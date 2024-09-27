Husband Started Reading To His Wife Every Night Before Bed And It's The Happiest She's Ever Been

When married couples have been together for quite a long time, it's natural for things to not be as exciting as they were in the beginning. Life often gets in the way, and couples sometimes forget that having an emotional connection and making time for each other is a top priority.

However, it seems one married couple has been reminded of the joy that comes with having a powerful connection, especially after being married for so many years. In a post to the subreddit r/love, a woman admitted that her husband started reading to her every night before going to bed, and it's made all the difference.

A wife said her husband started reading to her before bed, and it's the happiest she's ever been.

"After 13 years of marriage, I am the happiest I’ve ever been with my husband. We got married very young, and have 2 boys under 3 years old," she began in her Reddit post. She explained that for the longest time, she was in a postpartum haze and wasn't feeling like herself, which was affecting her marriage and connection to her husband.

Despite how much she's struggled to get back to herself, her husband hasn't wavered in being supportive and there for her through all the hurdles.

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Thankfully, she's finally feeling like herself again, and their family is thriving. The couple's connection even improved after her husband started a nightly tradition involving just the two of them.

He's recently started reading to her each night. It started after she asked him about a book he was reading, and he suggested that he could read it to her. She admitted that it's become one of the most intimate and special things he's ever done for her and she looks forward to being read to by him every night now.

"I don’t want this feeling to ever end," she admitted, adding that she's even picked out the next book he'll be reading once they finish their current one.

People in the comments section gushed about how cute it was that her husband was going above and beyond with something as simple as reading to her every night as a way to strengthen their connection.

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Small things can mean just as much, if not more, than over-the-top gestures that often get more attention. Sharing these quiet moments in the day with your partner, when it's just the two of you away from the hustle and bustle of family life, is an important part of nurturing that emotional bond and making sure that you are connecting with your partner in new and fun ways.

There are so many benefits to reading before bed.

According to Calm, a mediation-based company, reading before bed is seen as a calming activity that helps transition your mind away from the stress of the day and prepare you for relaxation and sleep.

It's a much better activity than spending the hours before bed on your phone or watching TV.

"When we engage in a good book, we can switch off our minds from daily stressors, thereby reducing cortisol, the stress hormone, and concurrently increasing dopamine and serotonin levels," Sony Sherpa, a holistic health practitioner, explained to Real Simple. "Reading allows our brains to practice mindfulness and cultivate a greater sense of calm."

ShotPrime Studio | Shutterstock

Finding these little moments with your partner can go such a long way, especially when most of the time can be spent stressing over the kids, working full-time jobs, and fulfilling household responsibilities.

It can be difficult to fit in a date night or vacation away from everything else when you have things tying you down to being at home.

But just the simple act of reading to your significant other during the quiet hours of the night, when the kids are asleep and nothing is pressing can really bring you both back down to reality.

It's these little moments that can remind you why you fell in love with your partner in the first place and even give you butterflies again.

