There are many sayings about marriage. From 'happy wife, happy life,' many people understand that dedication and hard work are needed to make a marriage thrive. However, if your home has these small signs, people immediately assume you're happily married.

Now, adding these things to your home won't automatically make your marriage go from zero to one hundred, but there's no denying that a home can reveal a lot about a person. From how organized they are to how unique they are, someone's home shows a lot without saying a word. So, if you want to know what your home says about you, here are some tell-tale signs your marriage is thriving.

If your home has these 11 small things, people instantly assume you're happily married:

1. Framed photos of you as a couple

If your home has framed photos of you and your spouse together, people instantly assume you’re happily married. Most married couples probably have a few wedding photos hanging on their wall, but collecting random snapshots of fun dates is a whole different story.

Not only does it mean a couple is close and happily married, but people who live their authentic truth tend to have better overall well-being, according to a study published in Personality and Individual Differences.

So, if a partner is feeling disconnected or unsatisfied, maybe try adding a little ‘variety’ to the mix. While those wedding or graduation snapshots look great, it’s just as important to add some authenticity to your home.

2. Matching mugs

Everyone has seen those matching shirts that couples wear in public. Whether it’s at the mall or during a quick trip to Walmart, there are a few things to note about their outfit choice. First, it’s incredibly cute and shows how well they work together. Second, it’s a bit cheesy and might cause a little envy among friends and strangers alike.

Similar to matching shirts, there’s no denying that if your home has matching mugs, people instantly assume you’re happily married. Sure, it’s a bit ‘much’ to have Him & Hers matching mug sets and drink from them every day. However, couples who truly adore one another just can’t help but be twins. Even if others find it cringeworthy, there’s no denying that finding ways to connect is the best way to ensure that the marriage lasts long.

So, if a couple wants to feel more connected, try choosing matching mugs or slippers. It might seem silly, but taking the time to pick out something you both love is likely to strengthen your connection and happiness in the marriage.

3. Funny signs

Thanks to Pinterest and TikTok, people are now obsessed with making their homes look perfect. As a result, many married couples stick to boring art and plain farmhouse signs, rather than quirky or funny ones. But if your home has a few fun signs, people automatically assume you’re a happy couple.

Maybe it’s because most homes no longer display these pun signs on their walls, but there’s something truly surprising and comforting about a couple who adds humor to their decor. According to a study published in 2023, people who use more humor tend to have higher relationship satisfaction.

Knowing this, it couldn’t hurt to have a few jokes scattered around your home. Even if they're cheesy, they might also bring a small smile to a married couple's face first thing in the morning.

4. A well-used dining table

If someone asked the average person how often they use their dining table, they might say, 'A few times a week.’ It’s unfortunate, but many families today don’t bother with formal dining. Maybe it’s because their schedules don’t match up or because they prefer eating in front of the TV, but there’s no denying that if your home has a well-used dining table, people automatically assume you’re happily married.

It might seem cliché, but couples who truly love each other find ways to spend time together. Whether it’s cleaning, cooking, or eating together, there’s nothing they wouldn’t do to share quality time with their partner.

And sure, they can enjoy quality time eating in their bedroom, but there’s something magical about sitting across from each other with no distractions. So, if someone’s dining table has a few scratches and chipped wood, consider that couple happily married.

5. Mismatched decor

It’s natural for a married couple to want their home to look well put together. Whether people admit it or not, family members and friends who visit will judge it silently. However, happy married couples don’t mind this, which is why if your home has decor without a specific theme, others might automatically assume you’re happily married.

There’s something especially beautiful about decor that doesn’t match. From the vibrant colors to the different shapes, a home is meant to feel both comfortable and unique.

However, thanks to the rise of beige tones and gray floors, many homes have gradually lost their spark. This is unfortunate because a study published in Environmental Research and Public Health shows that being more creative actually increases happiness. So, don’t be afraid to add some color. Although it might look a bit chaotic now, trust that things will come together as more couples explore.

6. A made bed

If your home has a made bed, people instantly assume you’re happily married. It might sound like a stretch, but there’s no denying that teamwork truly makes the dream work. From cooking together to grocery shopping, couples who can work as a team fare much better than those who don’t support one another. It should go without saying, but there’s a sense of connection and strength when couples know their teamwork is solid.

That said, there’s something especially meaningful about making the bed together first thing in the morning. Maybe it’s because it sets the tone for how each married couple wants to handle the day; either way, it’s worth trying. Not only does it teach each partner how to work better as a team, but they’ll also get to come home to a nicely made bed, which is always a bonus.

7. Travel mementos

Most married couples are too busy to have a moment to themselves. Burned out from working constantly, many couples prefer to stay at home rather than go on vacation. However, if they have the money, it might be a good idea to do so.

If your home has travel mementos, people immediately assume you’re happy. Sure, planning a vacation might not always be fun, but there’s no denying that traveling is pretty enjoyable. As the U.S. Travel Association said, traveling leads to more happiness.

And while vacations often feel too short, there’s a way to make the moment last — by decorating the house with travel mementos. Not only is it a cute idea, but it can also help couples remember the good times, making it easier to get through the bad ones.

8. A slightly messy home

In a perfect world, most of us would love to come home to a spotless living room and clean dishes; however, this isn't always possible. With busy schedules and working overtime, not everyone has the time or energy to mop their floors every week. And while this might seem like a bad thing, if your home has a bit of mess, people often assume you’re happily married.

Now don’t get it twisted: this isn’t your cue to leave dirty dishes in the sink for weeks. But a slightly messy couch blanket or a few dishes in the sink isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, it shows how truly authentic a married couple really is.

9. A large couch throw blanket

Most people know that a common rule of thumb is to have two blankets in the living room in case your partner gets cold and you don’t want to share a blanket. However, if there's only one blanket on the couch, people immediately assume you’re happily married.

It might seem like a stretch, but sharing really is caring, especially in relationships. According to a study in 2023, people who just borrow each other's clothes tend to have stronger relationships that can handle obstacles better than those who don't. So, while it might be annoying to play tug of war with your partner over who gets the bigger half of the blanket, think of it as a bonding moment and a sign of how close you are. Cuddling closer and being playful has never really hurt anyone.

10. Notes posted on the fridge

There’s nothing more special than receiving a spontaneous ‘I love you’ message from your partner at work, but if your home has fridge notes, people immediately assume you’re happily married. From reminders to ‘eat well’ notes, having a little love note or appreciation note where they’ll see it is the fastest way to make your partner smile.

If you know they’ve had a terrible day, a partner who finds ways to make it better by doing the smallest thing is a partner who’ll have a long-lasting marriage.

Fortunately, they aren’t the only ones who notice that, which is why people who see those sticky note reminders on the fridge often think the married couple is happy. Not only is it a cute gesture, but it also shows how much they communicate.

11. Hobbies side-by-side

Finally, if your home has a mix of random hobbies placed side-by-side, people instantly assume you’re happily married. It sounds simple, but couples who share different hobbies together tend to stay together. Even if their interests are entirely separate, the goal is the same: to spend quality time together. This is important because, according to the Administration for Children and Families, "Time spent together is necessary for communicating, maintaining intimacy, providing support, and sharing activities that deepen relationship satisfaction and commitment." So, even if one person is gaming while the other reads, those moments when one partner randomly starts a conversation are what truly show how close a couple is. Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.