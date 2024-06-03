People say confidence is attractive, and it's certainly one of the best personality traits attractive women have. But there's so much more to it than that. It’s easy to look at someone’s life from the outside and assume they have it together based on their confident appearance. I know I am one of those women that people look at and think "She has it easy", but it wasn’t always that way. I have gone from being an overwhelmed and unhappy wife to a struggling single mom to finally understanding how to love my life.

Advertisement

I am the strongest, most confident, best version of myself. It was the qualities that I channeled when life was tough. The reminder that deep within my soul was a woman who deserved to have her deepest desires. That reminder got me through the days when I worried about paying the bills, wondering if I’d ever find love and if I would survive my daughter’s teenage years with my sanity intact. When you ask me "How did I do it?", I tell you it was the woman I imagined I could be when I had it all together. She was that shining beacon to my heart on the darkest of days.

She was the woman I knew I could be one day. She was confident, happy, organized, and attractive. More than a decade later — after dealing with the challenges of a failing marriage and learning what it takes to have a happy and healthy relationship — the only thing I was wrong about was that I’d finally arrive at that mythical “there” and have a perfect life. That future version of myself is always evolving and growing. And you know what? That’s a wonderful thing. In the process of reinventing myself, I’ve learned to hone those personality traits that make me feel like the best version of who I am and who I long to be.

Advertisement

Here are 30 personality traits of wildly irresistible women:

1. Grateful

She is grateful for her blessings but doesn't settle.

2. Ambitious

Even if she has a great life, she knows that she's allowed to desire more.

Advertisement

3. Attractive

She is the best and sassiest version of yourself. And she is always there to guide you.

4. Confident

She knows how to dance to the beat of her own drum. The choice to live life on her own terms is important.

5. Self-assured

She doesn't define herself by outside expectations.

6. Individual

She’s unwilling to sell her soul just to fit in because she knows this will destroy her from the inside out.

7. Self-appreciative

She's a woman who knows the power of lingerie because the person she most wants to impress is herself.

8. Passionate

She knows that confidence and a passion for life will always be attractive.

9. Independent

Being strong and independent is one of her traits. However, she knows when to ask for help.

Advertisement

10. Proud

She's a gal who celebrates and honors her own accomplishments, as well as the accomplishments of others.

11. Focused

She knows complaining isn't going to help her find any solutions. When she finds herself complaining, she shifts her thoughts.

12. Assertive

She knows what it’s like to feel that something meaningful is in her life. So, she’s learned how to get what she needs.

13. Accepting

She chooses to live her life as it is and make changes from there.

14. Goal-oriented

She knows that she needs a vision for her life. Then, she can create a plan to make it happen.

Advertisement

15. Self-aware

Her secret weapon is getting clear on what she desires.

16. Disciplined

She knows the art of compassionate discipline helps her get what she wants, while also enjoying her life.

17. Empowered

Boundaries and non-negotiable standards help keep her life on the path.

18. Vulnerable

In order to be the best version of herself, she knows that she sometimes has to be vulnerable.

19. Sensitive

She allows herself to feel rather than numb her feelings.

Advertisement

20. Inspired

She has learned that when she sets goals based on how she desires to feel, her life feels richer and more satisfying.

21. Balanced

Even when she gets lost in being busy, she learns to manage her life.

22. Compassionate

She is kind and compassionate, especially to herself.

23. Forgiving

She knows how to own her story, including forgiving herself for past mistakes.

24. Fulfilled

She believes in luxury and understands that most luxuries are inexpensive, yet priceless.

25. Easygoing

She’s a woman who no longer hustles for love.

Advertisement

26. Complete

She understands that love and belonging are her birthright.

27. Decisive

She learns how to be unapologetic.

28. Realistic

She knows that she doesn't have a perfect life. Yet, she is also aware that even without perfection, she can curate a life she loves.

Advertisement

29. Positive

If she has a life she loves, does that mean she’s always happy? No. But she knows how to be happy most of the time.

30. Bold

She is a woman who no longer tries to be invisible. She is alive and present in her own life.

The woman I channeled during the darkest of times was a woman who loved feeling confident and attractive. She always had the ability to laugh at herself because humor is important in life. You might think that this means wearing five-inch stilettos, cleavage-baring clothes, and red lipstick. No, darling, it is not. It isn't about being a size six or living a picture-perfect life. Unleashing your inner goddess is about that inner confidence of knowing who you are and what you desire to create. It’s about having deep faith in yourself as you courageously dive into living life on your terms.

Yes, she can wear heels, pantyhose, and clothes that make her feel good about herself. But, she is also defined by you. She doesn't wear specific clothes or style her hair a particular way. She is defined entirely by you. If you want to be like her, be a woman who lives your life on your own terms. Let her be your guiding light in the dark. Choose a personality trait from the list above and cultivate it. As you become stronger and more confident in who you are, that inner light of yours will begin to shine brighter and brighter. You can become the woman you desire to be. And you can define what being that kind of woman means to you. I have faith you can do it because, darling, you deserve to live a life you love.

Advertisement

Debra Smouse is a life coach and author whose work has been published in TIME, Huffington Post, MSN, Psychology Today, and more.