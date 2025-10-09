If you're wondering where to meet women and you're over dating apps and the bar scene, the truth of the matter is that you should be meeting and talking to women everywhere you go. Of course, if the idea of “everywhere” is too broad for you, it may help you know there are some specific places you are more likely than others to meet women you will find to be high-quality.

It might require you to step outside of your comfort zone, but if you give some of the options in the list below a try, your chances of meeting the kind of woman you want to date should be pretty darn good.

Here are 7 good places to meet women if you’re completely over Tinder and bars:

1. Try a group fitness class at the gym

Women who want to look and feel great are likely to love working out, and therefore tend to frequent gyms and exercise studios. Beyond the physical appeal, group fitness classes offer built-in conversation starters and a naturally social atmosphere, one study found. Unlike the weight room, where everyone's focused on their own routine, classes create a sense of community. You're all suffering through burpees together or laughing at yourselves trying to master a new yoga move.

2. Attend a wine tasting

Wine tasting events are a great place to meet quality women because you're likely to come across women who are eager to experience new things, as well as women who appreciate a good glass of wine. Plus, you can kill two birds with one stone: meet a great woman and learn something new about wine.

Even if you don't make a romantic connection, you'll walk away with knowledge you can use on future dates or at dinner parties. And if you do hit it off with someone? You've already got built-in common ground and a ready-made second date idea: exploring that new wine bar you heard about during the tasting.

3. Take a stroll through the park

If you’ve walked by a dog park before, you’ve probably noticed that it was filled with droves of women who love dogs. A dog park is a place to take advantage of, especially when the weather is still nice out. You can tell your dog to start playing with her dog, and the rest is history. So if you own a dog, try out a dog park every so often.

Even if you don't own a dog, regular parks offer plenty of opportunities, too. Parks attract people who are enjoying life at a slower pace, which makes them more open to genuine connection. One study supported parks as social spaces where people actually want to unplug and engage with their surroundings.

4. Sign up for a networking event according to your interests

Women who are active and enjoy being out and about join meet-up groups. Meet-up groups have events for virtually every kind of person and hobby. Depending on what activities you love, you can pursue all of them.

Unlike swiping through profiles, these gatherings naturally bring together people who share genuine interests. Conversations flow more easily when you're both engaged in something meaningful, and you'll immediately have common ground to build on.

5. Join a tennis or running club

Do you like tennis or running? Well, start to love them both. Tennis clubs and running groups are filled with active women. Joining a tennis or running club is like a trifecta; you can chat up women in cute workout attire, better your sport, and get in great shape.

There's an easy camaraderie that forms when you're all working toward similar goals. Plus, the commitment factor works in your favor. You'll see the same faces again and again, which means you can build genuine rapport over time.

6. Test your flexibility in a yoga class

Yes, I know, yoga isn’t for everyone. Lots of men think it’s too 'feminine' or too calm (both untrue!) for them, but the practice has loads of health benefits, and it’s a fabulous way to meet women.

The key is to actually commit to the practice. Don't just show up once hoping to meet someone, take it seriously, improve your flexibility and strength, and become a regular. When you're genuinely engaged in the class, you'll naturally connect with others who share your interest in wellness.

7. Broaden your outlook on the arts and go to a museum

When you head to a museum or art gallery, there are always new exhibits to view. If y ou’re meeting a woman at a museum, chances are she’s interesting, cultured, and can teach you something — and intelligence is always attractive.

One study on the use of augmented reality in museums explained that museums create a relaxed atmosphere without the pressure of forced interaction. You can strike up a conversation organically, and if it flows naturally, you might find yourself wandering through galleries together. If not, no harm done. You're both there to enjoy the art anyway.

Carly Spindel is a Matchmaker and relationship expert who has introduced hundreds of couples. She is passionate about spreading love throughout the country.