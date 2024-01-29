Woman Breaks Up With Boyfriend Because He Didn't Like The Baby Name That Came To Her In A Dream

Many of us have had a dream that lingered with us far past waking up. Years ago, a content creator named Emma had a dream in which her future daughter approached her and told her what her name would be, and it stuck with her ever since.

However, when Emma told her boyfriend that she would be naming her first daughter based on the dream, his reaction was enough for her to end their relationship.

The woman broke up with her boyfriend after he didn’t like the baby name that came to her in a dream.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 98,000 times, Emma explained why her boyfriend disagreeing with her name choice for her first daughter ultimately caused her to sever their relationship.

According to Emma, the women in her family are often inspired to name their kids based on dreams they had in which they met their future child and learned what their name would be. “A lot of my aunts knew what to name their child based on dreams that they had had while they were pregnant or before they were pregnant,” she shared.

Emma, who is not yet a mother, revealed that three years ago, she experienced a similar dream. “It was the most clear dream/vision I’ve ever had,” she said. “Basically, my future daughter came to me and told me that this was her name and that I would be her mom one day.”

Emma claimed that she has always “held on” to the dream and is certain that the name revealed to her by the child will be the name of her firstborn daughter. “It was just so clear that this is what her name was gonna be,” she added without disclosing the name to viewers.

One day, Emma and her boyfriend were discussing baby names and told him about her dream. Unfortunately, her boyfriend was not exactly a fan of the name. "His response was horrendous," Emma said. “He was like, ‘I hate that name. I would never name my kid that name.’”

But Emma knew in her heart that, despite her boyfriend’s disagreement, the name that appeared to her in a dream would undoubtedly be her firstborn daughter’s name.

She took her boyfriend’s disapproval as a sign that their relationship would not work out and that he would not be the father of her future children.

Still, the two remained together for a while after the heated conversation. However, anytime the topic of future baby names would arise with friends and family, Emma claimed that her boyfriend would get “extremely triggered” when she continuously insisted that her future daughter’s name was inspired by her dream.

One day, Emma had another powerful dream that was similar to the one in which she learned her future daughter's name. “In my dream, I’m in the bathtub, I give birth to my future daughter, I pull her out, I lay her on my chest and I know that it’s her," she recalled. "I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is her… this is her name.’”

Emma said that her boyfriend was also present in the dream. Shortly after giving birth to her daughter, she looked at him, told him that the particular name was hers, and demanded that he leave.

“We broke up in the dream,” she shared. “It was such a fierce mother energy moment where I’m in the bathtub, I had just given birth, I’m holding this baby and I told him the get the eff out of my house and that he could no longer be in my life.”

The day after Emma had the dream, she and her boyfriend broke up in real life as well. Now, she cannot help but think that the original dream was her first clue that they would not last.

While some people may believe that their dreams are messages and indications of the future, there is little evidence that suggests that our dreams can predict the future.

According to researchers, dreams occur for a variety of reasons. They could be the result of neurological maintenance that the brain undergoes during sleep, processing and regulating emotions, and a recurrence of anxiety-evoking or unresolved memories.

Dreaming also serves as a way of mediating memory consolidation and mood regulation. The process is similar to an overnight therapy session.

However, just because you dream about particular life events, it is not a guarantee that they will happen in the future. You may dream about your future son, but end up having only daughters.

Still, just because dreams may not be able to tell the future, doesn't mean they aren't meaningful. According to Alan Eiser, a psychologist and a clinical lecturer at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, dreams "deal with the sort of personal conflicts and emotional struggles that people are experiencing in their daily lives."

So, even if Emma's dream was not a premonition, it may have been her subconscious warning her that her relationship was not meant to be.

