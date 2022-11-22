How To Make A Girl Laugh - 8 Ways To Crack Her Up

If you can learn how to make a girl laugh with you, you’re one step closer to falling in love.

Don’t take my word for it, though. Even researchers investigating long-term relationships concluded that couples who laugh together, stay together, and have higher-quality relationships as a result.

That’s because laughing encourages us to open up and become more trusting of the people we do it with. If someone laughs with you often, they come to associate you with feelings of joy and happiness, and will want to spend more time in your presence.

Girls love a guy who can make them laugh. You don’t have to be the funniest, most intelligent, best looking or most romantic person in the world, but if you can get a laugh out of the girl you’re talking to, you'll have more success.

If you’ve got a big date coming up, want to get a female friend to fall for you, or are just looking to improve your relationships, you’ll want to use humor and laughter to break down any barriers that are inhibiting your closeness.

Here’s how to make a girl laugh, shake off any awkwardness and get hilarious conversation flowing.

1. Relax.

If you’re reading this, it’s possible you’re already overthinking things.

Being yourself is the key to finding the right match for you, so let’s not try too hard to be a stand-up comedian mid-date. Trying too hard to be funny is almost always not funny.

You want her to feel at ease to open up and get giggling. Show her you’re a fun, laid-back person through eye contact, smiling and relaxed body language. If you’re stiff and not enjoying yourself, there’s very little chance she’ll be laughing.

2. Be confident.

Trusting in yourself is the only way to get what you want from life. Believe that you can get her laughing and you probably will.

Girls are attracted to a good vibe, so if you exude confidence, she’ll enjoy your company more. Smooth, effortless delivery will add to any joke. Nothing ruins humor like coming across too awkward or nervous.

You want her laughing with you, not at you. If you're feeling shy, make that part of the joke. Be accepting of yourself and others will accept you, too.

3. Play into your strengths.

Everyone has their own sense of humor, so channel yours.

Maybe impressions or hilarious one-liners are your thing? Maybe you have a sharp wit or do better with physical humor?

Think about the things you do that crack up your friends, especially your female friends, or just ask them yourself. You want to deliver humor that’s true to you so she can get a good sense of your personality.

4. Share some stories.

Arming yourself with a repertoire of hilarious anecdotes will help you thread humor into the conversation without it seeming too staged.

If she asks you about your school days, think back on a fun memory from those times, or share a hilarious moment that happened between you and your friends.

Without spending the entire time talking about memories that don’t involve her, you want to convey that you’re a fun person who makes the most out of life.

If you guys have funny memories together, reminisce on your hilarious moments or remind her of a funny conversation you shared.

5. Use your surroundings.

If the conversation is beginning to fall flat, it helps to point out funny things that could be happening all around you.

Tell her the funny statement you just overheard from the table behind you, or point out the strange decor in the surrounding venue.

Throw in the occasional observation to keep the giggles coming, but avoid appearing critical of passersby or making it look like you're more interested in the outside world than her.

6. Laugh at yourself.

Self-deprecation lets her know you don’t take yourself too seriously and can laugh at your own faults. It also will make her feel more confident to joke about herself with you.

You can even use this to laugh your way out of awkward moments when you’re together. Joke about your outfit if you show up in the wrong dress code, or poke fun at your lack of coordination if you trip while walking together.

7. Tease her.

If you’ve successfully opened the conversation up to gentle chiding by poking fun at yourself, you may be able to get some laughs by playfully joking with her.

Obviously, you don’t want to go for some full-blown mocking, which is just rude, but you can always make some light-hearted jokes targeted at her by telling her she dressed too well and is trying to show you up, or joke that she can’t get away with being the funny one and the good-looking one at the same time anymore.

8. Keep it light.

While conversing about serious topics can help you grow closer and more comfortable with each other, if it’s laughter you’re looking for, steer clear of sensitive issues.

If things do veer away from the hilarious chat you’d envisioned, throw out some absurd “Would you rather?” questions or tell a memorized joke.

Unless you know her well enough to know her humor, don’t make vulgar or controversial jokes. And definitely avoid poking too much fun at her insecurities or laughing at her expense.

Alice Kelly is YourTango’s Deputy News and Entertainment Editor. Based in Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest.