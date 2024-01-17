The 'Orange Peel Theory' Can Supposedly Predict The Longevity Of Your Relationship

Relationship tests are nothing new. From old-school compatibility tests to celebrity crush predictions, it's hard not to suspend disbelief and engage, even if it's just for fun.

The latest love test to make the rounds on social media has people pitting their fruit consumption on their relationship timeline, and one TikTok user thinks there's some juice behind it.

The ‘orange peel theory’ can purportedly predict your relationship's longevity.

In a viral video with over two million views, TikToker Anna Birmingham explained the orange peel theory and why she puts so much stock in it.

Designed to illustrate your partner's ability to not only anticipate your needs but also willingly assist even when it's not needed, the test essentially requires that you "ask" your partner to peel an orange for you and see what happens.

“So much about relationships is the small things,” she Birmingham said. “Because the small things make up the big things.”

Essentially, however, the test doesn't require an orange or fruit of any kind, for that matter.

The orange peel theory is designed to test your partner's willingness to do unnecessary tasks for you prompted or otherwise.

It could be anything as simple as tying your shoe, starting your car for you, or peeling an orange you are about to eat.

As Brimingham described it, "The orange people theory basically describes when your partner does an active service for you. That's something that you are perfectly capable of doing on your own."

So, for example, your partner knows you hate opening soda cans and just does it without prompting — they pass the test. Or, you are both watching a movie and you ask your partner to get you a snack from the kitchen, if your partner willingly hops up to accommodate you — they pass the test.

Photo: mimagephotography / Canva Pro

Birmingham further added, "I mean, I'm sure we've all been in that relationship where we feel like we're literally having to practically beg on our hands and knees for someone to just get us flowers or pick up dinner for us on the way home when they know we've had a bad day. We all know, in that situation, it was never about the freaking flowers. It's the acknowledgment and the feeling of being taken care of and cherished."

Kendra, a TikTok influencer, recorded herself doing the orange peel theory test on her boyfriend to see for herself if he cared about the relationship.

As soon as she sat on the couch with an orange in her hand, she said, “Babe, can you peel this for me?'"

With no hesitation, he said "Yes."

According to experts, the orange peel theory does have some validity.

Kati Morton, a mental health influencer on TikTok, decides to dig into the science behind the theory and finds psychological research proving that your partner’s answer does matter. She goes into a theory that John Gottman has called "bids for attention," meaning that when you ask your partner to do a small thing that you are capable of doing yourself, you are secretly signaling to your partner to notice you and give you some of their attention.

“So if your partner asks you to peel that orange, you should say yes,” Morton stated.

But like with all things in relationships, nothing is as simple as whether or not they peeled the orange. As relationship expert Rachel DeAlto told CNBC, although there is science behind the test, take the results as presented on social media with healthy skepticism.

"It's not a red flag if your partner doesn't peel an orange," she explained. "However," she added, "if they consistently fail to do the little things that show consideration for you, or they respond negatively to your requests for help, it may indicate larger issues for you to reconsider."

So, yes, the orange peel theory holds weight when it comes to relationship success, but not necessarily in the way it's being presented on social media. And that's okay. Its true benefit is that it has educated couples about the importance of being conscientious, thoughtful, and caring.

Lauren Reams is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news.