commented on the post, attempting to clear their names lest anyone think they’re cheating on their wives.

