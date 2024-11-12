What You See First In This Visual Test Reveals What Kind Of Communicator You Are

We all have our different communication styles, and what you see first in this visual test reveals the specific kind of communicator you are.

Communication is critical for most living organisms. Even animals have their own way of letting people know when they are in heat or when there is danger nearby. Humans have a big of an advantage where communication is concerned. For one thing, we have the power of speech, which is far from a common thing outside of mankind. You'd think being able to use words means that we would never have any misunderstandings, but that's far from the case.

Advertisement

Just because you know a bunch of words, that doesn't mean you know how to string them up into a sentence that accurately conveys what you want it to convey. And some people are just better communicators than others, whether they know it or not.

If you're curious about just how well you communicate with the people in your life, this visual test reveals the kind of communicator you are.

Just look at the optical illusion below, paying close attention to what you happen to see first. Once you've done that, scroll down and read about how what you saw first reveals the way you really communicate with everyone in your life from friends to family to even coworkers and lovers.

Advertisement

Shigeo Fukuda

1. If you saw the men's legs first

If you saw the men's legs first, you're the kind of person who communicates directly. You have no trouble formulating your thoughts and feelings and sharing them with other people. It takes a lot to make your point clear, and you should be proud of who you are.

Advertisement

But you should also understand that not everyone is you. Sometimes your direct and firm way doesn't leave quite enough room for the feelings of others, so be aware.

2. If you saw the women's legs first

If you saw the women's legs first, you are the kind of person who thinks before they speak. Sometimes it takes you some time to find the right words to go with your feelings, and sometimes you might say things that contradict one another in your own efforts to sort out your thoughts and feelings.

It's good to take time to work out your feelings, but remember that sometimes silence can speak volumes, and you have even less control over how that is interpreted.

Advertisement

3. If you saw both kinds of legs at the same time

If you saw both legs at once when you looked at this image, you are a person who doesn't usually think before you speak. You have strong opinions and you like to share them almost as quickly as they pop into your head. This makes you fun and a great conversationalist.

You're so smart and witty that it's hard to keep up with you at times. But it doesn't hurt to take even one minute to think before speaking. Doing so can save you a lot of headaches later on down the road.

Advertisement

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a freelance writer, editor, former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek, and former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango. Her bylines have appeared on Fatherly, Bustle, SheKnows, Jezebel, and many others.