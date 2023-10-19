The Best Season To Start Dating If You Want To Fall In Love

It's the other most wonderful time of the year.
By Susan Trombetti
Last updated on Oct 19, 2023
Summer is a busy time for matchmaking and dating services because every single person is looking for true love and romance. But why is that?
At the beginning of the year, everyone wants to find love. It goes along with New Year’s resolutions to get more exercise. However, summer is where it's at when looking for a hot romance! It's the best time to meet new people and date.
You have been cooped up all winter, and when warm weather rolls in, the beach gets crowded, and love tends to blossom and lure you out of your cave.
There's something about sun, sand, and summer that makes you take a chance on love.
Here are 5 reasons why summer is the best season for dating if you want to fall in love:
1. The days are longer.
Being single, we have all this extra time on our hands after work, unlike the winter when it’s dark and cold.
The long summer days afford what feels like an entire day after getting off of work to do whatever your heart desires. It just feels refreshing and energizing.
2. The possibilities are endless.
It seems like all the singles are looking for love and romance in summer. The possibility of meeting someone new seems endless. It’s like when you were kids, and they let you out of school for the summer. The summer seemed endless and full of fun things to do that were never-ending.
Now, you look at dating and the endless possibilities.
3. There are many ways to meet potential dates.
There are many more activities like outdoor concerts, festivals, beach outings, and barbecues to give you a chance to get out and mingle.
Let’s face it, you can’t mingle much when you are snuggled up on your couch, and these events are just ripe with hot singles.
4. You are relaxed.
Your mindset feels much more relaxed and excited about summer. It goes back to when you went to school and couldn’t wait for school to end and your summer vacation to start.
Lying on your couch during cold weather and watching TV while eating comfort food doesn’t feel as motivating.
5. There are many singles out and about with the same intentions.
Vacations are much more freeing, and you can focus more on the people around you.
Dating in the summer is fertile ground for finding true love. There are so many opportunities to meet someone offline and so many options. The dating pool is just ripe for finding the one.
It’s full of hope and excitement that seems like it will last.
