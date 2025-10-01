If A Man Is No Longer Proud Of His Relationship, He'll Start Using These 11 Phrases

When a man says these phrases regularly, it's a sign that he's no longer feeling a sense of pride in relationship.

Written on Oct 01, 2025

If A Man Is No Longer Proud Of His Relationship He'll Start Using These Phrases Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock
Everyone wants a happy relationship. There is no better feeling than finding a partner with whom you connect. They give you something to look forward to. Relationships can greatly impact your mental health when you are in the right one. Having the support of another person you can count on to be there for you through everything can change your perspective on everyday life. Things will feel easier, and you will feel lighter. But what happens when you’re in a relationship that isn’t working?

There are so many reasons why a relationship may start to fizzle out. From a loss of connection to distrust that can sabotage any potential, there are struggles that bring a partnership to a close. Sometimes, it’s as simple as a man no longer wanting to be with his partner because he is not proud to show them off. A relationship that used to bring joy may become something he is no longer comfortable being in. It can be hard to notice at first. His behavior will begin to shift when it's clear he’s no longer proud of his relationship. Are you worried this could be happening in your union? If you haven’t noticed a physical shift, you may want to pay attention to the phrases he’s saying to you. You'll begin to notice his detachment in his words.

If a man is no longer proud of his relationship, he'll start using these 11 phrases

1. 'Whatever'

phrases a man uses when hes no longer proud of his relationship whatever Alex Green from Pexels

When a man is checked out of his relationship and no longer proud of the partnership, he’ll be quick to use words like ‘whatever.’ It’s clear he has stopped caring about his spouse’s feelings. He’s not trying to connect. Instead, he’s simply blowing her off by saying ‘whatever’ to the concerns she may have or the plans she’s trying to make with him.

If he is not proud of his relationship, he will also use this phrase when he’s talking to his friends and family about them. He’ll blow off any comments about his relationship by simply replying, "It’s whatever." When he starts saying this, it’s clear how he feels.

RELATED: If Your Partner Avoids These 11 Conversations, They’re Not Fully In the Relationship

2. ‘I guess’

phrases a man uses when hes no longer proud of his relationship i guess RDNE Stock project from Pexels

The phrase ‘I guess’ says exactly how he feels. It means that he is reluctant when it comes to his relationship. Hearing a man say ‘I guess’ in a response to something you said can be painful. It’s especially damaging when he’s asked questions about his relationship and uses this phrase as an answer.

Imagine your partner is having a conversation with his friends about you. He’s asked how the relationship is going, and he says, “It’s going well, I guess.” Of course, his friends will push back and ask what he means by ‘I guess.’ It shows that he isn’t proud of his partnership, and he is likely hiding something deeper that’s going on behind the scenes.  

RELATED: 11 Underrated Ways Brilliant People Fix Their Relationships That The Rest Of Us Can Learn From

3. ‘I don’t have time for this’

phrases a man uses when hes no longer proud of his relationship i dont have time for this Timur Weber from Pexels

Have you ever been in a relationship where you’re desperately trying to reconnect with your partner? He’s shut down, and you’re doing all you can to try to bring some life back into the partnership. Conversations are going nowhere, and everything is starting to feel hopeless. Your final straw may be when he says he doesn’t have time for what you’re talking about.

Hearing ‘I don’t have time for this’ is difficult. It’s clear he isn’t interested in improving his connection with his partner. He likely does have time, but he just isn’t proud of the relationship anymore and doesn’t care to make it better.

RELATED: 11 Underrated Ways Brilliant People Fix Their Relationships That The Rest Of Us Can Learn From

4. ‘You’re making a big deal out of nothing’

phrases a man uses when hes no longer proud of his relationship youre making a big deal out of nothing Kiera Burton from Pexels

I have been told that I was making a big deal out of nothing. I’m sure we all have. It’s a painful thing to hear. When someone isn’t willing to address what is hurting you, it can be a sure way to tell he is no longer proud of their relationship. Nothing in the partnership is a big deal to him anymore. He is completely checked out.

When you’re hurt and want your husband to understand where you’re coming from, someone who is no longer proud of his relationship will not bother to care.

“Marriage and romantic relationships often suffer from one person investing infinitely more energy into the relationship than their partner, and if we’re being honest about it, it is — far and away — most common for women to suffer from this condition in male-female relationships,” says life coach and author Matthew Fray.

Men who blow off things as being made a big deal instead of working on fixing them prove they’re no longer proud of their relationship.

RELATED: Couples Who Can Never Seem To Make Their Relationship Work Usually Struggle To Resolve These 5 Issues

5. ‘It’s nothing’

phrases a man uses when hes no longer proud of his relationship it's nothing Milos Dimic from Getty Images Signature

We’ve all heard someone say ‘it’s nothing’ when clearly, it’s something. When a man is no longer proud of his relationship, he won’t have any interest in trying to make it better. It’s easier to just dismiss things and blow off any form of communication. He’ll likely explain his relationship issues with you to his friends and family as being ‘nothing.’ It’s clear he doesn’t care.

“When you realize you mean nothing to someone, it’s natural to want to confront them,” says coach Anna Duvaux. “This can usually go two ways. Either they’ll let you know their inner struggles. Alternatively, they’ll shut you out and dismiss you.”

