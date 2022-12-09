The Best (And Worst) Days Of The Week For A First Date

That person you have been talking to wants to go out on Friday or Saturday. It’s not quite serious yet, but you have been looking forward to getting together.

When thinking of date night ideas, be mindful of all that goes into making a date memorable and enjoyable.

Good dating advice says going on dates and putting yourself out there is important, but having an effective plan that will lead you to what you really want in a relationship is even more important.

What is the best day of the week for a first date?

While location is important, many people never consider the ideal day of the week to have their first date. The typical go-to days are Friday and Saturday, but what about during the week?

A study conducted by Tawkify showed that Tuesday dinner dates after 6:00 p.m. and Saturday lunch dates between 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm are most likely yield a second date after.

The data collected proved that when love interests met up for a date on a Tuesday, they were more inclined to see one another again after.

What are the worst days of the week for a first date?

The results of the study show that Monday and Thursday are considered the worst days of the week for a date.

That said, I firmly believe that, when it comes to a first date specifically, the worst days of the week are Friday and Saturday (night).

If you blindly agree to a Friday or Saturday night date with someone you barely know, what are you communicating about yourself to that other person or even to yourself?

You are a valuable person with things going on in your life or, at least, you should be. When you give up the two most special nights of the week for someone you aren’t deeply connected with, you devalue yourself and your time.

A relationship can’t come together too slowly. There is no reason to rush things.

When the two of you are together in a relationship, how much more is it going to mean to the both of you when Fridays and Saturdays can be special nights filled with romantic dates?

Here are five reasons you should never do on a first date on a Friday or Saturday night.

1. Friday and Saturdays are special nights with a lot going on.

Friday and Saturday nights are when most people are off from work. The evenings, for most people, are used to get away from the ordinary that was contained within the week. There are more concerts, events, and options available to you on these prime nights.

These nights are special nights meant for special people. There are so many options for the fun you could have or the adventures you can take. These experiences are that much better with people who really matter to you.

2. As a desirable person, you have something going on.

People should be lining up to hang out with you on Friday and Saturday nights. Whether it is your friends or potential suitors, if you have the personality and the energy they want to be around, then they will be courting your attention.

If they are not, then spend that time working to be a better you.

Communicate to others that you are valuable and your time is worthwhile, even if you have nothing better to do. Spend the evening with your best friends or have an introspective "me" night where you get more in touch with you. Make yourself even more desirable.

3. Since you are so valuable, these nights are earned.

One of the biggest keys to a relationship is to focus on the things that bring you the most value and to increase your attention on those things.

Oftentimes, people project what they believe the other person brings to the table, and what spending time with them might mean.

Instead, find the value in yourself and allow this new person to slowly show you what they can bring to you and your life.

Because you already are an awesome person with an awesome life, they should be really excited about spending anytime with you. Only then will they value your time.

4. Romantic interests will wonder about you and invest in you.

When you're first dating, set your availability to weekday nights. Your suitor will gladly accept these date night ideas as long as you are worth spending the time with. Soon, they will wonder why you don’t ever go out with them on the weekends.

When this happens, this is a good sign that they want to get serious with you. They will want to be even more a part of your life, and will work towards earning your time and attention only if you didn’t give it away for free.

People value the things they have to work for. People who just can’t do a weekday date are usually people who live for the weekend and can’t organize their lives. Next!

5. Going in slowly will make the relationship more valuable.

Dates are that more romantic and special when you have been seeing each other for several weeks and allow things to get serious slowly.

Instead of someone taking you out to a fancy restaurant on a Saturday night without even knowing you, it will mean that much more for that special person to take you out and treat you because you actually matter to them.

Moving slowly in a relationship makes it that much better. While you don’t have to hold yourself back in dating, you can certainly take your time to have the connection be that much more valuable and special.

People don’t value things they are just given.

This means that if you just give up your Fridays and Saturday nights to people you barely know, they aren’t going to value your time and connection as much as if you made those nights special.

Take your time, make yourself desirable, and make your time valuable. If you are worth it, they will be glad to make the nights special with you.

Shawn Schweier is a trainer in NLP and helps other people get past their inner obstacles to create the lives they’ve always imagined. He supports people with relationships and focuses on the mindsets that will lead them to connect well with others.