5 Old-Fashioned Ways To Find A Great Partner (Without Ever Swiping An App)

Meeting quality partners IRL is not only possible, it's achievable.

Last updated on Aug 05, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Couple met without ever using an app. Olena Ivanova's | Canva
Advertisement

Hate the single life but hate online dating even more? That doesn't mean you just give up on finding love.  

Take a look at your social calendar from the past month. How proactive have you been lately? How many dates have you gone on?

If being in a loving relationship within the next 12 months is your goal, then you must go on a few good, solid first dates each month. So, where to find those first-date prospects?

If you're disillusioned with online dating or if you're just not comfortable putting yourself out there in that way, here are some fun, alternate options definitely worth your consideration.

Advertisement

RELATED: 7 Questions To Ask Yourself If You Legitimately Want To Find Love

Here are 5 old-fashioned ways to find a great partner without ever swiping an app:

1. Singles events

Dating well takes practice, and the best way to get that practice is to surround yourself with single people and do so often. 

With that in mind, I encourage you to attend singles gatherings twice a month. Do a quick Google search to find Meet Up groups, speed dating, and singles events clubs in your area.

Your mission while you're there at the event? To bring a smile to the face of each person you meet. Bring personal cards so you can easily share your contact information with each new friend. 

Advertisement

old fashioned ways to meet people Pexels / Pixabay

RELATED: 8 Great Places To Meet Good Men (As Written By A Good Man)

2. Dating coaches

We don't know what we don't know and we can't see our own blind spots, right? Dating coaches can give you tips on what you might be doing wrong and what you may want to do going forward. 

Luckily, some of the best dating coaches provide lots of free advice through blogs, podcasts, and webinars. Some offer a free introductory call. 

Advertisement

 3. Your personal network

This is bold, but I did it myself, many moons ago, and it was amazingly fruitful. Put together a one-page "personal resume" playfully presenting who you are (with photos) and describing the person you would love to meet

Send it out to 50 of your closest friends and colleagues with the subject line, "Who Do You Know?" This approach resulted in over 20 introductions made for me through my personal network. 

How many people find their partner through a friend? 39% of people meet their significant other through friends according to a survey from Mic.

And much to my surprise, it was my mom who made the strongest match. Amazing!

Advertisement

4. Throw your own singles party

This idea is simple and so much fun. Plan a simple, fun gathering (over Happy Hour at a local hot spot) and invite ALL of the great single people in your world. 

Make it a requirement that each person bring a member of the opposite gender so that each person truly contributes toward creating a fun meeting for everyone at the party.

As the organizer, be sure to gather contact information for each person who shows up, so you can stay in touch and follow up with all who seem like "keepers" — you can host the party again and again by extending invitations to the most intriguing guests who attend. 

Related Stories From YourTango:
How To Tell If You're In A Confusing Situationship Or Promising 'Slow-Burn' Relationship
Dating Coach Reveals 5 Effortless Ways To Lure A Man In
Dating Coach Reveals 7 Best Dating Tips For Recently Divorced Women

RELATED: 10 First Date Rules The Most Successful People Know By Heart

Advertisement

5. Matchmaking registry

Register with all of the local matchmakers in your area. Many modern-day matchmakers have sophisticated technology, which enables them to perform deep, targeted searches for clients.

@taylorbannks sharing how i decided to choose a matchmaker. Would you ever use 1? 💎 #matchmaker #nycdating #blackgirlies #datewell #levelup #sprinklesprinkle #newbeginnings ♬ original sound - Taylor Bannks

RELATED: What It Really Takes To Find Love And Be In A Perfect Relationship

Julie Ferman is a personal matchmaker, consultant, dating coach, media personality, professional speaker, producer of dating industry conferences and events, and blogger. She's been a guest on countless television shows including Good Morning America, The Today Show, Dr. Phil, and Fox News.

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Exactly How To Manifest The Relationship You Want (And Actually Get It)
Why Your Ex Probably Isn’t A Narcissist (According To A Psychologist)