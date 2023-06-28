How To Be Completely Irresistible To Men, According To A Male Relationship Expert

Self-worth is an absolutely amazing and necessary thing to have. We should do what works for us because it works for us! We are empowered, strong, and capable.

However, we do want to be able to attract members of the opposite sex and be found desirable.

So for the ladies, this is how to be irresistible to men.

Here's how to be completely irresistible to men as written by a male love and relationship expert:

1. Be true to who you are

I first came across this in high school. There was a really smart girl on the honor roll, a national honor society, and so on. But when you hung out with her, she did this ditzy, aloof blonde thing. I guess she figured that it was what the boys wanted, but for me, it was a total turn-off.

Don't try to be what you think the men want. For one, you’re likely to be wrong. And secondly, it’s not authentic and can be seen through. Someone out there wants you for who you are. The more you hide it and disseminate it, the harder it is for them to find you. If they can’t handle you (within reason, obviously) then they aren’t the ones you should be spending time on.

2. Show interest, but make him work

We all value what we earn more than what is given to us. So when we have to work for something, it automatically becomes more valuable. However, many men are gun-shy because of all of the rejections that add up.

Even the most successful guy has more failures than successes. So you are absolutely encouraged to let the guy know that you like him and that he won’t be rejected. Coyly meeting his eyes, bold eye contact or even just walking up and talking to him all work. But don’t make it too easy on him! He must show that he’s willing to work for you.

So after you talk to him for a bit, tell him that you’re going to go back and speak with your friends, but to come to find you later. That way, he knows that he can approach you but still has to work for your attention.

3. Tap into your femininity

This one is tough sometimes for powerful women. When I speak about this, many women get huffy and think that I mean, “Dim your star.” Not at all. In no way should you lessen yourself.

However, there are masculine energies and feminine energies. The best people have a good mix of both. But for many of these powerful and awesome women, they try and use what has worked for them professionally in their romantic lives and it just doesn’t translate well.

For instance, aggressiveness, a strong handshake, competitiveness, and being cocky are masculine traits. These work great in the boardroom but not so much on a date. A man doesn’t want to date a businesswoman. He wants to date a woman that is also successful in business. It’s a small but vital shift.

Instead, on dates, showcase your nurturing, sensitivity, compassion, eloquence, and caring. These are the traits men love in a woman and is a great way for you to learn how to be irresistible to men. You’re just shifting away from your “business facet” into your “dating facet.” You’ll be amazed at the difference it makes in how men view you.

Hunt Ethridge is an award-winning dating and relationship expert with over a decade of experience helping people. He has been featured collectively and individually on CNN, ABC, NBC, FOX, Vanity Fair, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, New York Post, Maxim, the Huffington Post, Telemundo, Yahoo! Shine, and more.

This article was originally published at Hunt Ethridge. Reprinted with permission from the author.