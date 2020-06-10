3 Big Signs He Won't Be Faithful To You — Or Anyone Else

If you suspect your man is cheating, here are three signs that he definitely is.

Let's face it: men cheat. Well, some of them anyway. And according to the numerous studies available, it's more than a handful.

In fact, according to some recent studies, approximately 60 percent of men will cheat on their spouses.

Now, it's not my intention to upset you with these numbers, because I'm one of those glass-half-full kind of guys.

You may be depressed by these figures, but if you look a little deeper under the surface, you will soon realize that for every six men who will cheat, there are four men who will be faithful. That's not so bad, is it?

If you're over the age of 20 and you haven't been living with your head in the sand, it should come as no surprise to know that some men cheat.

Whether it's the President of the United Sates, the top golfer in the world or a world class musician, it's a proven fact that when it comes to cheating on their spouses, some men just can't keep it in their pants.

Simply put, those are the guys to stay away from.

No matter how good-looking they are, how great they are in bed or how much you think they will change once they are with you, they won't.

As my grandmother always used to say, "A leopard doesn't change his spots."

The good news is that guys who cheat are pretty transparent and predictable. In fact, there are three major signs that predict if a guy will cheat on you.

1. He's secretive.

Guys who cheat often lead double lives, and in order to do so they have to cover their tracks.

A guy who is secretive and doesn't reveal much about himself or his life is a guy who is a prime candidate to be featured on an episode of Cheaters.

Communication and the willingness to be an open book are two of the most important indicators of a happy and successful relationship.

And if a guy is keeping secrets in the beginning, you are headed for trouble.

2. He's selfish and self-indulgent.

Guys who cheat do so because they are only focused on one thing: themselves. The good news is that guys like these are easy to spot.

Guys who are selfish and self-indulgent tend to be like that in all aspects of their lives.

If you want to get a good gauge of the moral character and integrity of the man you are dating, look at the way he lives his life and the way he treats others.

If you start noticing that he is only out for himself, and he obviously doesn’t care about others (including you) aside from what they can do for him, there is only one thing you should do: run!

3. He has a sudden change in behavior.

A tell-tale sign of a guy who is cheating is when he suddenly changes his behavior.

This shows up in numerous ways. He might make a sudden change in his appearance or grooming habits, or it could be a sudden change in his work schedule where he's suddenly working late, has to travel and can't be reached.

But the most common sign is when your sex life decreases and he shows less of an interest in you in the bedroom.

There are some guys out there who can't be trusted, and some who can. The key is being able to recognize a potential cheater before the relationship begins.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Joe Amoia is the founder and creator of Smarter Dating For Women and the Quantum Leap Ultimate Relationship Program.