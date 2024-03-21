Make him addicted to you ... in a good way.
By Nick Hardwick
Last updated on Mar 21, 2024
Photo: Ladida | Canva
The tips and techniques you’re about to learn are the results of surveying tens of thousands of men who have finally opened up and confessed the most pleasurable intimacy tricks and techniques any woman has ever ravished them with. Here are the ways to tease and please your man, and make him obsessed with you.
Here are 6 attractive, man-approved seduction tips to drive him wild with lust:
1. Let him know how much you crave him
You can wow your man with the very best techniques, or try out the hottest and most stimulating position ever discovered, but if he’s not convinced that you love being with him, he may not be satisfied. On the other hand, when you make it obvious that intimacy with him is one of the most pleasurable experiences your body is physically capable of having, he feels like a god. So let him know how much you need his body. Whispering into his ears (at completely random times) how much you can’t stop thinking about the last time you were together or how a specific move he tried made your entire body reverberate with so much pleasure that you can’t wait for him to do it again.
2. Let him look at you
Men get turned on by visuals. How often do you intentionally crank up his arousal by giving him something extra spicy to feast his eyes on? It might seem counterintuitive, but sometimes leaving on an article of clothing can enhance his visual interest.
3. Don't be afraid to be a little dirty
Make it obvious how much you love being with him and him alone. Send him a dirty text during the day just to remind him how incredible he made you feel the night before and how much you can’t wait for more.
4. Boost his ego while getting more of what you like
It’s no secret that some guys are completely clueless when it comes to reading your hints, which can be frustrating. But if you call him out on it and tell a guy what he’s doing wrong in bed, it can seriously bruise his ego, his confidence, and ultimately, his performance in the future. If he’s doing something that’s not working for you, instead of saying something like "I don’t like that" or "That’s not doing it for me," try saying something positive like "Baby, remember when you did so and so. Can you please do it again?"
Or something as simple as "Baby I love it when you do [blank]… that would get me so hot right now!" Doing this not only gives you more of what you want but also sends his confidence through the roof, cause he’s now focusing on something that he knows gives you lots of pleasure. When he does do something you really like, make sure you let him know. Either tell him or just get a little more expressive and louder than usual. He’ll notice the difference and will do whatever it takes to hear those sounds again.
5. Tell him exactly how you want it
If your guy isn’t taking you and giving you the rough, passionate intimacy you crave, you need to let him know. Trust me, he wants this too. He might have been told that he should be "sweet and gentle," and he might have learned to suppress these raw emotions but one little taste will quickly remind him.
6. Turn yourself on
If your man is always ready to go way too early, try turning yourself on. Role-play or close your eyes (for a bit) and fantasize. Read an erotic novel or short dirty story while he’s in the other room and work yourself up.
Nick Hardwick is an author, coach, and intimacy educator, and expert.