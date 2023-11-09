Woman Asks If She's Wrong For Calling Her Daughter's Dad 'Spineless' & His Girlfriend 'Creepy' Over What They Named Their New Baby

Baby name disputes can spark all kinds of drama and so can toxic exes. But when those two combine? Hoo boy, look out.

That's the situation a woman on Reddit recently found herself in, and it's nothing short of bonkers. In fact, the story is so convoluted, that it made its way to TikTok.

The woman is furious after learning the 'creepy baby name' her ex and his girlfriend chose for their new daughter.

At this point, we've all heard a story or two about people stealing other couples' baby names. This shady and drama-sparking practice has even been immortalized on one of the most iconic television shows of all time.

But this woman found herself in a name-stealing situation that is altogether unique, and deeply weird on a whole other level.

The woman and her ex have remained friendly, so when he had a new baby she took their daughter to meet her new sister.

The woman explained that her 10-year-old daughter resulted from a drunken hook-up in her 20s, and she and her baby's father have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship ever since.

That friendly arrangement extended to his new partner and their just-born baby. The woman wrote that it's very important to her that her daughter and the new baby have a strong sibling relationship. She even offered to take the new baby overnight so the two kids could bond.

But things took a wild turn once the new baby actually arrived. "They asked me to bring my daughter to the hospital to meet her little sister yesterday alongside others of the family, so I did exactly that," she wrote. "But when they introduced us to the baby I was shocked."

The dad and his girlfriend gave their new baby the exact same name as the daughter.

If your jaw has just unhinged, crashed to the floor, and shattered into a million pieces like a bone china teapot you are not alone. I screamed, "I'm sorry, what?!" aloud into my home upon reading this baby name drama.

Imagine then how this mom felt standing there in the hospital meeting her daughter's new same-named sister, especially since the baby's mother did not register what a profoundly creepy baby name choice it was.

Photo: kelitetzlaff from Getty Images / Canva Pro

She explained that the new girlfriend "didn't seem to have any issue with this when she introduced the baby bold as brass," but that her daughter's father "seemed uncomfortable and wouldn't look at me directly." When she demanded an explanation, her daughter's father "told me to calm down and not overreact while his girlfriend told me she didn't see the issue and it was a pretty name."

And if you thought it couldn't get any more bizarre, just wait — there's more.

The dad then suggested the 10-year-old daughter should use a nickname to avoid confusion with the new baby.

"I then told his girlfriend that I found this frankly creepy and told my friend he was being spineless if he was happy to go along with this," she wrote. The couple's solution for all this drama? "He tried to claim our daughter could use a nickname."

Obviously, the woman wasn't having any of this, adding, "I shut that down immediately asking why it was more reasonable for a girl who has used that name for a decade to share her name compared to a baby who had no concept of what a name was yet."

But instead of, oh I don't know, acting like a normal person, the new girlfriend called the woman an expletive and had her kicked out of the hospital for "being disruptive."

Of course, the truth here is obvious: The new girlfriend is jealous and is trying to undermine his relationship with his daughter in the most unhinged way possible. As one Redditor put it, "From the outside, it sure reads like she wants to replace her partner's affection for his first daughter with his new baby," adding, "of course it's creepy." Yeah, you think?

New partners being jealous of their stepchildren is a totally normal and common thing, according to therapists. But handling it like this? Deeply abnormal, in the extreme, and experts say getting over that jealousy is essential if blended families are to have any stability whatsoever.

It's safe to assume this new mom is not at all concerned with any of that since she went to such absolutely nutty measures to assert her dominance. Even most of the usually bossy people on Reddit could only muster words of condolence to the woman for this difficult situation.

Hopefully, someone can talk some sense into the new mom because neither child deserves all this drama.

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice, and human interest topics.