People Who Use These Emojis Have Higher Dating Success, According To Research

Now that smartphones have a nice-sized library of emojis most people are using them to communicate.

Some people might be more into using their words to communicate, but then there are plenty of people who don't hold back with emojis, using them in almost every message.

So, who is doing things right?

Well, if we're talking about intimacy, which we usually are, it's the emoji users who come out on top. According to Match's 2015 annual Singles in America survey, people who use emojis more are getting better dating results.

"It turns out that 54 percent of emoji users had more intimacy in 2014 compared to 31 percent of singles who did not," Dr. Helen Fisher, a biological anthropologist at Rutgers University and one of the leaders of the study revealed to TIME.

Before you start assuming that this is just a weird thing that the "young people" are into you should know that the data found this trend includes men and women who are in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. It looks like people just generally find emojis flirtier and more effective. Confetti hat emoji to that.

Emojis aren't a sign that someone just wants to be intimate. The same study has found that people who use them are open to having very real connections with others.

"Emoji users don't just have more intimacy, they go on more dates and they are two times more likely to want to get married," Fisher tells TIME. "Sixty-two percent of emoji users want to get married compared to 30 percent of people who never used an emoji… that's pretty good."

Why is this? It’s always a struggle trying to read the tone in texts and emails, but emojis can help close the gap. “[Emoji users] want to give their texts more personality,” says Fisher. It's essentially just another form of easy communication.

Another thing that was noticeable are the differences between the genders. Single men are more likely to use the "kiss" and "heart eyes" emojis. On the other hand, single women are more likely to use friendlier rather than outwardly romantic emojis like "the smiley" and "lips" emojis. When both men and women were asked why they use emojis, the majority answered that "they show personality."

Dr. Helen Fisher not only found the strange effect the kissy face and thumbs up are having on people's dating lives, but she also unveiled the "Clooney effect" among men. She made an appearance on CBS to explain that men want women who make more money, are better educated, and are more intellectual.

