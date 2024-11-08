What You See First In This Visual Test Reveals What Kind Of Friend You Are

Friends are a critical part of our lives. When we're born, most of us are fortunate enough to find our first ever built-in emotional support system in our parents and our siblings.

But as we grow up and start going to school and meeting more people, we build a new support network made up of friends who share our interests, who can support us in times of strife, and who laugh with us when times are a little bit brighter.

Advertisement

Some of us make better friends than other people do, and this visual test reveals the kind of friend that you are.

Though our friends may ebb and flow, and while we might leave some friends behind as we grow and change and make new ones along the way, there's always the one thing of which we can be certain: friendship plays a critical role in our lives.

Research shows that people with close friends and confidants are more satisfied with their lives, less likely to suffer from depression, and less likely to die prematurely.

What you see first in this visual personality test reveals the kind of friend you are.

All you have to do is look at the image below and pay close attention to whatever catches your eye first.

Advertisement

Once you've done that, you can scroll down to find out what this personality test reveals about the kind of friend you are.

Advertisement

1. If you saw the dragon first

If you saw the dragon first, you are the kind of friend who is fiercely loyal.

While you may seem mild-mannered (and maybe you usually are), when it comes to protecting your friends from mistreatment at the hands of others you are willing to absolutely roar. You might even show your claws from time to time.

While it's easy to go from 0 to 100 when you spot someone you love in peril, make sure that your temper doesn't actually make situations they are experiencing even more challenging than they already are.

2. If you saw the soldier first

If you saw the soldier first, you are the kind of friend who stands by the people close to you no matter what.

Advertisement

You don't always have the perfect words to say to make them feel better, and you're not the first person to get into a fight on behalf of your bestie, but they can always rely on you to stand by them no matter what occurs.

Don't be afraid to speak up. You're valued just as much for your mind and your heart as you are for your presence, and your friends are likely eager to hear your take.

Advertisement

3. If you saw the man in the hat first

If you saw the man in the hat first, you are the kind of friend who saves the day with your sense of humor. No matter how tense a situation might be, you can always diffuse it with a quick joke.

None of this, of course, means that you don't take serious issues seriously, but stuff has to really matter to wipe a grin off your mug.

Laughter is the best medicine, but be cautious so you don't come across as insensitive.

Advertisement

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a freelance writer, editor, former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek, and former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango. Her bylines have appeared on Fatherly, Bustle, SheKnows, Jezebel, and many others.