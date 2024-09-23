Pregnant Woman Changes Her Will After Her Fiancé Knowingly Uses Laundry Detergent She Is Severely Allergic To

The people we love most are usually also the people we trust most. One woman thought that was true in her life until her fiancé betrayed her trust and potentially endangered her life and that of their unborn child.

The pregnant woman took to Reddit to explain that she is seriously having doubts about her relationship after her intended used laundry detergent that she is severely allergic to.

The pregnant woman claimed her fiancé knowingly risked her life by washing clothes with laundry detergent that she is severely allergic to.

“My fiancé and I recently bought a house together,” she explained in her Reddit post. “We got basic things from his family as house-warming gifts.”

One of these gifts was a huge package of laundry detergent from his grandmother. While the couple appreciated the thought, they could not use the detergent as the woman is "highly allergic" to most laundry detergents.

"I am not talking about some uncomfortable itchiness or whatever, but vomiting, diarrhea, losing my eyesight temporarily and, at the end, my consciousness,” she clarified. “I have been hospitalized for this multiple times already.”

To remedy the problem, the couple uses two specific brands of detergent that don't cause a reaction. However, her fiancé was evidently unhappy with their limited options.

“He keeps complaining that they don’t smell that good, which might be true," she wrote. "They aren’t really fragrant and I know he used to drown his clothes in fabric softener to make them smell nice.”

The woman generously agreed to “slowly start” trying laundry detergents outside of the brands they normally use. However, as she is currently eight months pregnant, she understandably did not want to start the risky trial and error until after the baby was born.

“He agreed and I thought the topic was done," she continued, "but then his brother gifted us baby clothes [and] my fiancé kept commenting how good they smelled and how badly he wants our clothes to smell like this.”

The pregnant woman sorted through the gifts from her soon-to-be brother-in-law. Soon she realized that she was on the verge of an allergic reaction — "I felt kinda off, my hands felt weird, my body felt wrong."

"I washed every body part that touched those clothes and refused to touch them without gloves," she added.

Later, when folding some towels to put away, she noticed the same issue. "My hands started to get hot and kind of numb/itchy,” she recalled. "At first, I was afraid that I [was] now allergic [to] one of the safe ones, until I noticed the gifted one was opened and kind of shoved into a corner."

She immediately texted her fiancé who admitted that he did, in fact, use the laundry detergent that he knew she was allergic to.

“I texted him and asked if he used the gifted laundry detergent for anything,” she said. “He said, ‘Yes, what’s the big deal?’ He called me a drama queen and ignored me after.”

After this scary incident, the woman changed her will so her fiancé would get nothing.

The woman was understandably rattled by her partner's lack of care or consideration, so she took action.

"I told him that that's not funny and he is potentially playing with the life of our unborn son and mine," she wrote. "He called me a drama queen and ignored me after. So I changed my will."

"My fiancé was originally meant to be the trustee," she wrote. "[He] gets nothing now, neither my part of the house nor my other assets. Everything goes to my son, with my family as trustees, until he is of age."

What her fiancé did was not just incredibly dangerous but possibly deadly.

Her fiancé’s actions were inexcusable. Not only did he put her at risk, but their unborn son as well.

Many Reddit users urged the woman to leave her partner out of concern for her safety and that of their child — something she admitted in the comments that she is considering.

Others aptly pointed out that her willingness to change her will indicated that she likely believes, at least on a subconscious level, that her fiancé was trying to seriously harm, if not kill her.

The woman also explained in the comments that her fiancé used to be very different and attentive to her allergies, even bringing "safe sheets and blankets" when traveling so she could sleep without worry.

"He used to be my best friend and would have done anything, to keep me from bodily harm and now he did this," she wrote. "I guess I just can't come to terms with it."

Sadly, this is common for domestic abuse. Theresa Black, the clinical director of Laura’s House, a treatment center for victims of domestic violence, told PsychCentral, “It’s not always easy to tell at the beginning of a relationship if a partner will become abusive, as possessive and controlling behaviors may emerge and intensify as a relationship grows.”

The best thing this woman can do for herself and her baby is get far away from her fiancé.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or the threat of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org

