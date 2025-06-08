Most 20-Something Men Are Attracted To Women This Age, According To Research

A 2015 study broke the hearts of women everywhere. Researched and compiled by the fine people at OKCupid, it revealed that when it comes to what men want in a woman, it's youth. Do you remember that study?

You know, the one that said that if you're a woman over 22, you should just give up and crawl under a rock somewhere? I'm sure you do, as much as you tried to forget it.

Why is 22 too old to find love? Do they want women to end up with the first guy who looks at them in college?

Along with sharing that depressing news, it also shared this painful line: "Once a woman passes the age of 22, she becomes exponentially less attractive to men." Oh, how lovely.

While that still may be true for some men whose fear of aging keeps them grappling like a rabid vampire for a woman young enough to be their daughter or granddaughter, another study has come out revealing otherwise. Yes, ladies, there is hope for all of you over 22 after all. Can I get a collective high-five?

According to research, most twenty-something men are attracted to older women.

fizkes / Shutterstock

A 2015 study of over 450,00 online daters by EliteSingles has found that men between the ages of 20 and 29 prefer to date older women. Although the study did find that, yes, men do want younger women, the average most desirable age gap was up to 11 years younger than themselves.

Even men in their 60s were sticking to this 11-year difference, as opposed to shooting for a forty-year difference.

Are men maturing and getting their heads out of the clouds for 2024? But back to 20-something men wanting older women … According to psychologist Sam Owen, the reason for this interest in older women from younger guys probably has a lot to do with how society is changing.

"[It's] likely indicative of the change in gender roles in modern society towards more equality between the genders," says Owen. "Young men nowadays probably also recognize that older women are adept at diligently juggling so many responsibilities (career, children, housekeeping, fitness, finances, socializing), which makes them intriguing and attractive and a more secure option."

However, contrary to what these younger lads may be craving, the study showed that women prefer to be the younger of the two in the relationship, with women 50 and over hoping to ideally find someone six years older than themselves.

Younger women, too, prefer men older by up to 10 years.

While women will go younger, it's by no more than three years, because honestly, dudes aren't so great with the whole maturity thing.

Amanda Chatel has been a wellness and relationship journalist for over a decade. Her work has been featured in Glamour, Shape, Self, and other outlets.