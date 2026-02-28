If a woman isn’t willing to have these 11 conversations, she’s likely not a very good person

Women are believed to be kind and compassionate. They can connect deeply with others. However, not every woman carries these personality traits.

If you are dating a woman, the way she reacts to certain things can show if she is a good person. A good person is open and vulnerable. She isn’t afraid to share her deep-down feelings. It’s not always easy, but a woman like this knows it’s important to make her relationship work. If you notice she isn’t open about her needs and refuses to have certain conversations, she may not be a very good person.

1. Sharing insecurities

Even the most confident woman has insecurities. There are things about ourselves that we struggle with. Whether it’s appearance-related or security in a relationship, insecurities can take a toll. They can slowly drive a man away. If he can have a conversation with her about insecurities, he may find patience and understanding for her. However, if she refuses, she may not be a great person or partner.

It can be hard to share the things that make us feel poorly about ourselves. However, it’s important to strengthen a relationship. If your partner doesn’t know what triggers you, he may continue to do it. In those situations, it’s hard to justify being mad at them, as they have no idea what they are doing wrong.

2. Discussions about jealousy

Even in the happiest relationships, jealousy can take its toll. It’s bound to happen, but what sets good couples apart is how they work through it. Usually, talking about what bothers them can positively impact the relationship. If a woman isn’t willing to discuss what makes her jealous, she may not be a good person. Instead, she will continue to get mad at her partner without working towards any resolution.

Jealousy is a complex emotion. A woman who feels this way may assume her partner is seeing someone else behind her back. Even if she doesn’t have proof, she can treat a man poorly because of it. It can cause serious issues in their partnership.

3. Friendship boundaries

Research has found that in times of struggle, like a cancer diagnosis, women lean on their friendships. They can feel uplifted and supported by them. Friendships are important, and no one is a bad person for nurturing them. However, if a woman discloses too much information about her partner or crosses boundaries, it can lead to relationship complications. Of course, a man should never tell a woman how her friendships should look, but if he asks her to stop doing certain things and she won’t, she may not be a very good person.

We all vent to our friends. However, we have to instill boundaries when discussing our partners. If a woman isn’t willing to talk about them with her partner, it can be a sign that she doesn’t care much about her relationship.

4. Shared and not shared values and morals

Couples need to talk about their values and morals. They make up who we are. For many, not being on the same page with these things can be a deal breaker. If they do not align on the subjects that mean most to them, a relationship cannot flourish. If a woman doesn’t want to talk about these things with her partner, she may not be a very good person.

Someone who refuses to have this conversation may be hiding something. She may know that she and her partner are not on the same page. However, she is willing to lie or avoid the conversation entirely to keep him in her web.

5. Lifestyle expectations

We all enter a relationship with certain expectations. Lifestyle choices are important to everyone. If a woman avoids talking about them, she may not be a very good person. These expectations may include where the couple lives and what their finances look like. We’ve all heard the horrible gold-digger stereotype, but some women may fall under that category. If she isn’t being honest about her expectations, she may be using a man for his resources.

This can also cause problems when partners are not on the same page about where to live. If a woman wants a big house with a white picket fence but her partner works in the city and wants to avoid a commute, this can cause issues moving forward. Instead of being honest, she may string him along and grow resentful when she doesn’t get what she wants.

6. Power dynamics

Power dynamics in a relationship are important. Most of us want to be in a relationship built on equality. If one person is always taking control, it can lead to resentment. If a man feels his partner is controlling him, he may want to talk to her about the power dynamic. If she refuses to have that conversation, it could be a sign that she isn’t a good person.

One person may take more control in a relationship. However, power dynamics can cause major strain in a relationship. Both people need to be on the same page. If a woman refuses to discuss them, she may not be a very good person.

7. Dealbreakers

Everyone has boundaries in a relationship. There are certain actions and behaviors that we will not stand for. It’s a great way to protect ourselves from getting hurt and encourages our partners to treat us with respect. However, if a woman isn’t willing to discuss her dealbreakers with her partner, she may be sabotaging the relationship.

She may string him along even if they are not compatible. Whether they are not on the same page with their goals or have big moral differences, she may keep him around until she finds someone who better fits her mold. She may not be a very good person if she does this often.

Being open about relationship dealbreakers is important. If a couple isn’t on the same page, their relationship isn’t going to work out.

8. Preferences regarding affection

We all have expectations for affection in a relationship. While we all give and receive it differently, it’s an important aspect of a relationship. Some women may expect too much, or want very little, affection in their partnerships. If she isn’t forthcoming with her needs, it can lead to resentment. A man may have no idea that he is hurting her, and by refusing to express it, she may not be a very good person.

We need to be open in relationships. If a woman isn’t willing to be open and honest with her partner about her needs, it could be a sign that she’s not as good a person as she seems.

9. Future children

Discussing children in a serious relationship is a necessity. If one partner wants them and another doesn’t, it can be a serious sign of incompatibility. When a woman doesn’t want to discuss the topic, it’s likely for a reason. Whether she wants to share it or not, she could be hurting herself or the relationship in the process. It’s a complicated situation, but it may show that she’s not as good a person as you thought she was.

Disagreements about having children in the future can end a relationship. If a woman is purposely avoiding the conversation, she may know that. It can be her attempt to keep a man around even though she knows the relationship is sure to end.

10. Social media boundaries

Whether we want to admit it or not, our society is ruled by social media. How we behave on the apps we use daily says a lot about who we are. Sometimes, women can be prone to posting too much about their personal lives. They may make cryptic comments when arguing with their partner. Or, they can be a bit too flirty. Even if they have pure intentions, it can get under her man’s skin. Whatever the reason, having clear social media boundaries is important in a relationship.

If a woman denies having a conversation about her online behavior, she may not be a very good person. It shows that she values what she wants more than the strength of her relationship. This can be a dealbreaker for many relationships.

11. Ambition

No one wants to be in a relationship with someone who refuses to meet their potential. It can be frustrating to watch someone you love refuse to chase their ambitions. Sometimes, a woman may enter a relationship with no ambitions at all. She may be looking for a partner to support her lifestyle, which can cause serious issues in a relationship. If she isn’t willing to have a conversation about ambitions, she may be hiding something.

On the other hand, some women are incredibly ambitious. Their need to reach the top can make them bad partners in a relationship. While it’s not their fault, it can make the man in their life feel less than. Even if this isn’t wrong, she needs to be open and honest about her ambitions to be a good partner.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.