A man who isn’t proud of his relationship will shut you out by blowing things off, calling it nothing.

RELATED: 7 Signs A Relationship Probably Won't Last, Even If You're Deeply In Love Right Now

6. ‘Do what you want’

phrases a man uses when hes no longer proud of his relationship do what you want pixelshot

Desperately pouring everything you can into a relationship only to be told to do what you want can be heartbreaking. It’s difficult to hear your partner shut down the effort you make. When he has no pride in his relationship, he won’t try to connect with his partner. He will tell her to do what she wants to get time away from her.

When someone says to do what you want, it comes off as dismissive. It can be rude. It can show they are no longer interested in that person’s life at all. Someone who is no longer proud of the relationship he formed with someone will constantly brush them off. They’ll do anything they can to avoid talking through things with them.

RELATED: The 5 Ways Every Couple Fights — And What Each Style Reveals About Your Relationship

7. ‘I need space’

phrases a man uses when hes no longer proud of his relationship i need space RDNE Stock project from Pexels

There are few words that cut through my heart than ‘I need space.’ Of course, accepting that someone needs space is essential to a relationship. We need to find time for ourselves in our partnerships. Even if it can be hard to admit, however, when someone is no longer proud of their relationship, they will say they need space as an answer to just about anything.

They won’t just reserve saying they need space from you to you. When their friends and family are asking where his partner is and he replies that he needed space from her, it’s an easy way to explain why she isn’t around as much as she once was. It’s a simple way to keep a relationship they’re no longer proud of out of the spotlight.

RELATED: 4 Things People Who Value Trust Above All Else In Their Relationship Do Better Than Most

8. ‘Let's get this over with'

phrases a man uses when hes no longer proud of his relationship lets get this over with SHOTPRIME

If a person is no longer proud of their relationship, they will struggle to enjoy spending time with you. If they’re not ready to end the relationship, they may continue to string you along. Sadly, they’ll want to make all their time with you short. Giving just a little bit to keep you interested. Hearing someone say ‘let’s get this over with’ when you were looking forward to spending quality time tells you they’re looking forward to getting their time with you over with. It can be devastating.

This phrase doesn’t just show that he isn’t proud of his relationship, but that he has completely lost all interest in maintaining it. If he’s saying he wants to spend only the bare minimum of his time with you, take it at face value.

RELATED: 14 Things People Who Are Deeply Secure Would Never Do In Their Relationship

9. ‘I used to be happier’

phrases a man uses when hes no longer proud of his relationship i used to be happier Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo）

Yikes, this one hurts. Why would someone who genuinely wants to be with someone say they used to be happier before they were together? Or maybe they were once happy with you, but no longer feel that way. If he’s saying this phrase, he is clearly not proud of his relationship. He is no longer fighting for it, and it is clear he might even have regrets about ever getting involved with you in the first place.

Staying in a relationship where one or more of the people involved are unhappy is bad for your health, according to a recent study. The amount of stress that can come from a bad relationship can make you sick. However, those who are in happy relationships have better mental and physical health than those who are single. This shows that there is no point in staying in a relationship where a man isn’t proud to be with you. Find your happiness and maintain your health!

RELATED: 3 Deal-Breakers Smart People Never Ignore In Relationships Under Any Circumstance

10. ‘We’re just too different’

phrases a man uses when hes no longer proud of his relationship were just too different pixelshot

When I was casually dating, I was told by someone I was seeing that we were just too different to make it work. Since it wasn’t serious, it was easy to accept that comment and move on. However, when this phrase is said by someone you have been with long-term, it shows that they may no longer be proud of their relationship. Maybe his ideals and values have shifted, and he no longer sees eye-to-eye with you on issues that matter. That can impact whether he feels pride in his union or not.

“Of course, you and your partner are different. You are not clones of each other. You grew up in different families and different backgrounds, probably with different values,” says licensed therapist Irina Baechle. “Hence, it is not realistic to expect that you see eye to eye on everything. However, it depends on whether you have different opinions about everyday stuff like household chores and responsibilities or on whether to have children or not, if these differences will be significant enough to think that your relationship may not work out.”

If he’s saying you’re too different, it’s time to reflect and consider if he is saying this to you because he lacks pride in the partnership. 

RELATED: If These 5 Scenarios Sound Familiar, Your Relationship Is Wildly Unhealthy

11. ‘I’m happier away from home’

phrases a man uses when hes no longer proud of his relationship im happier away from home dimaberlinphotos

Imagine your partner is out to dinner with his friends. They’re having a good time. Things are starting to wrap up, and while his friends are starting to get ready to head home, he wants to keep the evening going. He may ask if they want to get drinks or dessert following the meal. When he is asked why he is so keen to continue the hangout, and he says it’s because he’s happier away from home, his relationship is in trouble.

Hearing a friend say they’re happier out and about than at home shows that he is not proud of their relationship. By saying that he doesn’t want to spend time with his partner, it’s clear where he stands. The relationship is over. He just hasn’t formally said it.

RELATED: Why Relationships Seem To Be So Hard For Men, According To 15 Regular Guys

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.

