15 Sparkly Summer Date Ideas

Ah, summer. The longest, warmest days of the year mean the cold-weather date options you've subjected yourself to all winter just won't do (we're looking at you, cozy wine bars!). Summer means great weather, tons of time spent outdoors, and the shedding of layers. If your brain's still in winter mode, don't worry — we've got you covered. We've collected some of the best summer date ideas to make sure every second of your summer romance is spent romancing your sweetheart, not hemming and hawing over plans.

Here are the 15 best summer date ideas:

1. Go fountain hopping

One of the most romantic movie scenes of all time is from Fellini's La Dolce Vita where Anita Ekberg and Marcello Mastroianni dance in the Trevi Fountains, but you don't have to go to Rome to recreate this romantic moment. Grab a towel, some beach balls, maybe a floating mattress or two, head to the nearest park/college campus/any place with lots of fountains, and pretend it's your resort for the day. Or, make like Mastrioanni and Ekberg, and dance like no one's watching.

2. Set up our your own lemonade stand

On the hottest day of the year, head to the curb and channel your second-grade selves by setting up a lemonade stand for the sweltering bystanders. Be sure to make the lemonade free, or use proceeds to raise money for a good cause. Or, if you're looking for a more adult version (and want to impress your friends), try making Tequila Snow Cones.

Pexels / Onur

3. Have a stargazing picnic

Make dinner, grab some bug spray, and head outside or up to the roof to eat under the stars. You can make it romantic by setting up lights, pillows, and blankets — your romantic rooftop fort. Make a playlist for the occasion as you lie back and try to point out as many constellations as you can. It's the perfect setting for a perfect kiss.

4. Fly a kite

Kite flying is a perfect activity date for a couple who wants to get outside but isn't too sporty. It's a fun throwback to being a kid, just active enough to keep things interesting but not so consuming that it prevents you from maintaining a conversation. You'll have a good time laughing together while trying to get your kite in the air (it's surprisingly difficult!), and once it's up, you can kick back and watch it fly while the date conversation flows effortlessly.

5. Head to the state fair

A fair is a great summer date spot because it combines all kinds of date activities in one location: food, activity, people-watching, and just walking around. You can learn a lot about your date based on their fair preferences: do they like the rides, or prefer the animal showcases? Be sure to hit up the carnival games for some friendly competition, which studies show is one of the most important elements of a date and naturally leads to flirting.

6. Watch some street ball like it's a real game

Why spend a summer day cooped up in a stuffy stadium when you and your date could be out in the open air, watching the next generation of NBA pros hone their skills? Grab some popcorn, some sneaky drinks, and your favorite novelty foam "#1" fingers and secure a bench at local blacktop courts. Root for opposing teams and don't be afraid to get rowdy. After all, trash-talking is one of the best flirting methods known to humankind.

7. Plan a sidewalk chalk surprise

If you like someone, and you think they like you too, it's okay to pull out the Amelie-esque big guns. Tell your date to meet you in the park, but don't tell them anything else. Arrive early and leave elaborate sidewalk chalk directions leading to your actual location. Have a fancy picnic—cheese, wine, fresh fruit, the whole nine yards — waiting when they arrive. Your date will be so impressed they'll probably plant a big, wet smooch right on your clever little face. And you'll deserve it, you sly fox!

8. Have a two-person bike parade

Here's a recipe for an original summer date that's fun, easy, and promotes real bonding. Ingredients: 2 bikes, 1 portable boom box, colorful streamers, two containers of bubbles with wands. Decorate your bikes with streamers, bump your favorite summer jams, and let the bubbles fly as you ride around the neighborhood celebrating the season for all to see. Guaranteed "awwwwww" generator.

9. Hula hoop it up

How many awesome summer dates are also a great core strengthener? While doing crunches together in the park doesn't scream romance, hula hooping is a fun, goofy activity that will give you the giggles and maybe even lead to full-on belly laughing. Which is also a great core strength.

10. Spend a hot day at the zoo

You probably don't remember how great the zoo is. The adorable animals, the cotton candy, feeding time in the lion cage. You can walk around all day, holding hands and there's always a new topic of conversation right around the next corner. Don't worry about the heat. If you get too hot, you can always head to the Rainforest Building, cuddle up, and cool down in the artificial mist while exotic birds fly overhead. When it comes to summer lovin', you want to have a blast. And nothing can get you and your boo into the groove more than seeing some sweet tunes together in concert. It's the perfect opportunity to hold hands, dance up on your man, and even sneak in some PDA.

11. Nosh on favorite childhood summer snacks

Nothing says youth like summer love, but no matter your age you can enjoy childhood food favorites with an adult spin! From popsicles to grilled cheese, these amped-up kiddie classics will remind you of those carefree summer days, maybe even easing those first-date jitters. Some examples include Paletas (Mexican-style popsicles) in flavors like Hibiscus and Avocado or grilled cheese sandwiches with goat cheese, candied bacon, apple, and adult shaved ice (made with liquor.)

12. Have a gourmet picnic with local products

Your date is one in a million, and they deserve more than any old picnic. You wouldn't settle for your sweetie, so why settle for egg salad when you could have so much more? With enticing fresh markets popping up everywhere as we head into summer, try some locally grown or gourmet products to make your picnic that much more special. Go for goat cheese instead of cream cheese, pear-apple wine instead of beer, and arugula instead of lettuce.

Pexels / cottonbro studio

13. Feed your senses at food festivals

A great date should be a sensual experience — why not try a date that feeds your senses? Food festivals are everywhere this season, so walking around not only holds the possibility for delicious food but that oh-so-subtle hand-hold that can kickstart summer love.

14. Fresh fruit sampling

Chocolate-covered strawberries are a sultry treat, but sometimes we forget that fresh fruit has more than one use! Especially in an unusual recipe, a meal with fresh fruit is a great way to cool down. Try it for unexpected flavors in a sandwich or a salad. Why not substitute fruit for an old favorite in a Bacon, Lettuce, and Cantaloupe Sandwich?

15. Rooftop dining

Imagine the entire city at your feet, lush greenery above you. So often in big cities, it's difficult to find a splash of nature, and after the long week you and your date have had, a rooftop picnic might just be the relaxing, restorative time off you need. It's a visual feast to accompany your actual one, and the scenery will be worth it at the very least.

Pexels / cottonbro studio

