Marriage can start to feel really lonely when one person slowly stops showing up in little ways. A husband may not mean to make his wife feel abandoned, but when he stops listening or making time for her, the disconnect between them can happen quickly. It's not always one huge fight or betrayal. Sometimes it's a bunch of small things that make a wife feel ignored and emotionally alone.

A wife wants to feel like her husband is still her partner, not just someone who lives in the same house. When husbands get too comfortable, check out, or stop putting effort into the relationship, their wives may start to feel like they are carrying the whole marriage by themselves. These habits can hurt more than husbands realize, especially when they happen over and over again.

Husbands who do these 11 subtle things make their wives feel abandoned without even realizing it:

1. They stop doing their fair share at home

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Despite earning similar incomes and working aligned hours, many women in marriages tend to take on more household responsibilities and parenting burdens than their husbands, according to a study from the Pew Research Center.

While in some relationships, a misaligned balance where partners take on differing shares of responsibilities can be healthy, husbands who become disengaged, fail to fulfill their commitments, or expect their partner to essentially pick up after them aren't safeguarding the trust and mutual respect necessary for a healthy relationship.

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2. They hear their wife talking but don't really listen

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Open communication, despite seeming like an overused phrase in the relationship and wellness space, truly is the key to unlocking a more balanced and healthy connection, especially in a long-term partnership or marriage.

Whether it's emotional expressions, vulnerable discussions, or an argument, couples feel safer and more secure when each partner can express their emotions and actively listen to the other.

Without this basic foundation, wives can feel abandoned by their husbands and pressured to initiate conversations or express their needs, knowing they may face unnecessary criticism.

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3. They pull away from or stop offering physical affection

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There are multiple reasons someone may not want to be physically intimate. From stress to feelings of emotional invalidation to physical issues, this sign should be taken with caution when considering the subtle ways many husbands abandon their wives without even realizing it.

Considering that studies show women value supportiveness more than physical intimacy, whereas men consider nonverbal affection most important, it's not entirely surprising that a lack of physical intimacy can make a woman feel abandoned and wary about what is going on with her husband.

Figure out ways to bring intimacy back into your relationship, starting with emotional connection and conversation. While it might feel uncomfortable at first, the physical is more likely to manifest again once both partners feel secure, safe, valued, and respected.

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4. They stop doing the small things that used to make their wife feel loved

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Despite falling in love with an engaged and attentive partner who may have left little notes around, expressed affection often, and prioritized making you feel heard with intentional words of affirmation, many wives feel emotionally abandoned by their husbands when they stop doing those little things later in life.

Not only do they feel less worthy of their husband's attention, but they also take less initiative in expressing their love and grow resentful about having to ask for physical affection or reassurance.

From forgetting to ask about their wife's day to responding to their vulnerability dismissively, the ways husbands abandon their wives, even unintentionally, can be subtle, but over time, they can manifest as much larger issues if left unaddressed.

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5. They stop caring about what their wife needs

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Whether it's picking a movie they know their wife won't enjoy, not helping with chores, or dozing off during shared time, many husbands forget to prioritize their wife's needs to the same degree they did earlier in their relationship.

It's necessary for both partners to feel heard, valued, and understood in their relationship, as shown by a study published in PLOS ONE, but those feelings aren't just byproducts of healthy conversation. They develop through small acts of kindness, words of affirmation, and other affectionate behaviors.

Of course, it's important for a husband to also consider his own needs, like finding time for himself and meeting personal goals, but in a marriage, your partner's needs should feel equally important and prioritized.

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6. They don’t make quality time with their wife a real priority

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Spending quality time and sharing experiences in a relationship is fundamental to evolving together in a marriage, even when things get tough. Whether it's a planned date night or couch time at the end of a long day, setting aside intentional time to communicate and spend time together is instrumental for a couple's ability to feel heard and valued.

According to a report from the Marriage Foundation, married couples who go on planned date nights together tend to have higher satisfaction and happiness in their relationships than those who don't. Especially when they're encouraged to step out of their comfort zones or try something new together, married couples can create excitement and new experiences in their lives without sacrificing their comfort or love.

When a relationship grows stagnant or partners become too comfortable in their marriages, they may prioritize other relationships, such as friendships, rather than maintaining a healthy balance with their wives.

Not only does this make their wives feel they're not worthy of quality time, but it can also lead to resentment that undermines communication and trust in a marriage.

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7. They shut down or lash out during hard conversations

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Rather than falling into the habit of embracing healthy, open communication, leveraging vulnerability, and even scheduling discussions with their partners, many husbands fear conflict and respond to arguments with hostility.

Considering many men feel pressured to restrict and suppress their emotions to meet societal expectations, they can turn defensive and irritable when faced with vulnerability.

Much of the time, they may emotionally withdraw from these conversations, but at a certain point, it's impossible for them to avoid their uncomfortable emotions, sparking fear and driving their angry and frustrating outbursts.

To protect the health of a marriage, it's important to have healthy conversations and conflicts without emotional outbursts or anger. That starts with accepting vulnerability and expressing emotions in a way that's comfortable for everyone.

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8. They're dismissive or check out completely

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Many women already feel burdened to take on the majority of household responsibilities, including organizing and planning for their families, caring for their children, and cleaning a shared home. Despite being in a partnership, which should be a source of support, acting indifferent is how many husbands unintentionally make their wives feel abandoned, causing them to become resentful.

When their husbands are indifferent and dismissive throughout the day, leaving their wives to make all the decisions and lead their relationship alone, wives can grow increasingly lonely, despite being feet away from their life partner.

A healthy marriage is constantly evolving, with both partners willing to adjust their workloads and daily behaviors to support each other's needs. Taking a disengaged approach in a relationship never promotes the trust, understanding, and basic empathy necessary for everyone to feel loved.

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9. They treat their wife more like a roommate than a romantic partner

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Psychologist Silvana Mici notes that it's natural for married couples to go through a roommate phase as they acclimate to joining their lives and living together. A sustained feeling of being roommates rather than romantic life partners can feel uncomfortable for everyone involved.

From transactionally assigning household chores to lacking physical intimacy, being treated like a roommate can cause a married partner to view their marriage as a burden. Husbands may grow irritable about little things or stop imagining a future with their wife when they view their partner as a roommate, spending more time outside the home and less time prioritizing their relationship.

It's possible to get back to a healthier place by prioritizing healthy conversations and boundaries, even if that means scheduling a daily check-in.

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10. They use work as a reason to stay emotionally unavailable

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While many of us go through periods of stressful chaos at work, working long hours and committing more time to our careers, a partner who consistently prioritizes their work responsibilities over their personal ones can contribute to feelings of disconnect and resentment in their relationship.

Emotional withdrawal isn't only a typical symptom of this stress; in some marriages and relationships, it can actually be a coping mechanism. If a partner is intentionally spending more time at work or outside the home, they may be trying to retreat from vulnerability or conflict in their marriage.

Of course, the best healthy coping mechanism for disconnect and discomfort in a marriage is open communication. Although it may be difficult at first, practicing the art of emotional expression and active listening is necessary for a healthy marriage, especially when navigating a rough patch.

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11. They look for attention and validation outside the marriage

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When a partner feels emotionally detached from their partner in a marriage, it's often because they're seeking validation elsewhere, whether that's at work, in their friendships, or, in some cases, in another intimate relationship.

Of course, this isn't the only explanation for a disconnect in a relationship. It's important to discuss the reasons your emotions and needs don't feel supported by your partner so you can pave a new path forward that feels validating for everyone involved.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.