Husband Orders Shrimp At A Restaurant Despite His Wife Having A Major Allergy

A husband came under fire after his wife and mom of seven, Ash Williamson, shared a clip of him at a restaurant ordering a dish that she was deathly allergic to.

He ordered shrimp at a restaurant despite his wife having a major shellfish allergy.

In Williamson's video, she admitted that she's "deathly allergic" to shellfish, but that apparently didn't stop her husband from ordering an entire float of shrimp, which he had no issue eating in front of her.

Advertisement

"I think he craves it more knowing it'll send me to the grave," she wrote in overlay text.

Advertisement

It wasn't long before Williamson's video garnered mixed reactions from others online. In an attempt to defend her husband, Williamson clarified that she didn't make her initial video to "bash" or criticize him but to make a joke about the entire thing.

"He gets to enjoy shellfish after a kiss beforehand and thoroughly makes sure when we get home he is 'washed up' to not trigger anaphylactic shock by touching or kissing me later," she explained in a follow-up video.

Despite Williamson claiming that her allergy isn't airborne and she's even been to a hibachi restaurant that cooked shrimp in front of her face, it's the principle that has gotten people upset.

In response to Williamson's video, a life coach named Shawnda pointed out that she's seen countless videos similar to Williamson's where a woman blatantly showed how much their spouses don't actually care about them.

Advertisement

"You're telling us that your man is eating shrimp, knowing that shrimp can kill you. I just don't understand what you want us to say," Shawnda insisted. "Most of the women you're talking to can't relate because we couldn't stay married to, much less date, a man who couldn't care less about our well-being."

The most basic component of being in a relationship is caring about the other person's safety.

Advertisement

If your partner is allergic to shellfish, then wouldn't it make sense not to order anything on the menu that has shrimp or other shellfish in it? It's not as if Williamson's husband couldn't eat shrimp if he was eating by himself, but to completely disregard his wife's serious allergy is a rather selfish decision.

"I feel like videos like this are a cry for help. You're looking for other women to tell you what you already know, and that's 'you deserve better,'" Shawnda added. "You deserve someone who prioritizes your health and well-being. Not only do they prioritize it, but they never put you in a position where your health would be at risk because of a decision they made."

An allergist explained that food allergies should be a serious discussion in relationships.

In a TikTok video, Dr. Rubin, a pediatrician allergist and immunologist, responded to Williamson's video and pointed out that serious food allergies can serve as a complication in an intimate relationship.

"Even the smallest amount of food allergens ingested could lead to a severe life-threatening allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis," he explained, adding that a doctor can easily help you decide whether or not your partner should continue eating the food that you're allergic to. He even provided some helpful tips to consider when approaching this subject in the first place.

Advertisement

He insisted that your partner should understand and respect your food allergies; however, it's normal for a bit of time to pass before they completely understand and learn about these issues, especially if it will affect their own eating habits.

Before any type of physical intimacy, individuals with food allergies are encouraged to ask their partner what foods they've ingested because, as Dr. Rubin pointed out, even the smallest food allergen could linger in a person's saliva.

"They may need to wash their hands with soap and water and wash their mouth out before any type of physical intimacy," Dr. Rubin said. "It is also important that they learn to know how to use an epinephrine auto-injector and when to use it."

Advertisement

At the end of the day, within a relationship, there should be a baseline level of respect for the other person's health and safety. If your partner is deathly allergic to something, you should restrain yourself from indulging in the food that could prove to be fatal. No shrimp cocktail is worth your partner's life.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.