Husbands Who Say Any Of These 11 Things To Their Wives Almost Always Regret It

Last updated on Feb 12, 2026

husband regretting saying mean things to his wife after argument Lopolo | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Arguments are to be expected in any relationship, but the way a couple handles that conflict can either improve their connection or totally destroy it. In the heat of the moment, one or both partners may say things they don't mean, only to regret them later. Whether it's passing blame or telling them to relax, husbands who say any of these things to their wives almost always regret it, especially once they realize what a lasting impact their words can have.

When husbands aren't supportive or uplifting, it can have negative consequences. Because receiving emotional and social support is linked to greater health, wives of husbands who put them down may begin to suffer. So, in order to avoid an awkward predicament like this, husbands should be aware of how they speak to their wives. 

Husbands who say any of these 11 things to their wives almost always regret it

1. 'You're overreacting'

woman ignoring husband who is saying she's overreacting StratfordProductions | Shutterstock

When a husband tells his wife she's overreacting, he's showing how little he cares about her feelings. And he may end up regretting it, as he likely said it out of anger. But that's not an excuse for intentionally hurting your partner's feelings.

A spouse won't erupt in anger for no reason; rather, it's more likely they react negatively based on the consistent actions a partner takes or doesn't take. For example, maybe a husband didn't wash the dishes; while it might not seem like a big deal, constantly not cleaning up after himself is.

Research from the Journal of Family Psychology found that coming home to do housework can lead to physical exhaustion and, over time, that leaves a couple with one very exhausted wife. Failure to recover after work leads to high cortisol levels at night as well.

RELATED: If Your Wife Has These 11 Rare Traits, She's The Type Of Woman Who Makes An Excellent Life Partner

Advertisement

2. 'Stop nagging me so much'

man yelling at wife to stop nagging him Kateryna Onyshchuk | Shutterstock

Whether it's "stop nagging me so much" or "get off my back," husbands who say any of these things to their wives almost always regret it. While a husband may think a wife nags when she asks for something too many times, it's only because she has a high-need structure where she feels anxious when things aren't in order, feels unsupported, or cares so much she just wants to make things better. 

According to licensed clinical psychologist Seth Meyers, nagging can be either a mood problem or a high-need structure problem. Nagging can unfortunately cause a decrease in relationship satisfaction, leading to issues in a relationship that are hard to overcome. So, it's best for husbands to avoid telling their wives they hate their nagging and offer the emotional support a good husband provides instead.

RELATED: Couples Who Don't Fight But Also Don't Go To Sleep At The Same Time Have These 11 Specific Problems

Advertisement

3. 'You should put more effort into your appearance'

rude man telling his wife she should put more effort into her appearance Shift Drive | Shutterstock

A good husband will never put his wife down for how she looks. Even if she's not feeling her best and is wearing clothes that don't flatter her, he will still tell her she's beautiful. Unfortunately, when a wife is exhausted, it's demeaning for her husband to tell her to "put more effort into her appearance." It diminishes all the other facets of what makes her a person.

According to a 2021 study, women are more likely than men to report burnout from overworking. So, a wife hearing that her efforts aren't good enough and that her husband finds her undesirable damage her self-esteem.

Husbands must make sure to never comment on the appearance of their wife, unless it's something she can fix quickly, like smudged lipstick or a damaged piece of clothing. If a husband is genuinely concerned about their wife, they can give her time to take care of herself, or offer to take over some of her responsibilities.

RELATED: Men Don’t Really Talk About It, But These 7 Fears Tend To Run Their Inner World

Advertisement

4. 'I don't have time for this right now'

woman pleading with man while he ignores her Goksi | Shutterstock

Human beings are social creatures that need a connection to thrive. A wife feeling rejected hurts immensely, as husbands are denying them the basic need to feel heard. When a husband says something like "I don't have time for this right now," they are dismissing their wife's needs.

Rejection like this lowers self-esteem, especially when people perceive themselves as invaluable to someone. This creates feelings of hurt that can have devastating consequences. To avoid this, husbands should listen and pay attention to what they say to their spouse. Feeling misunderstood leads to more stress and less life satisfaction, after all.

RELATED: 3 Small Things Wives Need From Their Husbands, Not Their Girlfriends

Advertisement

5. 'Why are you still holding it against me?'

man yelling at upset wife asking why are you still holding it against me Egoitz Bengoetxea | Shutterstock

A wife doesn't hold things against her husband just because; rather, she may do so because she's still not over it or they, as a couple, haven't worked through a specific conflict. A betrayal of trust is hard to overcome since it damages a spouse's self-esteem and, eventually, the marriage.

As a study published in Behaviour Research and Therapy pointed out, betrayal leads to shock, loss, grief, anger, and low self-esteem. A wife might lash out or keep bringing up past conflicts as a way to express her feelings or cope. 

Couples should address a betrayal as soon as possible to avoid build-up or further damage. Couples who actively ignore the betrayal because it's painful have an even harder time repairing trust in the relationship, leading to a decrease in relationship satisfaction.

RELATED: Men Who Do These 11 Things Are Not Husband Material No Matter How Nice They Seem

Advertisement

6. 'You're being so dramatic'

man yelling at wife telling her she's being dramatic Kateryna Onyshchuk | Shutterstock

Whether it's phrases like "it's not that serious" or "you're being so dramatic," husbands who say any of these things to their wives almost always regret it, as the consequences of these words hold immense power. When a husband says this, they're unintentionally encouraging their wives to distance themselves.

