10 Comforting Signs You've Found Your Forever Love

Most people spend their entire lives searching for their soulmate, "the one," their forever love. But when you're lucky enough to come across the perfect person for you, everything changes.

When your heart knows, it knows — and it's usually a consequence of the overflowing love it receives from him. How do you know you're in a relationship with your soulmate?

Here are 10 signs you've found your forever love.

1. He's literally the best part of your day.

He's the person you cannot wait to come home to at the end of each day. No matter what's going on in your life, you know you can depend on him to bring a smile to your face.

Whether you're going on an awesome adventure together or having a quiet night in, you always have fun together. It really doesn't matter what you're doing — it could be going out to dinner, taking a walk, or even watching a movie.

Photo: Anna Shvets / Pexels

You have your own inside jokes and you know how to make each other laugh hysterically. He's your biggest fan, your support system. You're confident that, together, you can get through anything life may throw at you.

2. You can tell him anything and everything.

Because he doubles as your best friend, there are no secrets between the two of you. He's the first person you want to share good news or bad news with. You will talk about how your day went, or whatever's going on in the world, and you never hesitate to open up.

You have intellectual conversations, and you have conversations about the most random things.

There is nothing you're afraid to share with him, even things that may be difficult or uncomfortable to discuss. But he will never judge you, because he is your forever love. Even if he doesn't fully understand, he will try his best to.

3. Arguments and fights typically never escalate to insane blowouts.

They're the fights that either need to happen to invoke a positive change, or they're just a build-up from the stresses of everyday life. While many couples tend to fight or bicker constantly, fights with him are different.

You love him even when you want to hate him. And even after some of your biggest fights, you still kiss and make up, truly knowing it will all be okay and this was just a bump in the road.

4. He doesn't just talk about doing his best — he shows it.

In some relationships, a lot of empty promises are made, or effort fades in time — all of those surprises and little things that showed a true effort slowly come to an end. And if it stops entirely, that's when the relationship is at risk of becoming stale or dying out.

But he does what he says he will do, even if it's not right away. You can count on him to follow through on his promises.

And whether that be in the littlest ways or the biggest, he will continue to put in the effort as the years go by, because he wants to keep reminding you just how much you mean to him. He wants to keep the love alive.

5. He's comfortable, but not too comfortable.

You bring out the best in each other, and you motivate each other to stay healthy and stay on track. There's a comfort between you two, but it never crosses over into territory where either of you don't feel challenged or have stopped growing as individuals.

You and he find that balance between being so comfortable with each other that you become best buds, all while still remembering to continue to put in an effort and not forget about the little things that matter most.

6. Your happiness means everything to him.

If you're sad, he's sad, even at times when he may not fully understand why or what you're going through. But when life hits hard, he will do anything in his power to make you happy.

He will always support you and be rooting for you. If you're feeling down, he will want you to do whatever you need to do in order to get that happiness back — have a night out with the girls, buy yourself that new dress, plan an adventure together — whatever it may be.

He is never envious or controlling, and he always has your best interest in mind. Your happiness is genuinely important to him because he's on your team, he has your back.

7. You trust him fully.

Trust can be a very tricky thing. But with him, you know in your heart he would never risk doing anything that may lead to him losing you. Nothing is that important.

He will never stray and he will never jeopardize your love for anything. You can trust him to come back home to you at the end of any night out or weekend away. You can trust that he won't let you down.

What you have with your life partner is rare, and you probably won't find it again. You're both faithful and loyal to each other because you know what you have is real, and you never want it to end.

Photo: Alex Green / Pexels

8. You feel absolutely complete with each other.

You have no weight on your shoulders anymore when it comes to love. You now feel a sense of completeness, like nothing is missing. Even if you're having a horrible day or your job is stressing you out, just knowing you have him keeps you going.

He brings a brightness to your life. He makes you feel as though the entire world could turn its back on you, but he would be still standing by your side. It's you and him against the world.

9. You cannot imagine a life without him.

Even just the thought of something bad happening to him makes your heart hurt, your stomach turn. Whether you've been together for a few months or a few years, when you think of your life without him, it's empty and dull.

You simply cannot imagine a life without him in it. He's your world.

10. The love you have is simple and powerful.

He comes with no ridiculousness and no games. Loving him is simple. Love and care come naturally and it is never a struggle. He is your best friend, your teammate, your rock.

He is your everything — through the ups, downs, and everything in between. He is your forever love. And you wouldn't want it any other way.

Nikki Zarrella is a small business owner and writer from Boston with a passion for sports, fitness, and adventure. Her work has been published on Thought Catalog, Elite Daily, Puckermob, and Boston Voyager.

This article was originally published at PuckerMob. Reprinted with permission from the author.