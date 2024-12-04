5 Boomer Places That People Make Fun Of, But Are Great Places To Meet Quality Men

If you feel like you're running out of places to meet men, fear not! We've compiled a list of the five best places for you single ladies to meet good men for your consideration. However, before we dig into the "where" and "how" of meeting good men, know that it's time to take this dating challenge to a deeper level.

Among the biggest obstacles in dating are beliefs that feel like absolute truths. And, of course, these beliefs are based on your experiences. If you're willing to let go of those beliefs and become open to the "ease" of meeting good men, then get ready to meet them because they are everywhere!

Here are 5 boomer places people make fun of but are great places to meet quality men:

1. Sports bars

Football season is in full swing, and a Sunday or Monday night at a regular sports bar will teem with single guys out with friends supporting their teams of choice. But this doesn't mean they won't have time to focus on a lovely single lady like yourself. So, grab your winggirls, wear a jersey if you have a team to support, and enjoy a girl's night out with the boys.

2. Coffee shops

Whether he's a regular or just in the neighborhood for a cup of joe, coffee shops are a great place to meet men. A coffee shop is typically intimate; striking up a conversation isn't too tricky. Also, if it's a regular destination spot on a Saturday for both him and you, it will be even easier to chat.

The flirtatious "we must stop meeting like this" comment can be the perfect conversation starter. Since it takes a human to see another person five times to feel good about approaching, consistency is key! Find a corner spot at your favorite coffee shop on Saturday mornings and make it part of your routine. The possibilities are endless!

3. Gym

A large percentage of gym patrons are and probably always will be male. While sprinting on the treadmill, we recommend you sweat profusely and perhaps be slightly out of breath.

However, the place to meet a guy at the gym is in the weight room. Take note: you don't need to be a fitness freak to enter the gym! Feel comfortable to pick up the five-pound dumbbells, smile, and ask for help with your form. (Remember, men love to give advice and offer support, so the gym is the perfect opportunity for them to show up and be the hero.)

Make a bit of eye contact. If he returns the glance, ask for help! Research from 2020 states that prolonged eye contact can significantly affect flirting.

4. The Apple store

Time and again, the Apple store seems to be the place to meet and greet. Guys tend to be interested in tech gadgets, and the Apple Store can be a favorite stop for the guy who wants to make a purchase, browse, or get help fixing his hard drive.

Don't have a Mac? That's okay. You can get anything there, from advice to a bag for your laptop to a guy! Weekends tend to have the most people in the store, so bring a friend or go solo; maybe you need a "genius" to look at your hard drive.

When all is done, strike up a conversation about the pros and cons of the MacBook Air with the guy in line next to you and see where it goes from there. They've even started documenting the number of committed relationships and marriages that have begun in an Apple store, so make yourself one of the statistics.

5. Online dating

Whether or not you've embraced it, online dating is the best bet to get your dating mojo flowing. To begin, the guys you will meet will be single and available.

Next, it's an excellent opportunity to practice dating basics such as flirting, setting boundaries, being in your feminine energy, and meeting your needs. Statistics tell us that one out of every four marriages today starts online, and there are various sites you can try to see what's right for you.

Marni Battista is a Los Angeles-based certified life coach, the founder of Dating with Dignity and The Institute for Living Courageously, and the author of dating advice for women.