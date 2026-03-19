It can be hard to tell if someone is stable before you start a relationship with them. Often, people will try to convince us they are someone they’re not. After a few months, you may notice bad habits coming out.

If a man is more stable than most, it will show early on. There are signs to look out for. Sometimes, it’ll show in the way he communicates with you. You can tell someone has it all together by the respect they show you. A man may show his stability in other ways, too, like how neat he keeps his home and how passionate he is about his career. If you look out for these signs, you’ll know you’re getting into a relationship with the right person.

If a man shows these 11 signs early on, he may be more stable than most

1. He has a career

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We all want a partner who has a career. It’s even better when it’s one that they love. If a man has a career that he is proud of, he may be more stable than most. He likely works hard and shows commitment. There has to be a good work-life balance, though.

Sometimes, men can give their all to their careers instead of prioritizing their partners. For some men, their careers are their status symbols. It’s the proof they have of their success. When a man knows how to balance his successful career with his partner properly, he is likely more stable than most.

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2. He communicates well

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Effective communication is crucial in relationships. Often, we see men who bottle up their emotions because they think it’s a sign of weakness. In reality, men who can tune into their feelings and communicate them thoroughly are likely more stable than most. They can work through problems effectively and come out on the other side happier for it. Instead of dealing with constant arguments, couples with clear communication habits can work through issues before they escalate

While it’s not easy to be vulnerable and transparent, it is important to do so in a committed relationship. A man who isn’t afraid to tap into his thoughts and share them with his partner is special.

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3. He manages his emotions

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We’ve all experienced a man who chooses to keep his feelings locked up inside. At a certain point, he may explode, hurting others with his words as he tries to process how he is feeling. A man who manages his emotions is likely more stable than most. He isn’t afraid to work through how he’s feeling. As a result, his relationships will be happier.

Many men struggle with their emotions. It’s a side effect of a society that convinces them at a young age that showing emotion makes them weak. It’s not always easy to break this pattern. If a man is capable of managing his emotions, he is a keeper.

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4. He takes accountability

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Let’s be honest, it’s not easy to admit when we are wrong. Even when we know we’ve messed up, we are still prone to protecting our egos. We will all do wrong, it’s unavoidable. It’s how we show up that matters most. If a man can admit when he is wrong, he is likely more stable than others.

A good apology can go far. Sometimes, men struggle to let their guard down and show how they truly feel. A man who can say sorry and take accountability for his actions and behavior is likely more mature than the average man.

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5. He is consistent

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Have you ever dated a man who lacked consistency? It likely felt like you couldn’t rely on him for anything. One second, he’s saying one thing, then the next, he’s acting the opposite way. This is frustrating in a relationship. We’re all looking for a partner who not only talks the talk, but also walks the walk. When a man is consistent, it’s a sign that he may be more stable than the average person.

Trust means everything in a relationship, and by showing up consistently, a man is showing you that he cares. “Build trust by consistently being reliable, keeping promises, and showing understanding and empathy toward each other,” says Emily Zeller, LMFT.

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6. He plans ahead

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A little bit of effort goes a long way in a relationship. When a man plans ahead, he makes you feel included in his life. It feels good to know someone put time and effort into making you feel special. It may be as simple as texting you good morning or planning an elaborate date night. Any effort he puts in is noticed, and it likely shows that he is more stable than some other men.

A man who makes sure he prioritizes spending time with you and plans ahead to make it happen is likely serious about their relationship. It shows that he cares enough about the partnership to make you feel included.

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7. He doesn’t waste your time

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I’m sure most of us have been in a relationship that felt like a total waste of our time. This could happen for many reasons. Maybe he wasn’t honest, or he would always cancel plans. With a man like this, nothing seems to work out as planned. When a man is stable, he will likely do everything in his power to make sure he isn’t wasting your time.

This type of guy isn’t going to ghost you. He likely wants to put in the effort it takes to make the relationship work and isn’t going to run away when things get hard. Instead, he makes you feel included in his everyday life, and shows up when he says he will.

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8. He has goals

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Most of us have goals we are passionate about accomplishing. Setting goals keeps us motivated. They prevent us from falling into the swing of things and letting life get boring. Plus, they keep us striving to be our best at all times. Some men are comfortable in the status quo. They don’t feel the need to better themselves. This can be frustrating.

A man who has goals is always striving to be better. Whether it’s at work or in his personal life, this type of man cares about himself and others and is likely more stable than most.

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9. He is supportive

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Have you ever dated someone selfish? They seemed to only care about themselves. When you were going through a difficult time, they were nowhere to be found because they were so self-centered. However, when the roles were reversed, they expected you to be there for them, no questions asked. I know I’ve been there. Someone like this doesn’t make a good partner and often comes across as unstable.

If a man is supportive, he is likely more stable than most. He isn’t only looking out for himself. He sees your goals and supports you, but is also there when things are hard to catch you when you fall.

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10. He pays attention to details

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Sometimes, it can feel like a man just knows you. He remembers every little detail you’ve shared with him. Not only that, but he is observant of you. He knows what you like and dislike without being told. Finding a man like this isn’t always easy, but when you do, it’s proof that there are truly stable guys out there.

Paying attention to details is one of the best things a partner can do in a relationship. It shows the other person that they care about them. From remembering your fast food order to giving little gifts because they reminded him of you, these are signs a partner truly cares.

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11. He is respectful

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Respect is important in a relationship. How a man speaks to you shows a lot about their character. If a man approaches you with kindness and always shows you respect, he is likely more stable than most. He is likely a gentleman who only wants the best for you. This type of person makes a better partner than the average man.

"Respect is a vital component of any healthy relationship. People may argue and disagree, but they should maintain respect for one another. When someone disregards or belittles another's feelings, interests, opinions, or beliefs, the relationship will suffer," says Sarah Sheppard. "Respect is the foundation of any healthy relationship. It means valuing your partner, accepting them for who they are, and treating them with kindness, compassion, and understanding."

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.