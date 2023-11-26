5 Date Night Ideas For When You Both Have The Flu

You probably don't feel your best or cutest when you're sick, but there are plenty of ways to keep the romance alive even when the flu's got you down — especially when both you and your partner are feeling under the weather.

Here are five date ideas for when you both have the flu:

1. Movie night

Nothing is better than curling up with a good movie, lots of blankets, and a hot cup of tea when you're not feeling well. Why not include your man in the action?

Browse your streaming services, slip into your favorite cozy pajamas, get the kettle going, and cuddle up in bed or on the couch. We guarantee you'll be feeling better in no time. Plus, he's more likely to agree to that chick flick you've been dying to see when he's sick and in no mood to argue.

2. Sick day TV marathon

News channels and doctors have been warning everyone since even before the pandemic: If you don't feel well, please stay home!

We all have a list of TV shows we want to binge but never have the time. Take advantage of a day at home with your guy, and spend the time catching up on a series you both enjoy. After all, they say laughter is the best medicine.

3. Cozy up in the kitchen

Everyone knows delicious, hot soup is a great cure for whatever ails you. Kick the canned stuff to the curb for the night and try your hand at making some from scratch. Get out the crock pot, roll up your sleeves and get to work together. You'll have plenty of time to catch up and talk about whatever's on your mind while you chop up ingredients together.

4. Fireside date night

Just because you are feeling under the weather and don't want to go out, doesn't mean you can't set up a little makeshift date at home. All you need is a fireplace, pillows and blankets, your favorite feel-good foods and each other's company.

Don't have a fireplace? Light a bunch of candles; it may not give off the same heat, but it sets the mood just the same! The romance doesn't have to end when dinner is done; take the time to speak intimately to each other.

5. Steam it out

Being sick doesn't have to stop you from feeling sexy. Treat your man to a steamy shower or romantic bubble bath. The steam from the hot water will get you both feeling better, at least while you're in there — and how much closer could you really get?

Caithlyn Hitt is a freelance writer and editor whose work has been featured in Thrillist, Romper, the New York Daily News, and more.