People usually wait until the holidays to give gifts, but if you're in a relationship, there's no reason to slack off on showing you care for your significant other. Still, saying "I love you" doesn't always come easy or convey the depth of feeling as much as simple actions do. There are ways to tell her "I love you" without actually saying it. (And ladies, plenty of these can apply in reverse!)

Advertisement

Here are 28 charming gestures men use when they're into you, according to psychology:

1. Buying your favorite flowers

Yeah, flowers don't last long but he looked at something pretty and thought of you. One study conducted by a professor of psychology at Rutgers showed that flowers made women happier than any other gift.

2. Picking up tampons from the grocery store

We're already hormonal monsters, but now we don't have to be hormonal monsters inside a grocery store.

3. Making food for you when you're sick

Even if it's just a can of soup, it still counts. One survey conducted by OnePoll states that 2/3 of Americans love a partner who can cook.

Advertisement

4. Being willing to pick you up at the airport, even if he doesn't have a car

The Uber ride back is a lot less awkward now.

5. Caring about your friends when they have love woes and giving them the male point of view

We love a boyfriend who loves our friends.

6. Lying on your side of the bed to keep it warm for you

There's nothing better than jumping into a warm bed with the man you love.

7. Giving impromptu foot rubs

The best part? You didn't even have to ask.

8. Bringing a pint of your favorite ice cream home

Sometimes we just want to waste a day in bed with pizza and ice cream.

9. Not finishing the last of the ice cream because you know she'll want to finish it

Some days are harder than others, and require a whole pint of ice cream to get through them.

Advertisement

Karolina Kaboompics / Pexels

10. Making spaghetti sauce without meatballs forevermore because you're a vegetarian

He's giving up meat for you, that says something.

11. Politely eating dinner with your most unpleasant relatives

We don't like them either but having him by your side makes it easier.

Advertisement

12. Switching over to your favorite brand of shampoo, soap, or toothpaste

Romantic, and it saves money.

13. Setting the car radio back to your favorite station before you get out of the car

He knows how much you love your silly radio talk shows in the morning on your way to work.

14. Cleaning up data on your computer/making it run more smoothly without being asked

Because we know nothing about technology.

15. Being the designated driver on a night out

Isn't it fun driving a bunch of drunk girls home from the bars?

16. Walking the dog on a cold snowy morning when he knows you need an extra 30 minutes of sleep

There's something about having an extra 30 minutes to sleep when it's all frozen and cold outside, and you get to stay in bed.

Advertisement

17. Making the bed while you're in the shower

We'll have so much fun messing up the bed again.

18. Letting you complain about your friends/family/work ad nauseam without rolling his eyes or zoning out

Sometimes the most romantic thing you can do for us is listen. One study from 2017 even proved this with moths.

Eduardo Simões Neto Junior / Pexels

Advertisement

19. Going to your family's place for the holidays without complaint

You know how much we miss our 26 cousins we only get to see once a year. It's been proven with research from 2017 that having close family ties can lead to a happier life.

20. Taking allergy injections so you and your two cats can move in

That's real love.

21. Going out in the rain on a Sunday morning and picking up a latte and whole wheat bagel with cream cheese for you

Nothing beats a Sunday bagel.

22. Telling you that you're beautiful even when you know for a fact that you're not looking your best

As long as you think we look beautiful, nothing else matters.

Advertisement

23. Not rearranging the Netflix queue

We want to watch what we want when we want it.

24. Listening to your problems without always trying to fix them

Sometimes the best thing you can do is just sit there and nod along.

25. Bringing you Chick-fil-A

And not interrupting you as savor/scarf it down.

Advertisement

26. Taking a shower hotter than he likes because you're in there and that's the temp you prefer

We can only be in a shower that's hotter than the sun. There's a scientific reason for this, with one doctor explaining that women have a higher body core temperature than men.

27. Making you a playlist

He listens to love songs and thinks about you.

28. Thinking your "flaws" or "imperfections" are cute

Even your weird cowlick or stubby feet entice him.

Amelia McDonnell-Parry is a writer, reporter, and editor with over 16 years of experience in digital, print, and broadcast media.