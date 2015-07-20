Slippery Sexy Tips For Having Sex In Water

Water — it's the element of everything in our lives. It makes up most of the earth, most of our bodies and most brands of lubricant.
And wouldn't you know, water is one of the best aphrodisiacs when it comes to making whoopee.
Whether you're Scar face having sex in a hot tub, or just playing Marco Polo with your significant other in a hotel swimming pool, you're bound to have some fun when you bring water into your kinky sex games.
Here are some tips for both men and women on how to have sex in water and enhance the experience.
How to Have Sex In Water, Favorite Positions for Guys
Guys, we know what you're thinking. You want to have sex in the swimming pool. You probably have dreams about playing Marco Polo in the water with sexy Russian models or something.
First thing's first — you're going to need lube since chlorinated water is not exactly a friend of the vagina, nor does it do your “manhood” any favors. But we're betting you're more interested in positions than safety.
What's great about swimming pool sex is that you can have sex in very athletic, nearly impossible positions when you're both immersed.
One position to try is the “pool pose”, which sees the girl rest her back on land, while letting her feet rest upon your shoulders.
The stairway position is another favorite. This one involves doing standing missionary, but upon the stairs of a swimming pool. You can lean on your hands for leverage and the angle of her body gives you a natural advantage in pounding away like that hot body deserves.
Lastly, don't forget ocean or river sex. Go into the deeper part of the water and then skinny dip with your girl.
How to Have Sex In Water—Favorite Positions for Girls
While women do enjoy sex on the beach, in the ocean and in a pool, most women are absolutely gaga over sex in the shower, or sex in the bathtub. It's something about that running water, it feels like a glorious waterfall just deluging over your head.
Just in case the timing isn’t right for a vacation to an exotic island with a natural water fall, you can still simulate the sensation by having hot wet sex under the shower head. You raise your leg and stand firm while he holds you; both of your bodies being soaped up and sprayed clean. You can also do it doggy style, under the shower head, letting the water splash both of you at the same time.
Another variation is to have sex on the tub floor, with you lying on your side with your leg in the air, held up by your your man who pounds you while on his knees. This lets you get a little sweaty while being just inches away from rejuvenating, soul drenching water.
Having sex in water is downright spiritual, getting attune and butt naked with the elements and the resources of mother nature.
