Couples Who Do These 30 Things For Each Other Are The Happiest Of All
Being mindful of your relationship doesn't take much effort — small gestures go a long way.
Being selflessly kind is incredibly crucial in relationships. It's one of the top three indicators of a happy marriage, along with satisfaction in the bedroom and commitment.
Couples who are generous in their relationship are the happiest of all, and who doesn't want to hear about that kind of relationship advice, right? Whether you're married or in a relationship, being mindful can be effortless. It just takes small gestures.
Couples who do these things for each other are the happiest of all:
1. Give them a genuine compliment
Extra credit for giving a compliment without expecting one in return. "Flood your partner with compliments," suggested therapists Harville Hendrix & Helen LaKelly Hunt.
"Regularly telling your partner what you love about them. Talk about their physical characteristics (“I love your eyes”), character traits (“You are really intelligent”), behaviors (“I love that you make coffee every morning for me”), and global affirmations (“I am so happy I married you”). When you have exhausted what you feel, ask them how they would like to be flooded and include those in your daily affirmations of your partner."
2. Surprise them with their favorite meal
Andrii Nekrasov via Shutterstock
Even when you were craving sushi.
3. Make them coffee in the morning
You may have to get up a little earlier, but making their morning will be worth it.
4. Wake them up with a massage
Is there a better way to rise and shine?
5. Hold their hand
In public and on the couch at home.
Psychotherapist Julie Orlov recommended, "Give your mate a hug, kiss, or squeeze every day. Make time to cuddle before going to sleep. Hold hands, walk arm-in-arm, and remember what it felt like to be in the courtship phase, creating romance and connection. I promise that you will feel better about your mate, your relationship, and yourself. Honestly, affection is the best cure for disconnect. It reminds you why you fell in love in the first place."
6. Hand over the remote
As hard as it may seem at the time, remember it's just television. It's not worth the argument.
7. Leave a handwritten note in their pocket
Even one that simply says "I love you" shows how important they are to you.
8. Pick up their favorite snack on the way home
It's a small gesture, but one that shows you were thinking of your significant other.
9. Tell them how attractive they are to you
Who doesn't want to hear that? Keeping things flirty and reminding your partner you're attracted to them goes a long way, as shown by American Psychological Association studies.
10. Let the small things go
The dishes, the clothes on the floor, the milk they forgot at the store. Forget the little things.
11. Get them to smile after a long day
insta_photos via Shutterstock
It'll make them forget whatever they were stressed about.
12. Let them have the last bite
Give them their just desserts, let them have the final morsel.
13. Make reservations at their favorite restaurant
On your next date night, surprise them with a meal at their number one all-time favorite place.
14. Share things with them
Whether it's some of your Ben & Jerry's or your blanket, remind them what's yours is theirs.
15. Make a list of things you love about them
And share it with them. They'll feel loved and appreciated. Some people have a challenge with expressing love, as psychologist Margaret Paul explained.
"If you were not brought up with kindness and you've been judgmental with yourself and others, rather than kind, then you need to keep the concept of kindness in the forefront of your mind. Relationships flourish when loving yourself and your partner is your highest priority. For most people, protecting against pain has been their highest priority, so it takes much practice to successfully make love and kindness a higher priority than avoiding pain."
16. Listen without interruptions
It shows you care and will help you communicate better. Even when you're arguing, they need to know they can express themselves and they'll be respected.
17. Cooperate
Think things through before making impulsive decisions or jumping to conclusions.
18. Cheer them up
Even when you're having a bad day.
19. Say, 'thank you"
For the little things and the bigger ones.
20. Do a small task for them
Whether it's taking their clothes to the cleaners or washing their car, helping them out when they're busy lets them know you're a team.
21. Make them breakfast in bed
Westock Productions via Shutterstock
Who wouldn't appreciate that? Can't go wrong.
22. Make reservations at the restaurant they've been dying to try
Even if you have to book it weeks in advance.
23. Put yourself in their shoes
Thinking about how your partner feels, whether you're in an argument or not, will help you understand them better.
"Think about whatever makes you feel nurtured and cared for. If you would appreciate a back massage, a hot bath, having your laundry folded, or having dinner ready when you get home, then do it for [them]. [They] will soon get the idea and return the favor," advised personal development coach Lora Lucinda.
24. Surprise them with their favorite dessert
Brownies, cronuts, Skittles — whatever it may be, treat your love with treats.
25. Show you support their goals
Your support means everything to your significant other. Remind them you're rooting for them.
26. Send them a loving text before a tough day
Remind them you're their biggest fan.
27. Start a sentence with 'I love when you...'
Expressing admiration for your partner shows how much you value who they are.
28. Give them a small gift
For no occasion.
29. Forgive them
For that one thing you were still holding against them. A study in the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology showed the importance of forgiveness and its correlation to relational satisfaction.
30. Kiss them goodbye
Every time. Yes, every time.
