Couples Who Do These 30 Things For Each Other Are The Happiest Of All

Being selflessly kind is incredibly crucial in relationships. It's one of the top three indicators of a happy marriage, along with satisfaction in the bedroom and commitment.

Couples who are generous in their relationship are the happiest of all, and who doesn't want to hear about that kind of relationship advice, right? Whether you're married or in a relationship, being mindful can be effortless. It just takes small gestures.

Couples who do these things for each other are the happiest of all:

1. Give them a genuine compliment

Extra credit for giving a compliment without expecting one in return. "Flood your partner with compliments," suggested therapists Harville Hendrix & Helen LaKelly Hunt.

"Regularly telling your partner what you love about them. Talk about their physical characteristics (“I love your eyes”), character traits (“You are really intelligent”), behaviors (“I love that you make coffee every morning for me”), and global affirmations (“I am so happy I married you”). When you have exhausted what you feel, ask them how they would like to be flooded and include those in your daily affirmations of your partner."

2. Surprise them with their favorite meal

Even when you were craving sushi.

3. Make them coffee in the morning

You may have to get up a little earlier, but making their morning will be worth it.

4. Wake them up with a massage

Is there a better way to rise and shine?

5. Hold their hand

In public and on the couch at home.

Psychotherapist Julie Orlov recommended, "Give your mate a hug, kiss, or squeeze every day. Make time to cuddle before going to sleep. Hold hands, walk arm-in-arm, and remember what it felt like to be in the courtship phase, creating romance and connection. I promise that you will feel better about your mate, your relationship, and yourself. Honestly, affection is the best cure for disconnect. It reminds you why you fell in love in the first place."

6. Hand over the remote

As hard as it may seem at the time, remember it's just television. It's not worth the argument.

7. Leave a handwritten note in their pocket

Even one that simply says "I love you" shows how important they are to you.

8. Pick up their favorite snack on the way home

It's a small gesture, but one that shows you were thinking of your significant other.

9. Tell them how attractive they are to you

Who doesn't want to hear that? Keeping things flirty and reminding your partner you're attracted to them goes a long way, as shown by American Psychological Association studies.

10. Let the small things go

The dishes, the clothes on the floor, the milk they forgot at the store. Forget the little things.

11. Get them to smile after a long day

It'll make them forget whatever they were stressed about.

12. Let them have the last bite

Give them their just desserts, let them have the final morsel.

13. Make reservations at their favorite restaurant

On your next date night, surprise them with a meal at their number one all-time favorite place.

14. Share things with them

Whether it's some of your Ben & Jerry's or your blanket, remind them what's yours is theirs.

15. Make a list of things you love about them

And share it with them. They'll feel loved and appreciated. Some people have a challenge with expressing love, as psychologist Margaret Paul explained.

"If you were not brought up with kindness and you've been judgmental with yourself and others, rather than kind, then you need to keep the concept of kindness in the forefront of your mind. Relationships flourish when loving yourself and your partner is your highest priority. For most people, protecting against pain has been their highest priority, so it takes much practice to successfully make love and kindness a higher priority than avoiding pain."

16. Listen without interruptions

It shows you care and will help you communicate better. Even when you're arguing, they need to know they can express themselves and they'll be respected.

17. Cooperate

Think things through before making impulsive decisions or jumping to conclusions.

18. Cheer them up

Even when you're having a bad day.

19. Say, 'thank you"

For the little things and the bigger ones.

20. Do a small task for them

Whether it's taking their clothes to the cleaners or washing their car, helping them out when they're busy lets them know you're a team.

21. Make them breakfast in bed

Who wouldn't appreciate that? Can't go wrong.

22. Make reservations at the restaurant they've been dying to try

Even if you have to book it weeks in advance.

23. Put yourself in their shoes

Thinking about how your partner feels, whether you're in an argument or not, will help you understand them better.

"Think about whatever makes you feel nurtured and cared for. If you would appreciate a back massage, a hot bath, having your laundry folded, or having dinner ready when you get home, then do it for [them]. [They] will soon get the idea and return the favor," advised personal development coach Lora Lucinda.

24. Surprise them with their favorite dessert

Brownies, cronuts, Skittles — whatever it may be, treat your love with treats.

25. Show you support their goals

Your support means everything to your significant other. Remind them you're rooting for them.

26. Send them a loving text before a tough day

Remind them you're their biggest fan.

27. Start a sentence with 'I love when you...'

Expressing admiration for your partner shows how much you value who they are.

28. Give them a small gift

For no occasion.

29. Forgive them

For that one thing you were still holding against them. A study in the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology showed the importance of forgiveness and its correlation to relational satisfaction.

30. Kiss them goodbye

Every time. Yes, every time.

