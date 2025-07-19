There was a time when I imagined that marriage would be like one long, adult sleepover. I envisioned late nights staying up together, eating ice cream, cooking in an apron with not much underneath, and whole days lounging in bed together.

Seven years later, most of my dreams have been shattered (well, except maybe the ice cream), but when push comes to shove, I'm in my marriage for the long haul. And that means working on my marriage game daily in a few big and small ways. I make an effort to do these things every day to significantly boost happiness in our relationship.

Here are 10 marriage habits that seem small but significantly boost happiness, according to psychology:

1. I touch my husband

Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock

Just in some small way, I give my husband a loving touch. I'm ashamed to admit that if I'm not conscious of it, it's possible for days to go by without us having any physical contact.

Physical touch — whether it be a simple hug, kiss, or even holding hands — helps keep us connected. Research shows that physical touch fosters emotional bonding, reduces stress, enhances communication, and overall relationship stability.

Advertisement

2. I thank my husband

Yuri A / Shutterstock

My husband and I go overboard in this department, but better safe than sorry, I say. We're both very cognizant of showing our gratitude for how hard the other one works, and it's so easy to just say, "Thanks, honey, for doing that." Even if it's something dumb like changing the baby's dirty diaper.

Studies demonstrate that couples who express gratitude regularly experience heightened levels of satisfaction, commitment, and intimacy. This positive feedback loop strengthens bonds and promotes a resilient relationship dynamic.

Advertisement

3. I do things I don't feel like doing

Hananeko_Studio / Shutterstock

I'm not the world's most selfless person, so sometimes I have to force myself to do something I don't enjoy for the sake of my marriage. Generally, this will mean something like seeing my husband out the door or making him coffee before I fix one for myself.

It's little stuff, sure, but those are the things that make a difference. Research suggests that regularly engaging in relationship maintenance habits, like spending time together or showing appreciation, can play significant roles in preserving relationship quality.

Advertisement

4. I take care of myself

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Part of a happy marriage means making sure that numero uno — me — is taken care of. Happy wife, happy life, right? I try to check myself and what I need and make that happen.

It might mean asking my husband if I can have a "timeout" for 10 minutes or locking myself in the bedroom, but I'm slowly learning to put myself first once in a while for the health of our marriage.

Research emphasizes that individuals prioritizing their well-being play a significant role in fostering healthy and satisfying romantic relationships. This isn't merely about individual wellness, but also about creating a positive environment that strengthens the couple's bond.

Advertisement

5. I exercise

BGStock72 / Shutterstock

Along those lines, exercise is a high priority. It's my sanity and my therapy, and it has major benefits all around — ahem, even in the bedroom. It's a non-negotiable for me, and those benefits trickle down into my marriage.

Research supports that exercising can improve emotion regulation, leading to constructive conflict resolution within the relationship. It's important to remember that relationship satisfaction is influence by various factors.

Advertisement

6. I give my husband a play-by-play of my day

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Sadly, I'm serious about this one. My husband made fun of me once for doing this, so I now make it a point to continue it because I'm annoying like that.

No, but really, it's important for our relationship that we understand the big and small moments about each other's days, right down to the time the toddler locked himself in the closet and peed on all the clean blankets. (True story, this happened yesterday.)

A recent study revealed that by prioritizing and nurturing daily communication, couples can cultivate a stronger, more intimate, and fulfilling relationship, deepening their connection and enhancing overall satisfaction.

Advertisement

7. I text my husband just because

insta_photos / Shutterstock

It doesn't have to be anything extravagant, but checking in with each other during the day is a simple way to stay connected.

Today's text exchange looked a little something like this: "How's it going p" (from my husband; I think the "p" was a typo). Mine was quite riveting: "Good, u?" I know, the romance is way too exciting.

Advertisement

8. I let my husband cook dinner

Gary Barnes / Pexels

You like how I phrased that? As if "letting" my husband cook me delicious meals is a gift to our marriage? But hear me out on this one — it is.

When I let go of the guilt of what I was "supposed" to do as a "good" wife, I'm able to focus on being the wife that I want to be instead, which is the type of wife who is downright ecstatic to have a man who can cook for me. Because I hate cooking.

Sharing cooking responsibilities isn't just about dividing household tasks, but about creating opportunities for couples to connect on deeper emotional and practical levels. A 2020 study found that this ultimately strengthens their relationship and fosters greater satisfaction.

Advertisement

9. I pray for my husband

Alex Green / Pexels

I kind of cheat at this one, because our nightly prayers as a family happen around my kids' bed. We read a story together, then say a few prayers out loud, but I've found that the act of praying in front of my kids allows us to say things we may otherwise feel weird about.

This practice helps foster positive emotions, and enhance forgiveness. Studies have shown that when couples pray for each other, they are actively promoting a sense of unity and teamwork.

Advertisement

10. I focus on the good in my husbnad

Vera Arsic / Pexels

Don't get me wrong, I focus plenty on the annoying stuff my husband does. But when I'm tempted down the road of thinking, "Hmm, I wonder how hard a divorce really would be?" it helps me to remember that the good things about my husband are just as real as any time he left his underwear for me to pick up again.

Focusing on the good isn't about ignoring problems, but about actively cultivating positive emotions, practicing gratitude, and building a solid foundation of appreciation and connection. Research indicates that gratitude from your partner can be a powerful tool for boosting satisfaction and commitment.

Chaunie Brusie is a Registered Nurse, writer, editor, and the author of the book, The Moments That Made You A Mother.