Settling down with the right person is everyone’s dream. We all want to end up in a healthy and happy relationship. Who we choose to tie the knot with is important. If we can’t count on a man to follow through with these responsibilities, he will rarely become a good husband.

To have a healthy relationship, responsibilities need to be shared. Whether it’s maintaining the finances or doing chores around the house, it’s important to hold each other accountable. If a man fails to follow through on his responsibilities, he will never become a good husband. Being with an unreliable man often leads to marriage troubles. If you notice these red flags in your partner, avoid walking down the aisle with them at all costs.

Men who avoid these 11 responsibilities almost never become good husbands

1. Household duties

Syda Productions via Canva

You never want to settle down with someone who doesn’t view household chores as an equal responsibility. It’s an outdated ideology that women are supposed to do everything around the house. A man who expects you to cook and clean without any assistance is not a worthy partner. If he is stuck in his ways, he will rarely change his mind on this topic.

Arguing over housework can hurt a relationship. If one partner is forced to do everything, they will get burnt out. Mutual understanding of household chores is needed for a healthy relationship.

Advertisement

2. Financial well-being

pixelshot via Canva

Financial responsibility is important for everyone. It can be especially valuable when two people rely on the same finances. If a man is unable to make smart money decisions, he can put the whole family at risk. Spending wildly or making bad investments is a serious red flag. A man who fails to be responsible with his finances rarely becomes a good husband.

Financial issues are one of the top reasons for divorce. Taking financial responsibility is important. A man who avoids doing so isn’t husband material.

Advertisement

3. Emotional support

Syda Productions via Canva

While we may feel responsible for our own emotions, our partners matter too. In a positive relationship, each partner provides emotional support to the other. Sometimes, one person needs more support than the other. It’s our responsibility to step up when the person we care for is struggling. If a man tries to avoid this, he will not make a good husband.

When someone opens up to their significant other, they need to feel safe to do so. It needs to be a safe space to come together. We need the support of others, especially from our husbands. It’s important to pick that person wisely.

Advertisement

4. Equal parenting

Peopleimages.com - YuriArcurs via Canva

You never want to end up with someone who refuses to view parenting as an equal responsibility. Some men believe that women need to take full accountability for the children. While this is a rather outdated mindset, since most men have moved beyond it, it can still be an issue. We’ve heard of dads referring to themselves as babysitters when they care for their children when their wives aren’t around. A man who may be an irresponsible parent isn’t worth walking down the aisle with.

In society, men get to adopt more child-like qualities than women. This can make them prone to avoiding responsibilities, while women fill in the gaps.

Advertisement

5. Communication skills

pixelshot via Canva

When you choose to spend your life with someone, you need to be with someone who takes responsibility for their communication skills. Solving problems is important, and we do it through communication. Couples need to understand one another. Clear communication helps maintain a happy relationship. Men can struggle with communication skills.

We are responsible for how we talk to other people. It’s our responsibility to communicate at our best in relationships. If a man tries to avoid taking responsibility for his communication problems, he’s not worth marrying.

Advertisement

6. Respecting boundaries

pixelshot via Canva

Boundaries are essential in a relationship. Respecting your partner's boundaries is important. It’s a man’s responsibility to listen to and follow enforced boundaries. If a man is quick to ignore the boundaries you place on a relationship, he may never become a good husband. He may be selfish and avoid any responsibility that would make him a good partner.

“People set boundaries for their safety. Respecting them helps build trust in the relationship and shows the other person you care about their emotional well-being,” says Meghan Marcum, PsyD, chief psychologist at AMFM Healthcare, for Verywell Mind.

Advertisement

7. Accountability for their actions

Prostock-studio via Canva

If a man avoids taking accountability for his actions, he will never become a good husband. We are all responsible for our behavior. When we mess up, we need to admit it, apologize, and move on. It’s not always easy, but it is mandatory for maintaining a healthy relationship. Avoiding responsibility for their actions can be a red flag.

Owning up to our bad behavior is the least we can do when we mess up. By taking accountability and apologizing, we show we care about the other person’s feelings. Someone who refuses to take responsibility for their actions is not a good partner.

Advertisement

8. Maintaining the relationship

Alex Green from Pexels via Canva

Relationships take effort. Both partners have to be willing to put the energy into making one another happy. We are responsible for the effort we put into our partnerships. If a man won’t take responsibility for maintaining the relationship, it’s clear he will never be a good husband. He needs to be willing to do his part to make his partner feel loved.

Relationships require nurturing. Coming together to work on what makes your relationship special is a necessity. A man who isn’t willing to take responsibility for his side may not be serious about the relationship.

Advertisement

9. Keeping promises

milanvirijevic from Getty Images Signature via Canva

If someone promises you something, it’s their responsibility to hold up their end of the bargain. It is our moral obligation to keep our word. A man who avoids the responsibility of following through on his promises will struggle to be a good husband. You may find yourself wondering if you can count on him for anything. It can lead to instability. When you can’t count on one another, who can you count on?

It’s not always easy to keep our promises. Life gets hectic, and things come up. However, a man who avoids taking responsibility for the promises he made to his partner may not be serious about his relationship.

Advertisement

10. A commitment to growth

Pheelings Media from Getty Images via Canva

It’s important to work towards a better version of ourselves every day. It’s not always easy, but it’s worth it. To make a relationship prosper, both partners need to be committed to growing not only as individuals but as a couple. A man may be comfortable staying stagnant. In reality, he needs to take responsibility for his growth for the sake of his relationship.

It’s not always easy to take a hard look at ourselves and work on being better. Avoiding this responsibility makes it clear he isn’t open to growing as a couple, which can harm the relationship.

Advertisement

11. Mutual respect

Keira Burton from Pexels via Canva

In a relationship, each person is responsible for the respect they give their partner. They need to be open and willing to give them the respect they deserve daily. Men may have a difficult time showing their partner respect. If he avoids this responsibility, the relationship may be doomed. It can be a red flag and a major deal breaker.

"Respect can be a crucial aspect of keeping relationships healthy. Respect can mean trust, honesty, empathy, communication, and many other values people often hold in relationships. Understanding mutual respect can be the first step to improving a connection or building your relationship toward healthy patterns," says Andrea Brant, LMHC.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.