If A Husband Actually Likes His Wife As A Person, He'll Do 9 Things Differently Than Those Who Don't

Relationships are supposed to feel supportive and loving. They can make someone feel less alone in the world. Marriage is a way to solidify that relationship and promise you will be with the person you love through everything.

However, this doesn't always happen. In some marriages, women don't always feel like their husbands really care about them or even like them as people. Loving someone doesn't necessarily mean you like them. Even if a wife feels confident that her husband loves her, she might not feel like their husband enjoys who she is.

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It can be hard for some people to tell the difference between love and genuine appreciation. However, by analyzing their husbands' behavior, women can get a better understanding of how the men in their lives actually feel about them.

There are certain things a husband does differently when he actually likes his wife as a person:

1. He listens to her

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When we choose to speak to someone, we are hoping they are listening. We might not share our thoughts if we feel that they aren't paying attention.

When someone listens to what you say, it lets you know that they care about what you think. They have enough consideration for you to stop what they are doing and hear what's going on in your life. By listening, a husband proves to his wife that whatever is going on for her is meaningful.

Active listening isn't always just about staying silent. It also shows up in how well husbands retain the information their wives say to them. If a husband brings up his wife's words later, it shows their wife how much they valued the information.

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2. He spends quality time with her

Life can get busy for some people. It can be hard for them to find time to sacrifice for the people they love. However, time can be a great way to support a relationship.

If a husband spends his free time with his wife, it might mean he likes her company. He is choosing to spend time with her instead of using that opening for other people. This can show some wives that their husbands genuinely enjoy spending time with them.

Quality time doesn't always need to be something exciting. It could be watching a show on the couch with their wife. That still shows they want to watch TV with her instead of going off to watch TV with their friends.

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3. Husbands like this work hard to keep the romance alive

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Romance is a cornerstone of relationships. It makes people feel appreciated when their partner takes the time to do something special for them. Romantic gestures are therefore a great way for a husband to show his commitment to the relationship and to her as a person.

If a man truly likes his wife, he cares about her enough to want her to feel special. He takes the time to do little things that remind her of just how adored she is rather than expect her to just know it because, duh, he married, right?

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4. He actually communicates with her in a supportive manner

Sharing our thoughts and needs helps people feel more fulfilled in relationships. It also allows their partner to know exactly what they can do to make the person they care about most feel satisfied.

If a man doesn't communicate supportively with his wife about her needs, he might cross her unknown boundaries, bringing up old wounds or creating new ones. By communicating openly, spouses can establish healthy guidelines that help them understand how to act toward each other and which behaviors to avoid.

Additionally, if problems arise in a relationship, it's important to communicate about them in a mutually supportive manner. If you don't, they're likely to snowball Into much larger issues, even though the other person has no idea they're doing something wrong.

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5. This kind of husband respects his wife's independence

Relationships intertwine our lives with those of our partners. When you are in a long-term relationship, you learn to rely on each other pretty much all of the time. However, it's still important to retain your independence. Whether you want to go out with friends or spend an extra hour finishing up your work, your husband should give you the space to do so.

When a man is deeply committed to his wife's ability to pursue interests that have nothing to do with him, it reflects how much he likes her as a person and how much he wants to see her thrive in all aspects of her life.

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6. He shares responsibilities with her

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A good husband doesn't want to place unnecessary stress on his wife because he cares enough about her to want her to be happy. If you put too much responsibility on one partner, they're likely to feel drained and extremely stressed about completing all their tasks. This leads to resentment toward their partner for not helping them.

A man who truly likes his wife does his share of household responsibilities. He understands that marriage is a partnership and that, for it to work, both parties have to put in effort.

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7. He's open to feedback

It's hard to be a perfect partner at all times. Trying to do so can create unnecessary stress and pressure. Instead of trying to perfectly anticipate your partner's needs, it's more helpful to learn from your mistakes.

When a husband makes a decision his wife doesn't like, she might voice her dissatisfaction with his behavior. A good husband will make sure not only to listen but also to act.

While listening is a way for husbands to hear their wives' issues with their behavior, it shouldn't stop there. Good husbands might try to fix the things their wives are unhappy about because they want their wives to be happy within the relationship. This shows he respects her opinions and believes what she needs him to change is important.

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8. He celebrates her achievements

Personal goals shouldn't need to be sacrificed for the sake of a relationship. A good husband should encourage his wife's growth and wants to see her pursue her goals.

By doing this, husbands show their wives that they see the importance of their accomplishments. They validate their wives' aspirations because they believe in them enough to push them towards a goal. It can show wives that they believe in them and that they can fulfill these goals.

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When those husbands' wives achieve their goals, they celebrate with them. They acknowledge all the work their wife has done to get to this point.

9. He focuses on resolving conflicts quickly

Conflict occurs in all relationships at times. Maybe it's a small conflict over whose turn it is to do the dishes, or perhaps it's a larger issue about their commitment to the relationship.

Men with poor conflict-resolution skills struggle to resolve these conflicts. They respond to arguments with anger, either yelling or trying to turn the blame back on their wives. They may even withdraw from the conflict entirely.

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Winning an argument in a marriage can be tricky. Even if you get what you want, it might leave your partner feeling unhappy. Husbands who truly like their wives don't need to win every argument. Instead, they focus on finding the best possible solution and avoid making their wife feel attacked or invalidated.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.