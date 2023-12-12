Tips to become an incredibly competent online dater.
By Joe Amoia
Last updated on Dec 12, 2023
117.6 million single Americans are searching the internet and online dating sites in a quest for love. There is no doubt that a high percentage of individuals on dating websites intentionally lie and misrepresent themselves. There are three critical steps you can take to weed out those individuals who lie and pretend to be something they’re not.
If you have these 3 skills, you'll rule the online dating world:
1. Avoid free sites
A higher percentage of people lie or otherwise misrepresent themselves on free dating sites than on dating sites that charge a fee. People who spend money on an online dating site tend to be more serious and committed to finding love than those who frequent free sites. People on paid sites tend to lie and misrepresent themselves less than those on free sites because they are held to the standards and guidelines that most paid sites have.
2. Write a good profile
A person will decide within seconds of reading a profile if they think someone is the type of person they are looking for. A profile should be written to make you appear special and worth contacting. A good profile is written in a conversational tone and expresses who you are and what you are looking for from a partner.
Another great tip is to include those qualities and characteristics you are not looking for. A good profile is written in a way that attracts the types of people you are looking for and scares away those you are not interested in.
3. Communicate a few times before going on a date
A common mistake many people make is to move too fast once they have connected with a potential lover online. In the initial stages of dating, your emotions are very high, and as a result, judgment could become slightly impaired. Taking a few days to communicate via e-mail and on the phone allows you to interact with a new person to get a sense of who they are and how they carry themselves. Many bad relationships can be avoided by communicating a few times before the first date.
By following these clear guidelines, you can navigate the online dating world with a well-charted course that leads to successfully finding a lover who will amplify your life.
Invest the money in a high-quality, well-ranked paid dating site as the first filter to evade deception. Invest the time in writing an engaging profile that highlights your best attributes while sending a clear message of what you don't want. Be sure to chat the other person up when you do make a connection to double-check their authenticity and sincerity. With these three skills, you will rule the dating world!
Joe Amoia is the founder and creator of GPS For Love. He is an International dating and relationship expert who specializes in helping single women navigate the complex world of men, dating, and relationships.