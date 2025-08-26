If you’ve been around the relationship block a few times, you know there are many traits in a partner that can radiate a quiet ease and make a bond feel unbreakable, and though said traits may vary from person to person, the impact on a couple is consistent.

Research in Health Psychology summed it up precisely: "Simply having a happy partner may enhance health as much as striving to be happy oneself." So, if you’re looking for that happy, healthy, fulfilling relationship, here are a few traits that should be mandatory in your partner.

Advertisement

If a couple truly loves each other from the depths of their soul, they'll have these 5 rare traits:

1. Healthy communication

Finding a partner who can communicate is key. Two partners who can communicate are a match made in heaven. Good communication should essentially be clear, calm, and direct. A partner who can openly discuss their feelings, hopes, and fears, and who can handle disagreements without a huge conflict, is a keeper.

2. Trust

Alexander_fotolab via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Trust is essential. If you don’t have trust, it becomes impossible to grow into a committed relationship.

"You and your spouse need to feel sure you're loved for yourself and not for some ulterior motive," cautions counselors Evelyn and Paul Moschetta. "That includes your looks, your money, your family, or any other comparison-based motives. You and your partner don't need someone to feel superior to or be a buffer against being alone and lonely."

How do you know if someone is trustworthy? Dependability and consistency are characteristics of a trustworthy person. Actions should also match words. If someone talks a good talk, but doesn’t walk the walk, it is a sign that they are not worth trusting. Do they share their life with you, and want to know more about your life? Trust comes from taking a risk with someone and then learning that it was safe to take that risk.

Advertisement

3. Comfort

Relationships require intimacy. It’s the main ingredient in a relationship that lasts. Intimacy is the experience of sharing in deep, vulnerable ways.

Intimacy can be physical, emotional, mental, or spiritual. It makes us feel that we are loved deeply and unconditionally. When you have a partner who can bare their heart, fears, flaws, and strengths to you, and allow you to do the same, you will find peace and security in a relationship.

If you fear the vulnerability and closeness of a relationship, it is tough to maintain for the long haul. A partner who can go there with you will provide the best opportunity for security and love.

Advertisement

4. Authenticity

fizkes via Shutterstock

Is your partner genuine? Is his personality aligned with what he shows you and the rest of the world? Does she do what she says and say what she does?

If you’re dating someone who is hiding, it becomes impossible to create a healthy, loving, genuine partnership. Instead, your relationship becomes a facade. Find a partner who isn’t afraid to show their true selves, and you will have a better chance of finding love that lasts.

Advertisement

5. Compatibility

There is no clearly defined rule for a healthy intimate relationship. Frequency, type of intimacy, who you are intimate with, there’s no right or wrong. The key is whether you’re compatible with your partner.

There are a few ways to determine this. Explore what intimacy means to each of you. For some, it is a way to connect. For others, it is not a huge interest. For some, it is a playground.

"It's through communicating with one another that you build emotional intimacy," points out marriage therapist Leigh Norén. In order to get what you want, need, and absolutely do not want or need, you have to communicate it. It doesn't mean it's always easy or fun at the moment , but it's almost always worth it."

Advertisement

Talk about it and find out if you’re on the same page. If you’re a highly physical person and dating someone uncomfortable with intimacy, this could spell trouble in the long run. It’s also important to have chemistry between you from the beginning. If this wasn’t there at the start, it isn’t going to appear later.

MeetMindful is a dating site and app for singles interested in mindful living, focusing on personal growth, spirituality, healthy living, and authentic, meaningful connections rather than casual hookups.