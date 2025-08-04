11 Ways People ‘Frugal-Proof’ Their Homes Before Guests Come Over — ‘I Hide The Cut-Up T-Shirts I Use As Paper Towels’

When it comes to the economy, times are tough. A lot of people are trying to save money however they can, which is leading to lots of frugal behavior. Dave Cheneler, the founder of SimplyMoneyLyfe, described frugal people this way: “They know the value of their time, their happiness, their health, and their overall well-being.” Bankrate writer Holly D. Johnson added, “As a result, frugal people spend in ways that add value to their life while actively eliminating spending that does not help them reach their goals.”

So, spending on tons of paper towels? Not exactly going to help them reach their goals, especially when they could just as easily use cut-up t-shirts. One Redditor asked other users about how they “frugal-proof” their houses when they have visitors — how they hide the little things they’re doing to save money that others might see as an embarrassment. The responses were equal parts enlightening and amusing.

Here are 11 ways people ‘frugal-proof’ their homes before guests arrive:

1. Hide the cut-up old t-shirts they use in place of paper towels

Several Redditors admitted to using cut-up t-shirts as their paper towels or cleaning rag alternatives because they cost less money. And, they’re right. Earth911 writer Gemma Alexander reported that U.S. households spend $5.7 billion on paper towels annually. You can save a lot of money by just cutting up your old t-shirts that you’re not going to wear anyway and using them to clean. This way, you can bypass paying for paper towels AND reusable rags that originally come from the store before they lose any sense of recognizability at all. It may not make the best impression on guests, though.

2. Remove the evidence that they only keep one room heated

One brave Reddit user admitted that they typically only keep one room in their house heated with space heaters and blankets, no less. A 2024 estimate from CBS News reporter Megan Cerullo said that heating your home during the winter would cost $941. That’s nearly $1,000 that could go back in your pocket if you’re willing to endure a little discomfort and just keep one central area or room heated. It’s definitely not recommended for guests, though. If you’re expecting family at Thanksgiving or Christmas, they’re probably going to complain that your house is freezing cold.

3. Get rid of takeout containers being saved for ‘meal prep’

Re-using something that’s still perfectly functional never hurts. While many frugal people simply opt for reusable plastic containers, a few admitted that they use takeout containers to prepare and store food. Meal prepping and saving leftovers are both great ways to save money. The EPA estimates that an individual consumer can waste up to $728 each year on food that is ultimately discarded.

This does call the effectiveness of takeout containers into question, though. Do they seal well enough to really safely and properly store food? It probably depends on the type of container and where it came from. While you may not want to keep perishables in them, surely something can be stored in one of those little paper boxes.

4. Put out the good toilet paper

Toilet paper is expensive. A survey from TUSHY found that most Americans spend $11,000 on toilet paper over their lifetimes. This is nothing short of insanity. You could put that kind of money towards a car or a down payment on a house. So, it makes sense that some people prefer to use cheaper toilet paper that’s maybe not the best quality but still gets the job done. Of course, they may not want to subject their guests to this discount paper, so they put out the expensive stuff when visitors come by.

5. Take the takeout napkins out of the napkin holder

If there’s one rule frugal people live by, it’s that you shouldn’t throw something out that could still be used. That’s undoubtedly how Reddit commenters found themselves admitting to saving leftover napkins they get from takeout runs and putting them in their napkin holder. After all, they’re perfectly good napkins that can still be used instead of just going in the trash. And, as we’ve established, paper products are expensive. But some people would rather not have napkins with the Taco Bell logo on them in the holder when guests come over, so they keep alternatives on hand for that.

6. Put actual garbage bags in the garbage cans

One of frugal people’s favorite hacks is to use plastic shopping bags (the kind you get at most grocery stores) as garbage bags instead of, well, actual garbage bags. It gives the shopping bags a new use before throwing them out, and it saves money on garbage bags.

Obviously, this only works in rooms where the garbage can is the size of a shopping bag, like the bathroom, or perhaps a bedroom. It’s nonetheless effective, though! Some people just feel like their guests don’t really want to see a gray Walmart bag in the bathroom garbage can when they stop by, so they swap it out.

7. Adjust the temperature so it is more comfortable

One Redditor said he usually keeps the temperature inside his house at 75 degrees, but is willing to turn it down to 72 degrees for guests. This isn’t uncommon. It costs a lot to keep a home cool during the warmer months.

A CNN Business report by Tami Luhby estimated it would cost about $784 to cool your home during this summer. Some people keep the thermostat set at a temperature that might be a smidge higher than comfortable to keep costs down, but they’re willing to turn it down for guests, especially because it means more people in a small space.

8. Remove the laundry drying in the living room

Another Reddit user said she hangs her laundry on drying racks in the living room to dry, and will sometimes make them scarce when her kids have friends over. Sometimes she just doesn’t worry about it, though, because, as she said, parents aren’t really supposed to be cool.

Writing for The Spruce, Erin Huffstetler shared that the average dryer in the U.S. costs 45 cents to run one load through. So, it may not be saving a huge amount of money, but it is something, and that’s what matters when you’re frugal. It’s nice that she occasionally hides the evidence for her kids’ friends, though.

9. Don’t tear napkins in half

Another frugal napkin hack is to tear them in half. This makes sense. Those napkins can be pretty big, and you really don’t need that much cleaning space unless you make a big mess. If you’re going to spill your drink or eat ribs, you’ll probably want a whole napkin (or even a cut-up t-shirt), but just wiping your mouth after eating doesn’t require more than half a napkin. Of course, it might be frowned upon if a guest came over and saw their host literally tear a napkin down the middle. It’s best to keep them whole in that case.

10. Get rid of the watered-down soap

One interesting strategy a Redditor had to save money was to water down their soap. As some people pointed out in replies to their comment, this isn’t exactly the most sanitary choice, but to each their own. This user said that in their house, they added a bit of water to the soap when it was getting close to its end to stretch it a little farther. Soap that’s been watered down would surely come out of the dispenser a bit too runny, so they swap it out when guests come over. The guests, who likely expect a fully clean experience, no doubt appreciate it.

11. Remove the DIY bidet attachment

Oh, the DIY bidet attachment. Who among us has not made one of these? In all seriousness, the person who made the original post on Reddit mentioned their DIY bidet attachment, and half of the comments were inquiring after what in the world they were referring to. Unfortunately, the original poster never offered any clarification, so we’ll all be left to wonder. According to Forbes writer Emily Glover, a simple bidet attachment can run around $40, while installing an entirely new toilet with a bidet included can cost over $2,000.

So, DIYing it does save some money, especially if you’re comparing it to the full toilet installation. Still, it sounds a bit strange that someone would make their own bidet. And, while guests seem to be unaware of it because it is always removed, if they did know, they would surely be grateful they didn’t have to encounter that.

