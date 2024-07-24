The First Thing You Notice In This Visual Personality Test Reveals How You Really Live Your Life

There are a lot of different types of personality tests, some more scientific than others. While many are very concise, the hallmark of a good personality test is that it's fun to take.

And one of the best types of personality tests is based on cool optical illusions. An optical illusion is an illusion caused by crossed wires in your brain. Information is gathered by the eye and processed by the brain, but optical illusions can often be very different than how our brains initially perceive them.

Each one of the images below employs a different type of cool optical illusion, and the results, namely what you see first, will shed some light on the way your brain thinks and your personality works.

The image you see first in this visual personality test reveals what's actually going on in your life

Optical Illusion #1

Higher Perspective

If you saw a car

If you saw a car when looking at this image, it probably means that your freedom is important to you.

The ability to hit the road, meet new people, see new places, and experience new things is near and dear to your heart. You usually take life at your own pace and do what comes naturally.

If you saw a man with binoculars

Seeing the man with binoculars indicates that you tend to be more analytical. You look at the bigger picture and disregard minor details for the most part.

You're usually able to learn visually and absorb information quickly. However, you might want to make sure you pay attention to detail more consciously.

If you saw the letter A

It's arguably the most difficult thing to see first, but it means you have an eagle eye unmatched by most. You tend to see the little details and are a little more intuitive than people who saw a man with binoculars or a car.

Optical Illusion #2

Higher Perspective

If you saw a crocodile

If the first thing you saw in the image was a crocodile, you're looking at the bigger picture. You might be a little bit dismissive by nature, not looking too closely at things that don't immediately strike you as important.

You're very practical and not much of a risk-taker. You live a life more on the cautious side and don't make much room for new things.

If you saw a boat

You've got a great eye for small details and few things are able to get past you without you noticing. You tend to be more unique, quirky, and creative than most.

But be careful that you don't get mired in little details, especially if you're an artist or a student.

Optical Illusion #3

Higher Perspective

If you saw an old man

Seeing the old man first when you look at this image indicates that you're a gentler, more sensitive person who can feel the feelings of others remarkably well.

You're more than likely using the right side of your brain more than the left. That's the more creative hemisphere, indicating you're an artistic person.

If you saw the woman

If you saw the woman first, it means you're a fair amount more thoughtful and analytical, perhaps even calculating, compared to those who see an old man.

You probably use your left brain more so than the right brain. But your cold, analytical thinking can be used for good. Don't try to suppress the side of you that wants to believe in the best in people, to heal people, and to create a better world.

Optical Illusion #4

Higher Perspective

If you saw pillars

It may seem like a stretch, but if you saw pillars first, it signals that you like comfort and security. You probably won't achieve the big things you want out of your life unless you're able to break out of the bars you've put up around yourself.

Step outside your comfort zone and experience new things. It's also a sign that you're too focused on dreaming and not enough on working.

If you saw men between the pillars

Seeing the men between the pillars means you're free and ready to move on from where you are at any time. Your life is hardly dull. In fact, it's full of some incredible people and things.

You're sensitive and kind, but be careful that you don't spend your whole life drifting. Be ready to settle down when the time comes.

Optical Illusion #5

Higher Perspective

If you saw faces

Seeing the faces first means you have people on your mind a lot of the time. You tend to be much more extroverted than most. You're a social person and love surrounding yourself with people.

You tend to be influenced easily by others, as well as by external energy and stimuli. This means it's important for you to surround yourself with good, positive, uplifting people. Be careful who you keep in your company.

If you saw a candlestick

Seeing a candlestick first when looking at this image is a sign that you tend to be more introverted, and that you aren't really thinking about people so much as yourself and your own thoughts.

You enjoy being home more than going out, and find yourself to be at your strongest when you're on your own or with only a couple of people, behind closed doors.

Optical Illusion #6

Higher Perspective

If you saw a woman

Seeing a woman may mean that you feel like you have to be on the defensive most of the time; after all, the woman in the photo is on the ground with her knees bent, hands on her head, defending her face.

The woman represents deep, inner regret. As such, you may be feeling emotionally or physically drained right now. You might have even just moved past a difficult time in your life.

If you saw a skull

Seeing a skull first could be a sign that you're having a hard time making decisions and can't really see the path forward. Your obstacles are huge and the challenges ahead are many.

But remember, you'll be stronger when you come out on the other side of it all.

Optical Illusion #7

Higher Perspective

If you're a woman and saw the man's face

This may mean that you're more interested in finding a romantic partner right now. If you already have a partner, it's probably a sign that you're deeply connected with them and things are going smoothly.

If you're a man and saw the man's face

This means you may be concerned about interpersonal relationships with other men, whether it's someone at work, at the gym, or a close friend.

If you're a woman and you saw the woman's face

Seeing the woman's face as a woman means you feel comfortable in your own skin, and your positive attitude will pay off in your favor every time.

If you're a man and saw the woman's face

This may be an indication that you're looking for a partner to share your life with. You might be looking a little too hard, so give yourself time and it will all fall into place.

