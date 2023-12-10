4 Tiny Things That Create The Biggest Bond Between Two People, According To Experts

Tiny actions might go unnoticed or taken for granted, but the same seemingly insignificant habitual actions are where we find the real joyful stuff in our relationships.

Little, regular actions of love are the glue to bond people together.

Here are 4 tiny things that create the biggest bonds between people, according to YourTango experts:

1. Touch

Attachment goes beyond the words "I love you," and the couple with a strong bond reinforces their relationship with eye contact, engaged body language, thoughtful actions, and all forms of touch.

You might deliberately bump hips, linger your fingers unwilling to say goodbye, massage their shoulders, kiss tenderly or romantically, or snuggle. It is vital to make time to hug and hold for a few minutes.

— Reta Walker, Ph.D., Relationship Therapist

2. Dropping the defensiveness

Two things can create a strong bond. One is to care about what your partner says to you, even if it is insignificant. Stop whatever you are doing, make eye contact, and engage in the conversation. The second, as a piggyback to the first, is to listen.

This seems to be so difficult for people to do. Defenses and needing to be right get in the way all the time. If you want to create a safe and strong bond with your person, open your ears and listen to what they say. The ability to put your defenses aside and care about your partner's experience creates a deep bond and love.

— Lesley Goth, Clinical Psychologist

3. Good communication

Sometimes, it's the little things that make the most impact. Of all human bonds, the maternal bond, the mother/infant relationship, is one of the strongest. The maternal bond begins to develop during pregnancy; following pregnancy, the production of oxytocin during lactation increases parasympathetic activity, thus reducing anxiety and theoretically fostering bonding.

Good communication is a critical part of any relationship. When both people know what they want from the relationship and feel comfortable expressing their needs, fears, and desires, it can increase trust and strengthen the bond between two people.

In short, a bond between people is a strong feeling of friendship, love, or shared beliefs and experiences that unite them.

— Maitry Joshi, Healthcare Consultant

4. Kissing

A morning kiss and cuddle start the day off right. It takes less than a minute, but the bond it builds can last a lifetime.

— Gloria Brame, Therapist

The human bond is a connection that can strengthen, empower, and nurture the individuals in a relationship.

When we take the time to practice and honor the little gestures and actions of love, we create an environment fertile for love to grow and replicate in every move we make.

Give those extra moments of love your undivided focus each day. Acknowledge and appreciate the subtle ways your lover strengthens the bond with you.

These are the ways people feel empowered, confident, and safe in their emotional attachments to keep the relationship alive and secure.

Will Curtis is a writer and associate editor for YourTango. He's been featured on the Good Men Project and taught English abroad for ten years.