If a wife is willing to share her deepest feelings and is met with rejection instead of acceptance, it can cause her to self-isolate. According to a study published in Current Opinion in Psychology, self-isolation leads to a decrease in relationship satisfaction. More than that, feeling misunderstood in a marriage can lead to high-stress levels, lower motivation, and unhealthy cortisol levels.

Rather than regretting saying something, husbands should think before they speak. They should never say things that make them come off as uncaring or unsupportive. If their wife is opening up and willing to be vulnerable, husbands should take the time to listen without judgment.

RELATED: People Who Can't Seem To Avoid Relationship Drama Usually Have These 11 Traits

Advertisement

7. 'You need to relax'

husband comforting wife telling her to relax Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

When husbands tell their stressed wives to "relax," it makes things ten times worse. Nobody in the history of being told to "calm down" or "relax" has ever done so, especially when tensions are already so high.

According to licensed clinical psychologist Andrea Bonior, the issue with telling someone to "calm down" or "relax" is that it makes them seem like their reactions are the problem, putting them on defense mode. Uttering this phrase can invalidate a wife's feelings and cause an already tense situation to escalate. 

Bonior recommends saying alternative phrases such as "I understand that this is upsetting you," "What can I do to help us move through this?" or, "Let's pause for a moment to slow things down."

Husbands may use this phrase with good intentions, but they unknowingly demean their wife, sending the message that their problems aren't such a huge deal. Instead, husbands should hear their wives out and let them voice any concerns they have.

RELATED: 9 Little Things That Feel Easy In A Happy Relationship But Exhausting When It's Not

Advertisement

8. 'You're too sensitive'

mean husband yelling at wife saying she's too sensitive fizkes | Shutterstock

Someone opening up and choosing to confide in others is a difficult thing to do, as people often view vulnerability as a sign of weakness. But when husbands dismiss their wives' emotions and chalk it up to them being "too sensitive," they're ignoring the courage and vulnerability it took to express those feelings in the first place.

According to a study from Anxiety, Stress, & Coping, when someone perceives their emotions as unacceptable or wrong, they experience the world differently. Their daily emotions are less positive and their stress levels are higher when they experience unpleasant emotions.

Whether it's "stop taking things so personally" or an outright "you're too sensitive," husbands who say any of these things to their wives almost always regret it. It's exceptionally damaging, so husbands should be more open-minded to understanding her emotions.

RELATED: 11 Signs Of A Good Person Anyone Would Be Lucky To Have In Their Life

Advertisement

9. 'You're acting crazy'

couple arguing while husband tells his wife she's acting crazy fizkes | Shutterstock

Husbands who tell their wives they're "acting crazy" clearly don't understand the dismissive and gaslighting nature of their comments. Dismissing someone's emotions and making them question their reality is the very definition of gaslighting.

According to a study published in Personal Relationships, gaslighting impacts people's sense of self, defensiveness, and trust. When a husband says this phrase to their wife, they unknowingly encourage her to close herself off completely, as she can't trust her partner for fear of being seen as fanatical or insignificant.

Husbands shouldn't boil down their wives' concerns this way, especially since she has valid problems she wants to work through together, which strengthens a marriage. Unfortunately, husbands will regret telling their wives they think they are "crazy," especially if her response is cold and completely justified.

RELATED: Men Who Pull Away When Things Get Serious Usually Have Several Of These 10 Reasons

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
11 Signs You Already Found The Person Who'll Love You For The Rest Of Your Life
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

10. 'That's not my problem to fix'

husband walking away from upset wife after saying that's not my problem to fix Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

A husband saying "that's not my problem to fix" to his wife is cold and uncaring. In a healthy partnership, partners want to work through problems together. But when husbands say a phrase like this, they're dismissing their wives' fears or stressors, cutting off the ability for both spouses to bond and connect.

It's just another example of toxic phrases nobody should ever say to their partner. The damage they can cause with just a few words has a lasting impact. It not only shows that they're selfish husbands, but they don't see the importance of teamwork in a marriage.

RELATED: Wives Who Say These 11 Phrases To Their Husbands Likely Have Zero Respect For Him Whatsoever

Advertisement

11. 'It's your fault, not mine'

angry husband telling wife it's your fault not mine in argument Photoroyalty | Shutterstock

When a husband blames his wife for every mistake she makes, even if her actions didn't cause it, this can lead to resentment. Whether it's because he's harboring negative feelings towards his wife or is actually just very insecure, there's no excuse for this kind of language in a marriage.

As a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found, people often use harmful and hurtful words when they want to pass blame, because they're fearful, or are venting their anger. But using cruel words like this, especially during an argument, can only make things worse.

RELATED: If A Man Feels Drained By His Relationship, He'll Almost Always Start Doing These 11 Things

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
How Your Brain Changes The Longer You’re In A Relationship With Someone, According To Science
Men Who Love Deeply But Guard Themselves Carefully Usually Do These 11 Odd-Feeling Things
11 Things Older Women Do That Make People Attracted To Them Almost Immediately
Loading...