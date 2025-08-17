One of the most complicated aspects of life is romantic relationships. People stumble through so many before they find the one and settle down. When two people love each other with every fiber of their being, their relationship becomes a living testament to the transformative power of complete devotion.

But how do you get to that point? What is the secret? Through careful reflection on my relationship successes and failures, I discovered seven key commitment rules to live by.

If a couple truly loves each other with every fiber of their being, they'll do these 7 things on a regular basis:

1. They don’t lose who they are

I know one of the biggest mistakes I have made in relationships in the past is to adapt myself to what my boyfriend needs.

As a result, sometimes I tend to lose track of who I am and what I stand for. Don’t change yourself to the point where you start losing who you fundamentally are. The relationship won’t work if you do.

According to a 2022 study, maintaining individuality helps prevent codependency, where one partner becomes overly reliant on the other for emotional support and validation. Pursuing individual interests, hobbies, and goals allows partners to continue growing both personally and within the relationship.

2. They make time for friends

I’ve noticed that once people get into a relationship, they tend to drop off the face of the earth. They become so consumed with the relationship and spend the majority of their free time with their partner.

Don’t neglect your friendships just because you are in a relationship. Make time to hang out with the girls (or guys). Time with friends can strengthen the romantic relationship by bringing renewed energy and perspective, improving communication skills through diverse interactions, creating shared experiences and joy, and building a vital support network.

An article by Utah State University explained that friends can offer advice and comfort, helping navigate struggles and fostering a sense of security within the romantic relationship.

3. They spend time apart

It is important to have solo time. You don’t need to spend every waking minute with your partner. If you want to, great, but don’t. Time apart is vital.

Time alone allows individuals to focus on their own needs, interests, and goals, which can lead to personal growth and a stronger sense of self. According to some studies, when couples are not constantly together, they may be better able to cool down after arguments, gain perspective, and develop healthier coping strategies for resolving conflicts.

4. They learn to compromise

This is key to relationship success. Without compromise, conflict will ensue and no one wants a relationship filled with conflict.

Studies show that couples who regularly compromise report higher levels of happiness and satisfaction in their relationship. This is because compromise helps to validate each partner's needs and feelings, creating a sense of fairness and mutual respect.

5. They make memories

It’s not about the amount of money you spend on your boyfriend or girlfriend. What is remembered most are the memories you create together.

Instead of dropping $100 at a fancy restaurant, go try something new together. Neither of you will ever forget the time you stumbled around a dance floor trying to learn the tango or throwing gutterball after gutterball at the bowling alley.

Memories last, and having good times to remember can help get you through rough patches you may encounter.

6. They fight effectively

Most couples freak out at the first sign of conflict. Instead of getting stressed out and worrying about it, work through it.

Don’t yell; don’t make accusations. Be willing to take constructive criticism and work together to come up with a solution to the problem. If you fight effectively, it can bring you closer together.

Differences in opinions, values, and needs are likely to arise in any relationship. Viewing conflict as a natural part of a partnership, rather than a sign of trouble, is the first step toward managing it effectively. Research shows that the first few minutes of a conflict discussion can predict its outcome and even the relationship's future.

7. They give it the time and effort it deserves

Relationships take work. Which means they take time and effort. If you want a successful relationship, you have to be willing to work at it.

Don’t expect it to always be easy. When it gets hard, remember, the best things in life don’t come easily. Time and effort are two fundamental keys to relationship success.

While there are many other important rules to remember when it comes to relationships, I believe that these are a few of the most important ones.

Hopefully, by implementing these, I will have continued success in my current relationship. Romantic relationships may be complicated, but making them successful isn’t impossible.

