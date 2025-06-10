How Marriage Rewires Men In 7 Unexpected Ways, According To Psychology

Marriage doesn't just change a man's life; it reshapes his brain.

Last updated on Jun 10, 2025

Marriage rewires man in unexpected ways. Mansoor Jokar | Unsplash
Even though it's long been rumored that men don't really want to get married and only do so because they're pressured into it by the ladies, single guys may want to rethink their thoughts on the topic. According to multiple studies, marriage is unbelievably great for their health, sanity, mentality, and pretty much everything else of men.

Case in point: married men have stronger bones. Researchers found that men who marry before the age of 25 have far stronger bones than those who have never married or have been in a marriage that has failed. Sorry, ladies, the same doesn't go for you.

So, if the correlation between men and marriage can result in such a bizarre, yet great effect, what are some other things that men can expect if they decide to take the plunge? Read on for some other interesting facts.

How marriage rewires men in seven unexpected ways, according to psychology:

1. They have healthier hearts

man rewired by marriage with a healthier heart Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

So, love is good for the heart? It appears to be so. Studies have found that not only are unmarried men 3x more likely to end up with heart disease than their married counterparts, but married guys have a 46 percent lower rate of death than those who never got hitched.

2. They're less likely to have a mental illness

man rewired by marriage and less likely to have a mental illness Yuri A / Shutterstock

Although it's not true for every married man, research has found that men who are married have lower depression than those who aren't married. They also have a reduced risk of Alzheimer's Disease as they get older. 

3. They live longer

man rewired by marriage and living longer pics five / Shutterstock

It might seem weird that something like marriage would keep someone alive longer, but it’s true. Married men, according to studies, live far longer than men who have been divorced, widowed, or have never married at all. So, ladies, when you say, "Until death do you part," during your wedding, know that you're both in it for the long haul.

4. They make more money

man rewired by marriage and making more money Ground Picture / Shutterstock

What?! Weird, I know. It does seem like this shouldn't come into play, but it does. Sarah Jane Glynn, a policy analyst for the Center for American Progress explains that it's due to "unconscious biases" where our culture "continues to buy into this notion that men should be the breadwinners." 

Yes, gentlemen, you need to get married right now if you feel you're underpaid … you'll also get more promotions, too.

5. They drink less

man rewired by marriage and drinks less Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock

Statistically, marriage leads to men drinking way less than they did when they were single. Married women, however, not only drink more than married men but also more than women who are divorced or widowed. 

6. They're more likely to beat cancer

man who is rewired by marriage to beat cancer dekazigzag / Shutterstock

How cancer and marriage go hand-in-hand seems baffling, but proof doesn't lie. Cancer patients who are married are 20 percent less likely to die from the disease, and, are you ready for this, regardless of the stage of their cancer. Married men are also 17 percent less likely to have their cancer metastasize, unlike single guys.

7. They're less likely to be a victim of crime

man rewired by marriage and protected from crime Look Studio / Shutterstock

Apparently, single guys are four times more likely to be the victim of a violent crime as opposed to married men. If being married means keeping a guy out of your face, who doesn't want in on the marital bliss club?

Amanda Chatel has been a wellness and relationship journalist for over a decade. Her work has been featured in Glamour, Shape, Self, and other outlets. 

