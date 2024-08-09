Boyfriend Admits He Works 70 Hours A Week To Pay All Of His Girlfriend's Bills So She Doesn't Have To Work

If there's one thing that will cause immense discourse on social media, it's couples talking about how they financially support each other and if they believe in the 50/50 rule, especially in heterosexual couples. For some people, splitting things down the middle with their partner isn't an issue, while others expect their boyfriends/husbands to pay for all of their needs.

In a TikTok video, a couple named Kobe and Lex, who make content about their relationship, recently shared why they don't split expenses in their relationship and how Lex is primarily financially supported by her boyfriend.

Advertisement

He admitted to working 70 hours a week to support his girlfriend so she would not have to work.

"We don't go 50/50 in our relationship because I work 70 hours a week, and I pay all of her bills," Kobe said. "She's a stay-at-home girlfriend because we don't have kids."

Advertisement

Kobe explained that he and Lex don't live together, so in addition to paying his own bills, he also works to ensure that all of her bills at her place are taken care of. In addition to her bills, he also provides her with additional expenses so that she can have anything else that she wants.

Letting his girlfriend take over, Lex explained that while her boyfriend pays for everything, sometimes she'll pack his lunch to take with him to work.

His checks, which are direct deposits, automatically show up in his girlfriend's account because he'd rather that than have her feel as if she needs to go out and work for her own money.

Syda Productions | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Kobe and Lex's approach to their relationship is interesting, especially when considering the cost of living and the number of people who've cut back on dating altogether because they simply can't afford it.

According to data from Lending Tree, in 2022, daters were already watching their wallets due to inflation. Nearly one in five single people said they were going on fewer dates, while 14% were trying to spend less on the dates they did go on.

Lex said she uses her boyfriend's money to get her nails and hair done.

Kobe insisted that this lifestyle works for them and pointed out that if men want to have "pretty girlfriends," then this is the type of maintenance that they look for in a partner: spending money on them, making sure they don't have to work a day in their lives, and funding their lifestyle on top of their own.

Advertisement

Every couple is different, and what may work for Kobe and Lex doesn't necessarily have to work for everyone else, nor does it need to be the standard. However, expecting someone to pay for every single expense and bill can be quite an unrealistic feat, especially considering the cost of living, inflation, and the millions of people in this country who are struggling to pay their own rent, much less someone else's.

Kobe defended their relationship and how they split finances after acknowledging that they've often received negative comments and opinions from others. Lex chimed in, claiming that if men out there wanted a "good woman" to stand behind them and love them, then they should want to pay for everything.

"I feel like a real man would do that for his woman, especially if he loves her," Lex continued. This is just one person's opinion, but frankly, money shouldn't be the driving force of a relationship. Having love, compassion, trust, and shared values should be just some of the components that make a relationship flourish.

But, to each their own. If one partner paying for everything is how Kobe and Lex show their love to each other, then more power to them.

Advertisement

However, not everyone should feel the need to strive for this kind of partnership, and it's better to know that you can stand on your own two feet should the relationship end.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.